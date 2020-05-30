US Racing Bets of the Day: Optic Way the clear choice

Optic to show the Way

Race 2 18:08 Tampa Bay Downs - Optic Way

Optic Way should make his presence felt in this limited handicap.

This gelding finished an excellent third in a $30k optional claimer over this course earlier this month. He flashed speed from the inside post, and kept on really to hold on to a place close home. This was his first race since last October, and was making his debut over the Tampa Bay Downs oval. I think he needed the race, and should be a different proposition today. He has enough pace to make the lead, and has the right man on board in Daniel Centeno to control things from the front. He is generously priced at [4.9] on the exchange.

Olendon the clear choice

Race 7 20:43 Tampa Bay Downs - Olendon

Olendon should prove difficult to beat in this $32k optional claimer on the turf.

This filly was last seen on a racecourse last October at Belmont, where she finished fourth in the Grade 2 Sands Point. She held every chance a furlong from home, but failed to quicken and was just run out of a place. She has some outstanding form in the book, including a second place finish in a Group 1 at Longchamp last May. She towers over the opposition, and will be surprised if she is beaten. Trainer Chad Brown boasts a 29% strike rate, and has secured the services of leading rider Antonio Gallardo. Anything around [2.0] will do.