Cheltenham Day 1 Runners: Frodon capable of running a big race says Paul Nicholls

The way the ground is drying up at Cheltenham will favour Frodon who looks great, retains all his enthusiasm and. It is a bit of a punt running him in this handicap under top weight butand this is the only realistic option for him before the Oaksey Chase which he won last April on the final day of the season at Sandown.

No. 1 Frodon (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 164

It's true he disappointed last time at Leopardstown but some of ours were running below par at the time and we knew we were in trouble when it rained on heavily watered ground. I'm sure he needs better ground these days. While Frodon appears to have a lot on his plate he is an amazing horse, keeps surprising us and is capable of running another big race.

Doing everything right ahead of stable debut

16:50 - Bell Ex One

He's an interesting Irish recruit, a bit of a dark horse and I'm not really sure what to expect on his first start for us. He has a mark of 130 after winning twice over hurdles in the autumn and was also useful on the flat. He's tough and consistent, pleased in a recent workout at Wincanton, has had plenty of racing and seems to do everything right at home. I'm putting on blinkers to sharpen him up.