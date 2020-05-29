To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Trading Series

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Betting Masterclass Series

Horse Racing Tips

US Election Betting

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: Noble Intentions the smart choice

Noble Mission Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Noble Mission runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the Friday meeting at Tampa Bay Downs...

"She made a strong move on the home turn, and powered home to score decisively"

Back Noble Intentions Race 8 at [4.4] in the 21:15 at Tampa Bay Downs

Street to rule

Race 4 19:08 Tampa Bay Downs - Street Legacy

Street Legacy should go close in this $10k non winners of two races on the turf.

This gelding finished sixth in a $25k non winners of two races over this course in March. He met interference at the start, and was hampered in the closing stages. He won his maiden at the $40k level in January, and has faced better since. Trainer Kent Sweezey makes an aggressive drop with him, and should be rewarded with a win. His work tab is solid, and should be ready to do himself justice. At present he is trading at [3.7] on the exchange.

A Noble choice

Race 8 21:15 Tampa Bay Downs - Noble Intentions

Noble Intentions should run well at a fair price in this $16k non winners of three races on the turf.

This filly beat a field of $16k non winners of two races over this course last month. She made a strong move on the home turn, and powered home to score decisively. This was her best piece of form to date, and should have no problem with the natural class hike. Jockey Daniel Centeno rides back for the connections which is a positive sign. She put in a maintenance work six days ago which bodes well. At present she is trading at [4.4] on the exchange which is more than fair.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2019 Overall: +52:85

This week so far....
Staked: 8.0
Returned: 10:5

Recommended bets

Back Street Legacy Race 4 at [3.7] in the 19:08 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Noble Intentions Race 8 at [4.4] in the 21:15 at Tampa Bay Downs

If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Tampa (US) 29th May (R4 1m1f Claim)

Friday 29 May, 7.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Husband In Law
Maspero
Sky D
Yadi
Rionero
Indian Buzz
Threeninetytwo
Son Of So
Street Legacy
Snow Lion
Neat Street
Sinatra Devil
Romancing The Cat
Overpraise
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 29th May (R8 1m Claim)

Friday 29 May, 9.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Strong Gem
Big Angel
Oh Dilly
Noble Intentions
Cha Cha Heels
Shenu Shenume
No Sniveling
Gorgeous In Grey
Sammys Town
Unabridged
Js Twostep Beauty
Hearty Party
Risen Change
Premier Justice
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Read past articles