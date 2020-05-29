US Racing Bets of the Day: Noble Intentions the smart choice

Street to rule

Race 4 19:08 Tampa Bay Downs - Street Legacy

Street Legacy should go close in this $10k non winners of two races on the turf.

This gelding finished sixth in a $25k non winners of two races over this course in March. He met interference at the start, and was hampered in the closing stages. He won his maiden at the $40k level in January, and has faced better since. Trainer Kent Sweezey makes an aggressive drop with him, and should be rewarded with a win. His work tab is solid, and should be ready to do himself justice. At present he is trading at [3.7] on the exchange.

A Noble choice

Race 8 21:15 Tampa Bay Downs - Noble Intentions

Noble Intentions should run well at a fair price in this $16k non winners of three races on the turf.

This filly beat a field of $16k non winners of two races over this course last month. She made a strong move on the home turn, and powered home to score decisively. This was her best piece of form to date, and should have no problem with the natural class hike. Jockey Daniel Centeno rides back for the connections which is a positive sign. She put in a maintenance work six days ago which bodes well. At present she is trading at [4.4] on the exchange which is more than fair.