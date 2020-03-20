Bets of the Day: Global Pass can make his presence felt at Dundalk

Global Pass should enjoy a quicker pace and reduced trip

Back Global Pass each way at 10/1 in the 15:30 Dundalk

With four places available at the time of writing I fancy Global Pass, the five-year-old could make the places at a double figure price in this very competitive handicap. Richard O'Brien's charge after a string of poor performances showed last week that he could well get his chance off this low mark. This Exceed And Excel gelding has now slipped a stone below the mark he started life in Ireland. I watched his latest race again last night and they crawled, as a result he ran far too freely, but that was his first start for 161 days and it's not hard to see him improving for that with a stronger gallop.

The favourite in the race is Followme Followyou for Jack Davison, the four-year-old filly may still be a maiden after 14 starts but she turned in a solid display when runner-up over course and distance a couple of weeks ago. The filly has a 3lb rise for that second and is relatively unexposed on the all-weather but she always seems to find at least one to beat her and in this competitive handicap I suspect that may well happen again.

No need to be Cautious with this mare

Back Cautious Approach at 3/1 in the 15:30 Dundalk

Five-year-old mare Cautious Approach certainly likes it around here and has strong claims of a fifth course win. She won over course and distance a couple of starts ago, staying on strongly under today's jockey Donagh O'Connor before going down by less than a length when third here last time out. Richard O'Brien's mare returns on the same mark as that narrow defeat and is expected to mount another bold bid. The in-form apprentice jockey is back on board today claiming that useful 3lb, and the O'Brien stable (same yard as the first selection) are in decent form.

The danger is probably the Joseph O'Brien son of Authorized Tonkinese, who by all accounts hasn't been the easiest to train, but he's clearly on a handy mark at present and is therefore a threat. However, he was behind Cautious Approach on his latest start and has work to do to reverse that form, he is also yet to score in 12 starts on the all weather and despite going close over today's trip here in February, I prefer Cautious Approach today.