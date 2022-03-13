- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Bryony Frost
- Age: 10
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 164
Cheltenham Day 1 Runners: Frodon capable of running a big race says Paul Nicholls
Just the three runners for Paul Nicholls on day one of the Cheltenham Festival, but one of them is a stable star who he says can run another big race...
"Best Chance: Bell Ex One EW - 16:50. He has settled in well and has a sporting each-way in a fiercely competitive handicap."
Worked nicelay recently but this is a hot race
He is a useful prospect who won well on his debut over hurdles for us at Newbury in November before having a little problem with a splint which prevented us giving him another run before Cheltenham. But he has done plenty at home and enjoyed an away day at Wincanton where he worked nicely. Obviously we are pitching Silent Revolution into a hot race but we are game to give it a go.
Loves the Old Course and can run a big race
It's true he disappointed last time at Leopardstown but some of ours were running below par at the time and we knew we were in trouble when it rained on heavily watered ground. I'm sure he needs better ground these days. While Frodon appears to have a lot on his plate he is an amazing horse, keeps surprising us and is capable of running another big race.
Doing everything right ahead of stable debut
He's an interesting Irish recruit, a bit of a dark horse and I'm not really sure what to expect on his first start for us. He has a mark of 130 after winning twice over hurdles in the autumn and was also useful on the flat. He's tough and consistent, pleased in a recent workout at Wincanton, has had plenty of racing and seems to do everything right at home. I'm putting on blinkers to sharpen him up.
MONEY BACK AS A FREE BET IF YOU LOSE IN THE ARKLE!
The Cheltenham Festival is upon us, and we have a fantastic money back offer for the Arkle Chase on Tuesday. Bet upto £10 on any horse (win or each-way) in the 14:10 race at Cheltenham on Tuesday and if your horse loses we will give you your money back as a free bet. Free bets will be credited to your account within two hours after the race has ended. Available on Sportsbook only, T&Cs apply.
Cheltenham 15th Mar (2m Grd3 Juv Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 March, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gaelic Warrior
|The Tide Turns
|Saint Segal
|Petit Tonnerre
|Champion Green
|Brazil
|Bell Ex One
|Hms Seahorse
|Britzka
|Ebasari
|Too Friendly
|Doctor Brown Bear
|Prairie Dancer
|Forever William
|Swinging London
|Milldam
|Sea Sessions
|Iberique Du Seuil
|Skycutter
|White Pepper
|Doctor Churchill
|Feigh
|Dr T J Eckleburg
|Tanganyika
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today