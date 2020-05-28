To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Auburn the Each-way value

Auburn Gulfstream Park
Today's best bet Auburn runs at Gulfstream Park
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his best bet Sugar Fix won at 6.4 BSP. Nick is back with two selections from Gulfstream Park...

"Today she makes her first start for trainer Oscar Gonzalez, who does well with horses coming off a layoff"

Back Auburn Race 4 at 5/1 Each-Way four places on the Sportsbook in the 19:15 at Gulfstream Park

Auburn to shine

Race 4 19:15 Gulfstream Park - Auburn

Auburn should run well at a decent price in this $10k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished sixth in a $50k maiden claimer on the turf last August. She made a move on the home turn, but flattened out when the chips were down. She had previously finished an excellent fourth against similar on the main track, which reads well in the context of this race. Today she makes her first start for trainer Oscar Gonzalez, who does well with horses coming off a layoff. He has a 19% strike rate with horses that have not raced for 90 days and over. The talented Samy Camacho has the riding assignment. I am going to take advantage of the 5/1 Each-Way four places offer on the Sportsbook.

Diamond to shine

Race 8 21:21 Gulfstream Park - Flashing Diamond

Flashing Diamond should make her presence felt in this $25k optional claiming race on the main track.

This consistent mare finished third in a first level restricted allowance over this track earlier this month. She made a strong move at the entrance to the straight, but came up a little short in the closing stages. This was her first run in almost three months, and may have needed it. She has some solid form in the book, including a fourth place finish in a Stakes race in February. She has the speed to lead, but can also take a stalking position if needed. She looks overpriced at 9/2 on the Sportsbook.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2019 Overall: +54:85

This week so far....

Staked: 6.0
Returned: 10:5

Recommended bets

Back Auburn Race 4 at 5/1 Each-Way four places on the Sportsbook in the 19:15 at Gulfstream Park
Back Flashing Diamond Race 8 at 9/2 on the Sportsbook in the 21:21 at Gulfstream Park

Nick Shiambouros,

