Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Tips: Three-pronged attack on the Boodles

Strong traveller to be suited by this test

Cheltenham 16:50: The Tide Turns 1pt e/w 13/2

The quality of Gaelic Warrior's last two runs in France suggest he could have a stone in hand off 129 and he will be tough to beat in the Boodles but this track may not be ideal for him and there are a trio who appeal as each way propositions instead.

The Tide Turns was a comfortable winner on hurdling debut at Punchestown and ran well in defeat behind Vauban in the Spring Juvenile. He travelled well that day before not finishing off the race too strongly.

There was a repeat of that at Gowran in even deeper company last time on heavy ground. Held up from the off, he made smooth headway on the long run to 2 out and briefly looked like he might make a serious challenge but he had little left between the final two hurdles and dropped away to finish fourth.

I think the better ground today will suit him and a tongue tie goes on for the first time which will hopefully help him to finish off the race stronger than has been the case in his last two starts. His strong travelling nature is ideal for this race and any 11/2 or bigger appeals.



Blinkers to help in closing stages

Cheltenham 16:50: Bell Ex One 0.5pt e/w 25/1

Bell Ex One makes his first start for Paul Nicholls having been bought for £110,000 in December.

He was twice a winner on the flat when trained by Ray Cody but both of those victories were only by a short head and his performances over hurdles have shown why he wouldn't be one that will ever win by too far.

When winning at Listowel two starts ago, he got to the front approaching 2 out but ran around once he had no company and made a mistake. He continued to look idle in front while being put under pressure to win by three lengths.

On his final start in Ireland he gained another win at Punchestown. He travelled well throughout and was shaken along in the home straight to make his challenge. He got upsides at the last and wasn't given a hard ride to win by a cosy half length.

It was encouraging that he jumped better that day than had been the case in the past and it was clear that he had far more in hand over his opposition than the margin suggests.

He wore headgear for both wins on the flat but didn't wear any over hurdles. Nicholls has decided to apply blinkers for the first time and that could be a significant help to Bell Ex One in the closing stages. He's another who is likely to be suited by the big field and any 20/1 or bigger appeals.



Potential for improvement with better jumping and hood off

Cheltenham 16:50: Milldam 0.5pt e/w 66/1

Milldam was an antepost selection for this race and now that he has doubled in price I'm having to go in again.

He made an encouraging debut at Vichy but was a bit disappointing next time at Lyon. He bounced back from that on his third start at Auteuil when finishing third despite losing a lot of ground and momentum on the way round with poor jumping.

There could be plenty of improvement to come if his jumping sharpens up and I think it's a positive that he's not wearing a hood today. His former trainer regularly applies a hood, even when not needed, and the removal of that today could bring improvement.

It's an unknown what impact the lack of a tongue tie will have and it might be that he will need more of a test of stamina in time but I think his chance has been overlooked and any 50/1 or bigger appeals.