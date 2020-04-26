To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Malibeauty the big improver

Nick Shiambouros returns with a couple of selections from Tampa Bay Downs....

"She quickened nicely inside the final furlong, and won going away"

Back Malibeauty Race 6 at [3.9] in the 20:15 at Tampa Bay Downs

Malibeauty to strike

Race 6 20:15 Tampa Bay Downs - Malibeauty

Malibeauty should go close in this $75k optional claiming scheduled on the turf.

The selection is entered for the main track only, and will not run if this race is run on the turf. In the form this is indicated by MTO. The weather forecast is for rain, and appears likely that this race will be run on the main track. This well related filly was most impressive when winning on debut over this track last month. She quickened nicely inside the final furlong, and won going away. As previously mentioned trainer Christophe Clement does not work his horses too hard in the morning, and this nicely bred filly should have a lot more to offer. She is attractively priced at [3.9] on the exchange.

Tiz the one

Race 8 21:15 Tampa Bay Downs - Tiz Samurai

I am going to give Tiz Samurai another chance in this $6250k claimer on the main track.

This gelding disappointed when finishing down the field in a $10k on the turf earlier this month. He was sent hard from the gate, but folded tamely at the entrance to the straight. He has more than enough form in the book to take this, and his work tab is respectable. Trainer Dale Bennett drops him to this level for the first time in his career, which is a good move in my opinion. Hopefully he will bounce back to form and is fairly priced at [4.1] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +43.8
This week so far....
Staked: 11.0
Returned: 8.18

Recommended bets

Back Malibeauty Race 6 at [3.9] in the 20:15 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Tiz The One Race 8 at [4.1] in the 21:15 at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros,

