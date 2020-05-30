US Racing Bets of the Day: Optic Way the clear choice

Tampa (US) 30th May (R2 1m Hcap)
Saturday 30 May, 6.08pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hide The Demon
|Optic Way
|Fog Warning
|Storm Advisory
|General Paddy
|Im A G Six
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros returns to Tampa Bay Downs with two more selections...
"I think he needed the race, and should be a different proposition today"
Back Optic Way Race 2 at [4.9] in the 18:08 at Tampa Bay Downs
Optic to show the Way
Race 2 18:08 Tampa Bay Downs - Optic Way
Optic Way should make his presence felt in this limited handicap.
This gelding finished an excellent third in a $30k optional claimer over this course earlier this month. He flashed speed from the inside post, and kept on really to hold on to a place close home. This was his first race since last October, and was making his debut over the Tampa Bay Downs oval. I think he needed the race, and should be a different proposition today. He has enough pace to make the lead, and has the right man on board in Daniel Centeno to control things from the front. He is generously priced at [4.9] on the exchange.
Olendon the clear choice
Race 7 20:43 Tampa Bay Downs - Olendon
Olendon should prove difficult to beat in this $32k optional claimer on the turf.
This filly was last seen on a racecourse last October at Belmont, where she finished fourth in the Grade 2 Sands Point. She held every chance a furlong from home, but failed to quicken and was just run out of a place. She has some outstanding form in the book, including a second place finish in a Group 1 at Longchamp last May. She towers over the opposition, and will be surprised if she is beaten. Trainer Chad Brown boasts a 29% strike rate, and has secured the services of leading rider Antonio Gallardo. Anything around [2.0] will do.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2019 Overall: +50:85
This week so far....
Staked: 10.0
Returned: 10:5
Saturday 30 May, 6.08pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hide The Demon
|Optic Way
|Fog Warning
|Storm Advisory
|General Paddy
|Im A G Six
Join to place betsJoin today
Saturday 30 May, 8.43pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rosebuds Hope
|Belle Laura
|Classy Woman
|Bramble Queen
|Flor De La Mar
|Karsavina
|Distinctive Flower
|Olendon
Join to place betsJoin today