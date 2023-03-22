</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/republic-of-ireland-v-latvia-tips---latvia-to-spoil-the-party-210323-140.html">Republic of Ireland v Latvia: Stubborn visitors to spoil the party</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/italy-v-england-tips-euro-2024-qualifying-betting-preview-back-17-1-bet-builder-in-naples-210323-1063.html">Italy v England: Go low on goals in Naples but big with 17/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-odds-england-6-1-for-glory-in-germany-next-summer-200323-204.html">Euro 2024 Odds: England 6/1 for glory in Germany with Italy test coming on Thursday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-331-till-to-pay-out-at-ffos-las-220323-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 Till to pay out at Ffos Las</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-tanner-and-story-to-shine-in-the-haydock-mud-for-wednesday-multiple-220323-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Tanner and Story to shine in the Haydock mud for Wednesday multiple</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-sam-to-prove-doubting-thomases-wrong-and-stats-point-to-templier-220323-134.html">Daily Racing News: Sam to prove doubting Thomases wrong, and stats point to Templier</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-australia-third-odi-tips-hosts-close-to-value-on-a-turner-210323-194.html">India v Australia Third ODI Tips: Hosts close to value on a turner</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/south-africa-v-west-indes-third-odi-tips-bowlers-could-dominate-200323-194.html">South Africa v West Indies Third ODI Tips: Bowlers could dominate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-australia-second-odi-tips-stick-with-gill-and-head-180323-194.html">India v Australia Second ODI Tips: Stick with Gill and Head</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for WGC Matchplay, Corales Puntacana and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/corales-puntacana-championship-first-round-leader-tips-harry-to-turn-on-the-style-210323-719.html">Corales Puntacana Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Harry to turn on the style </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wgc-dell-technologies-matchplay-2023-tips-and-preview-scheffler-all-set-to-defend-final-wgc-event-200323-167.html">WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: Scheffler set to defend final WGC event</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-9-tips-alcaraz-and-sinner-deserved-favourites-160323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 9 Tips: Alcaraz and Sinner deserved favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-8-tips-medvedev-vulnerable-in-disliked-slow-conditions-1-150323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 8 Tips: Medvedev vulnerable in disliked slow conditions</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-7-tips-norrie-the-pick-after-strong-build-up-to-the-event-140323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 7 Tips: Norrie the pick after strong build-up to the event</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/wst-classic-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-150323-171.html">WST Classic Snooker Betting Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Will Privileges Committee appearance be the final act of Boris Johnson's political career?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-as-arrest-looms-200323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president as arrest looms</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-who-benefits-from-the-sue-gray-scandal-060323-171.html">UK Politics: Who benefits from the Sue Gray 'scandal'?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-ireland-v-england-france-v-wales-and-scotland-v-italy-100323-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Ireland v England, France v Wales and Scotland v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Golf Tips: Best bets for WGC Matchplay, Corales Puntacana and more</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-22">22 March 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Golf Tips: Best bets for WGC Matchplay, Corales Puntacana and more", "name": "Golf Tips: Best bets for WGC Matchplay, Corales Puntacana and more", "description": "Get the best bets from Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and more golf betting experts for this week's WGC Matchplay, Corales Puntacana Championship and the Jonss...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-22T10:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-22T11:36:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie Scheffler at Bay Hill 23.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get the best bets from Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and more golf betting experts for this week's WGC Matchplay, Corales Puntacana Championship and the Jonsson Workwear Open... Steve Rawlings goes in-depth on three events Dave Tindall and Matt Cooper's e-w bets Cody Gribble backed at [100.0] Higgs to hit ground running Key stats, course info and players to watch WGC Matchplay: Scheffler set to defend final WGC event Steve Rawlings says: "Pre-event [25.0] chance, Scottie Scheffler, beat the 2019 winner, Kevin Kisner, 4&amp;2 in the final last year having been seeded fifth and that would have been a fairly typical result five years ago but Scottie's victory came after a three-year spell of less predictable results. "The 2021 winner, Billy Horschel, was seeded 32nd, the 2018 winner, Bubba Watson, was seeded 35th and in-between the two, the 2019 winner, Kevin Kisner, was the 48th seed. And he was the highest seed to win since Geoff Ogilvy won the first of his two titles way back in 2006. "That three-year spell may look fairly ordinarily but given Watson, in 2018, was the first winner in 12 years to be ranked any worse than 21st and that nine of the previous 11 had been seeded between first and tenth, it was actually quite an odd little run and Scheffler's victory was far more typical... "McIlroy has won two of his last seven starts but Scheffler is the player riding the really hot wave at present, having romped to an impressive five-stroke victory in the Players Championship, exactly a month after successfully defending his Phoenix Open title." Back Scottie Scheffler @ 11.0 WGC Matchplay: 66/1 Kirk can make his mark Dave Tindall says: "Given their strong record of making the quarter-finals, I'm going to pick three players from Pool B (seeds 17 to 32) and will start with 66/1 Chris Kirk. "The 28th seed immediately fits the bill as someone who took the eye in Florida whilst having a good bank of Texas form too. Kirk's big moment on the Florida Swing came at the Honda Classic where he took victory in a play-off to end an eight-year drought on the PGA Tour. "He's taken a predictable step back since after teeing it up in the next two tournaments (39th Arnold Palmer, MC Players) but after skipping the Valspar, I'm hoping he's been able to digest his achievement and a re-set has taken place. "Kirk has two top eights in the Texas Open and made the top 15 at Colonial on his most recent visit to the Lone Star State." Back Chris Kirk each-way @ 66/1 WGC Matchplay: Course and current form stats Andy Swales says: "This undulating layout is approximately 12 miles south of Round Rock, where Dell Technologies has its international headquarters. Designed by Pete Dye and opened in 1984, Austin is a parkland course with plenty of danger and five par-four holes of less than 400 yards. "As a match play venue, there are numerous risk-reward opportunities to tempt the world's finest golfers - especially off the tee. Water comes into play on seven holes, most of these on the back nine... "Jason Day, a two-time winner of the Match Play, is the only non-American to succeed in Austin. In six PGA Tour starts this year, the Australian is yet to finish outside the top-20 - and this includes four top-10s." Player to Watch: Jason Day @ 36.0 Jonsson Workwear Open: Hot putting the key at Steyn City Steve Rawlings says: "We have only one event here to look at but it's no surprise to that the winner was up with the pace all the way. It's hard to make ground up when everyone's making birdies and having sat second, trailing by a stroke, after round one, Norris was never headed after leading by three at halfway, and five of the seven players to finish inside the top-five and ties sat inside the top-four and ties at halfway. "This isn't a tough track by any means and the hardest hole on the course averaged only 0.21 over-par at last year's Steyn City Championship but it is the last hole they'll encounter all week so if the leader needs a par four there on Sunday if his lead his narrow, especially if they're in search of their first win on the DP World Tour, it may be dangerous to assume they'll register a par for the win... "Adri Arnaus finished second last week where once again, he putted very nicely. If the stats are correct, he gained almost 12 strokes on the field with his flatstick, with a remarkable putting average of just 1.48. "Understandably, he ranked first for both Putting Average and for Strokes Gained Putting and this wide-open layout should suit him. He has form in South Africa that now reads 9-3-MC-6-2-60-2 and he has a favourite's chance in such a weak event." Back Adri Arnaus @ 22.0 Jonsson Workwear Open Each-Way Tips: Stick with Lawrence's head for heights Matt Cooper says: "The column has had some success backing Thriston Lawrence when he's at altitude (most obviously when he won the European Masters) and there seems little reason not to ride that wave this week. "The 26-year-old got a little lucky 18 months ago when winning a Joburg Open reduced to 36 holes even if he had pegged a pair of 65s that bested the field by four. But it was a first indication that he likes thin air. "The next time he experienced it he was second in the Kenya Open and then added ninth and eighth on the high veldt when the circuit returned to his home country (the last of those efforts was here at Steyn City). "He added 36th at Eichenried in Munich and eighth at Albatross in Czechia - neither as high as Johannesburg or Nairobi but elevated all the same." Back Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @ 25/1 Jonsson Workwear Open 2023: This week's form stats Andy Swales says: "Sand and water are major features of the officially titled The Club at Steyn City, which opened for business just over eight years ago. The holes are laid out over gently rolling terrain, with a number of changes in elevation along the route. "Last year's event was only the second time that the course had featured on the Sunshine Tour schedule. In March 2018 it staged the 54-hole Steyn City Team Championship, which was included in the Tour's Order of Merit... "George Coetzee, although never the most consistent of performers, is more than capable of winning this week. He is a 14-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, and five-time champion on the European equivalent - with three of these victories coming in South Africa." Player to Watch: George Coetzee @ 65.0 Corales Puntacana Championship: Gerard is worth chancing at 59/1 Steve Rawlings: "The inaugural winner, Dominic Bozzelli, was in his mid-20s and last year's winner, Ramey was 29 when he won here but the five winners in-between were all in their 30s and the last five winners, since the tournament was elevated to a PGA Tour event, have all been outsiders. "Having been matched at a high of [110.0], Ramey went off at [85.0] last year, G-Mac and Garnett were [80.0] chances before the off, and Swafford was matched at a high of [370.0] before going off at around [300.0]. "Dahmen, who was a [50.0] chance, is the shortest priced winner since the event was elevated to the PGA Tour... "With a victory in Canada, two other top-four finishes there and a third placed finish on the Korn Ferry Tour, Ryan Gerard had already had a decent seven months. But he exploded on the world stage when he finished fourth in the Honda Classic last month after Monday Qualifying. "Gerard followed that with an 11th place finish in Puerto Rico so he's already shown an aptitude for just this sort of test and I'm prepared to overlook last week's slightly disappointing 71st at the Valspar." Back Ryan Gerard @ 60.0 Corales Puntacana Championship First-Round Leader: Harry to turn on style Dave Tindall says: "Harry Higgs is probably a little bit under the radar this week as he's making his course debut. But the fun-time American is definitely the sort who could make an instant impact. "The most compelling piece of evidence is that he finished tied seventh in Puerto Rico just two starts ago. That was played on a windy, seaside Paspalum course, the same examination paper he has this week. "Higgs' finest hour was his fourth place in the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island and that too had Paspalum putting surfaces. "A look back at previous editions of this tournament shows how important Putting Average is (no Strokes Gained stats are recorded). Higgs ranks 1st in the field for Putting Average this season so there's another box ticked." Back Harry Higgs each way @ 66/1 Find Me a 100 Winner: Take a chance on Cody Steve Rawlings says: "Cody Gribble, the 32-year-old Texan, burst on to the PGA Tour with his sole success - an impressive four-stroke victory at the Country Club of Jackson - in just his second start after graduation from the Korn Ferry Tour. "There was a lot to like about the manner of his win in Mississippi given he'd sat outside the top-100 after round one - trailing by ten - and he gave the impression that he was capable of winning at a high level. "Injuries have hindered Gribble's career quite badly but for the first time since his sole success almost seven years ago, he's just recorded back-to-back top-10s with a seventh placed finish at the Puerto Rico Open and the Valspar Championship." Back Cody Gribble @ 100.00 Corales Puntacana Championship: Course and current form stats Andy Swales: "Depending on weather conditions, half of the holes may be affected by the threat of water - although seven is probably a more realistic number. The undulating fairways are fairly generous, and will offer golf's biggest hitters the chance to drive it long - especially if conditions are calm. "Putting surfaces are large and undulating and, like most coastal venues, the ability to scramble successfully will always come in handy if weather conditions deteriorate... "Thomas Detry is the highest-ranked player teeing-up on Thursday. The Belgian is yet to win on the DP World Tour but that shouldn't rule him out from claiming a maiden PGA Tour victory in the Dominican Republic. Has competed at Corales in each of the last four years." Player to Watch: Thomas Detry @ 23.0", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie%20Scheffler%20at%20Bay%20Hill%2023.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Max Liu" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie Scheffler at Bay Hill 23.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie Scheffler at Bay Hill 23.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie Scheffler at Bay Hill 23.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie Scheffler at Bay Hill 23.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Scottie Scheffler"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Scottie Scheffler is backed by Steve Rawlings at the WGC Matchplay this week</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628886" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.211628886","entry_title":"Golf Tips: Best bets for WGC Matchplay, Corales Puntacana and more"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628886">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Golf%20Tips%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20WGC%20Matchplay%2C%20Corales%20Puntacana%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html&text=Golf%20Tips%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20WGC%20Matchplay%2C%20Corales%20Puntacana%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get the best bets from Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and more golf betting experts for this week's WGC Matchplay, Corales Puntacana Championship and the Jonsson Workwear Open...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Steve Rawlings goes in-depth on three events</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Dave Tindall and Matt Cooper's e-w bets</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628533?_gl=1*1abtmij*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY3OTQ3OTM4MC4xMDQuMS4xNjc5NDc5NzE0LjMxLjAuMA.."><strong>Cody Gribble backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b></strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-corales-puntacana-cship-2023/12566052?selectedMixedItem=-2140022153&_gl=1*f4ci8y*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY3OTQ3OTM4MC4xMDQuMS4xNjc5NDc5OTEwLjUwLjAuMA.."><strong>Higgs to hit ground running</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211635856"><strong>Key stats, course info and players to watch</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wgc-dell-technologies-matchplay-2023-tips-and-preview-scheffler-all-set-to-defend-final-wgc-event-200323-167.html">WGC Matchplay: Scheffler set to defend final WGC event</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Steve Rawlings says: </strong>"Pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b> chance, <strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong>, beat the 2019 winner, Kevin Kisner, 4&2 in the final last year having been seeded fifth and that would have been a fairly typical result five years ago but Scottie's victory came after a three-year spell of less predictable results.</p><p>"The 2021 winner, <strong>Billy Horschel</strong>, was seeded 32nd, the 2018 winner, <strong>Bubba Watson</strong>, was seeded 35th and in-between the two, the 2019 winner, <strong>Kevin Kisner</strong>, was the 48th seed. And he was the highest seed to win since Geoff Ogilvy won the first of his two titles way back in 2006.</p><p>"That three-year spell may look fairly ordinarily but given Watson, in 2018, was the first winner in 12 years to be ranked any worse than 21st and that nine of the previous 11 had been seeded between first and tenth, it was actually quite an odd little run and <strong>Scheffler's victory was far more typical</strong>...</p><p>"McIlroy has won two of his last seven starts but <strong>Scheffler is the player riding the really hot wave at present</strong>, having romped to an impressive five-stroke victory in the Players Championship, exactly a month after successfully defending his Phoenix Open title."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628886">Back Scottie Scheffler @</a></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628886" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11.0</a></div><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wgc-dell-technologies-match-play-66/1-kirk-can-make-his-mark-180323-719.html">WGC Matchplay: 66/1 Kirk can make his mark</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Dave Tindall says: </strong>"<span>Given their strong record of making the quarter-finals, I'm going to pick <strong>three players from Pool B</strong> (seeds 17 to 32) and will start with 66/1 <strong>Chris Kirk</strong>.</span></p><p><span>"The 28th seed immediately fits the bill as someone who took the eye in Florida whilst having a good bank of Texas form too. </span><span>Kirk's big moment on the Florida Swing came at the <strong>Honda Classic</strong> where he took victory in a play-off to <strong>end an eight-year drought</strong> on the PGA Tour.</span></p><p><span><img alt="Chris Kirk at the Sony in 2023.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Chris%20Kirk%20at%20the%20Sony%20in%202023.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span>"He's taken a predictable step back since after teeing it up in the next two tournaments (39th Arnold Palmer, MC Players) but after skipping the Valspar, I'm hoping he's been able to digest his achievement and a <strong>re-set has taken place</strong>.</span></p><p><span>"Kirk has <strong>two top eights in the Texas Open</strong> and made the top 15 at Colonial on his most recent visit to the Lone Star State."</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-wgc-dell-matchplay-2023/12315881?selectedMixedItem=2128161178&_gl=1*1km1imp*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY3OTM5MzA3Ny4xMDIuMS4xNjc5Mzk5MDM1LjU5LjAuMA..">Back Chris Kirk each-way @</a></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-wgc-dell-matchplay-2023/12315881?selectedMixedItem=2128161178&_gl=1*1km1imp*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY3OTM5MzA3Ny4xMDIuMS4xNjc5Mzk5MDM1LjU5LjAuMA.." class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">66/1</a></div><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/wgc-dell-match-play-2023-tips-players-form-guide-160323-779.html">WGC Matchplay: Course and current form stats</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Andy Swales says: </strong>"This undulating layout is approximately 12 miles south of Round Rock, where Dell Technologies has its international headquarters. Designed by Pete Dye and opened in 1984, Austin is a parkland course with <strong>plenty of danger and five par-four holes of less than 400 yards</strong>.</p><p>"As a match play venue, there are numerous risk-reward opportunities to tempt the world's finest golfers - especially off the tee. Water comes into play on seven holes, most of these on the back nine...</p><p>"<strong>Jason Day</strong><span>, a two-time winner of the Match Play, is the only non-American to succeed in Austin. In six PGA Tour starts this year, the Australian is yet to finish outside the top-20 - and this includes four top-10s."</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628886">Player to Watch: Jason Day @</a></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628886" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">36.0</a></div><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/jonsson-workwear-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-putting-the-key-at-steyn-city-200323-167.html">Jonsson Workwear Open: Hot putting the key at Steyn City</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Steve Rawlings says: </strong>"We have only one event here to look at but it's no surprise to that the winner was up with the pace all the way.</p><p><img alt="STEYN CITY 2023 4.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/STEYN%20CITY%202023%204.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's hard to make ground up when everyone's making birdies and having sat second, trailing by a stroke, after round one,<span> </span><strong>Norris was never headed after leading by three at halfway</strong>, and five of the seven players to finish inside the top-five and ties sat inside the top-four and ties at halfway.</p><p>"This isn't a tough track by any means and the hardest hole on the course averaged only 0.21 over-par at last year's<span> </span><strong>Steyn City Championship</strong><span> </span>but it is the last hole they'll encounter all week so if the leader needs a par four there on Sunday if his lead his narrow, especially if they're in search of their first win on the DP World Tour, it may be dangerous to assume they'll register a par for the win...</p><p>"<strong>Adri Arnaus</strong> finished second last week where once again, he putted very nicely. If the stats are correct, he gained almost 12 strokes on the field with his flatstick, with a remarkable putting average of just 1.48.</p><p>"Understandably, he <strong>ranked first for both Putting Average and for Strokes Gained Putting</strong> and this wide-open layout should suit him. He has form in South Africa that now reads <strong>9-3-MC-6-2-60-2</strong> and he has a favourite's chance in such a weak event."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211635856">Back Adri Arnaus @</a></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211635856" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">22.0</a></div><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/jonsson-workwear-open-each-way-tips-stick-with-lawrences-head-for-heights-210323-721.html">Jonsson Workwear Open Each-Way Tips: Stick with Lawrence's head for heights</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Matt Cooper says:</strong> "The column has had some success backing<span> </span><strong>Thriston Lawrence</strong><span> </span>when he's at altitude (<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/omega-european-masters-each-way-tips-wu-will-relish-crans-test-220822-721.html">most obviously when he won the European Masters</a>) and there seems little reason not to ride that wave this week.</p><p>"The 26-year-old got a little lucky 18 months ago when<span> </span><strong>winning a Joburg Open<span> </span></strong>reduced to 36 holes even if he had pegged a pair of 65s that bested the field by four. But it was a first indication that<span> </span><strong>he likes thin air</strong>.</p><p>"The next time he experienced it he was<span> </span><strong>second in the Kenya Open</strong><span> </span>and then added<span> </span><strong>ninth and eighth on the high veldt</strong><span> </span>when the circuit returned to his home country (<strong>the last of those efforts was here at Steyn City</strong>).</p><p>"He added 36th at Eichenried in Munich and eighth at Albatross in Czechia - neither as high as Johannesburg or Nairobi but<span> </span><strong>elevated all the same</strong>."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/jonsson-workwear-open-each-way-tips-stick-with-lawrences-head-for-heights-210323-721.html#:~:text=RECOMMENDED%20BETS-,Thriston%20Lawrence%201pt%20each%2Dway%20%40%2025/1,-Sami%20Valimaki%201pt">Back Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @</a></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/jonsson-workwear-open-each-way-tips-stick-with-lawrences-head-for-heights-210323-721.html#:~:text=RECOMMENDED%20BETS-,Thriston%20Lawrence%201pt%20each%2Dway%20%40%2025/1,-Sami%20Valimaki%201pt" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">25/1</a></div><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/jonsson-workwear-open-2023-players-form-guide-170323-779.html">Jonsson Workwear Open 2023: This week's form stats</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Andy Swales says: </strong>"Sand and water are major features of the officially titled The Club at Steyn City, which opened for business just over eight years ago. The holes are laid out over<strong><span> </span>gently rolling terrain</strong>, with a number of changes in elevation along the route.</p><p>"Last year's event was only the second time that the course had featured on the Sunshine Tour schedule. In March 2018 it staged the 54-hole Steyn City Team Championship, which was included in the Tour's Order of Merit...</p><p>"<strong>George Coetzee</strong><span>, although never the most consistent of performers, is more than capable of winning this week. He is a 14-time winner on the </span><em>Sunshine Tour</em><span>, and five-time champion on the European equivalent - with three of these victories coming in South Africa."</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211635856">Player to Watch: George Coetzee @</a></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211635856" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">65.0</a></div><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/corales-puntacana-championship-2023-tips-and-preview-outsiders-worth-chancing-in-punta-cana-200323-167.html">Corales Puntacana Championship: Gerard is worth chancing at 59/1</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Steve Rawlings: </strong>"The inaugural winner, Dominic Bozzelli, was in his mid-20s and last year's winner, Ramey was 29 when he won here but the five winners in-between were all in their 30s and the last five winners, since the tournament was elevated to a PGA Tour event, have all been outsiders.</p><p><img alt="CORALES 2 2023.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/CORALES%202%202023.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"Having been matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b>, <strong>Ramey went off at <b class="inline_odds" title="84/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">85.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">84/1</span></b> last year</strong>, G-Mac and Garnett were <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b> chances before the off, and Swafford was matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="369/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">370.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">369/1</span></b> before going off at around <b class="inline_odds" title="299/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">300.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">299/1</span></b>.</p><p>"Dahmen, who was a <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b> chance, is the shortest priced winner since the event was elevated to the PGA Tour...</p><p>"With a <strong>victory in Canada</strong>, two other top-four finishes there and a third placed finish on the Korn Ferry Tour, Ryan Gerard had already had a decent seven months. But he exploded on the world stage when he finished fourth in the <strong>Honda Classic</strong> last month after Monday Qualifying.</p><p>"Gerard followed that with an 11<sup>th</sup> place finish in <strong>Puerto Rico </strong>so he's already shown an aptitude for just this sort of test and I'm prepared to overlook last week's slightly disappointing 71<sup>st</sup> at the Valspar."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628533">Back Ryan Gerard @</a></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628533" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">60.0</a></div><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/corales-puntacana-championship-first-round-leader-tips-harry-to-turn-on-the-style-210323-719.html">Corales Puntacana Championship First-Round Leader: Harry to turn on style</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Dave Tindall says: </strong>"<strong>Harry Higgs</strong><span> </span>is probably a little bit under the radar this week as he's making his course debut. But the fun-time American is definitely the sort who could make an<span> </span><strong>instant impact</strong>.</p><p>"The most compelling piece of evidence is that he finished<span> </span><strong>tied seventh in Puerto Rico</strong><span> </span>just two starts ago. That was played on a<span> </span><strong>windy, seaside Paspalum course</strong>, the same examination paper he has this week.</p><p>"Higgs' finest hour was his<span> </span><strong>fourth place in the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island</strong><span> </span>and that too had Paspalum putting surfaces.</p><p>"<span>A look back at previous editions of this tournament shows <strong>how important Putting Average is</strong> (no Strokes Gained stats are recorded). Higgs ranks 1st in the field for Putting Average this season so there's another box ticked."</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-corales-puntacana-cship-2023/12566052?selectedMixedItem=-2140022153&_gl=1*f4ci8y*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY3OTQ3OTM4MC4xMDQuMS4xNjc5NDc5OTEwLjUwLjAuMA..">Back Harry Higgs each way @</a></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-corales-puntacana-cship-2023/12566052?selectedMixedItem=-2140022153&_gl=1*f4ci8y*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY3OTQ3OTM4MC4xMDQuMS4xNjc5NDc5OTEwLjUwLjAuMA.." class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">66/1</a></div><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wgc-dell-technologies-match-play-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-take-a-chance-on-cody-210323-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Take a chance on Cody</a></h2><h2 class="entry_header__title"></h2><p><strong>Steve Rawlings says: </strong>"<strong>Cody Gribble</strong>, the 32-year-old Texan, burst on to the PGA Tour with his sole success - an<span> </span><strong>impressive four-stroke victory</strong><span> </span>at the Country Club of Jackson - in just his second start after graduation from the Korn Ferry Tour.</p><p><img alt="Cody Gribble at the Valspar.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cody%20Gribble%20at%20the%20Valspar.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"There was a lot to like about the manner of his win in Mississippi given he'd sat outside the top-100 after round one - trailing by ten - and he gave the impression that he was capable of winning at a high level.</p><p>"Injuries have hindered Gribble's career quite badly but for the first time since his sole success almost seven years ago, he's just<span> </span><strong>recorded back-to-back top-10s</strong><span> </span>with a seventh placed finish at the Puerto Rico Open and the Valspar Championship."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628533?_gl=1*1abtmij*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY3OTQ3OTM4MC4xMDQuMS4xNjc5NDc5NzE0LjMxLjAuMA..">Back Cody Gribble @</a></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628533?_gl=1*1abtmij*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY3OTQ3OTM4MC4xMDQuMS4xNjc5NDc5NzE0LjMxLjAuMA.." class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">100.00</a></div><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/corales-puntacana-championship-2023-players-form-guide-150323-779.html">Corales Puntacana Championship: Course and current form stats</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Andy Swales: </strong>"Depending on weather conditions, half of the holes may be affected by the threat of water - although seven is probably a more realistic number. The undulating fairways are fairly generous, and will offer golf's biggest hitters the chance to drive it long - especially if conditions are calm.</p><p>"Putting surfaces are large and undulating and, like most coastal venues, the <strong>ability to scramble successfully will always come in handy</strong> if weather conditions deteriorate...</p><p>"<strong>Thomas Detry</strong><span> is the highest-ranked player teeing-up on Thursday. The Belgian is yet to win on the </span><em>DP World Tour<span> </span></em><span>but that shouldn't rule him out from claiming a maiden PGA Tour victory in the Dominican Republic. Has competed at Corales in each of the last four years."</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628533">Player to Watch: Thomas Detry @</a></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628533" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">23.0</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211628886" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>PGA Tour - WGC Dell Matchplay 2023: PGA Tour - WGC Dell Matchplay 2023 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 22 March, 2.20pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Scottie Scheffler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753599">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="10.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753599">10.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jon Rahm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470178">15</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="15.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470178">15.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rory McIlroy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469606">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="18.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469606">18.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Cantlay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="17.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580960">17.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580960">18</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyrrell Hatton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469613">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="22" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469613">22</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Collin Morikawa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753597">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753597">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max Homa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469240">28</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="29" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469240">29</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Xander Schauffele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496425">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496425">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Finau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485668">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13485668">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Spieth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496393">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496393">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Viktor Hovland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817826">34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19817826">36</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Day</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496421">28</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="29" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496421">29</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24595230">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24595230">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Will Zalatoris</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Will Zalatoris" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13581101">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Will Zalatoris" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13581101">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sungjae Im</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16731128">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16731128">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19204991">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19204991">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tommy Fleetwood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496408">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496408">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Burns</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525829">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13525829">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35880414">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35880414">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hideki Matsuyama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hideki Matsuyama" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496402">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hideki Matsuyama" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496402">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Corey Conners</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470440">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470440">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Henley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496417">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496417">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Si Woo Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496391">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496391">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rickie Fowler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20562557">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20562557">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Hoge</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Hoge" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469239">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Hoge" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469239">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sahith Theegala</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28483254">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28483254">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Min Woo Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011757">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011757">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shane Lowry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496379">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496379">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keith Mitchell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470478">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470478">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Denny Mccarthy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470449">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470449">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Hadwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Hadwin" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496432">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Hadwin" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496432">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Seamus Power</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Seamus Power" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469289">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Seamus Power" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469289">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keegan Bradley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580959">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580959">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Montgomery</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Montgomery" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23404560">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Montgomery" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23404560">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Kuchar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469611">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469611">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Harman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469234">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469234">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Fox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469744">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469744">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kurt Kitayama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470480">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470480">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Kirk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469251">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469251">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christiaan Bezuidenhout</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481307">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481307">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Kisner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469252">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469252">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Victor Perez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481313">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481313">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Noren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469608">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469608">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Putnam</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470411">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470411">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Scott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469610">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469610">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.J. Spaun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469300">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469300">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Suh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Suh" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23154216">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Suh" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23154216">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>K.H. Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39438455">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39438455">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.T. Poston</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469288">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469288">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maverick McNealy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496383">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496383">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Svensson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470403">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470403">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cam Davis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39518595">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39518595">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Griffin" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21624352">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Griffin" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21624352">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Riley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22629539">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22629539">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Taylor" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469312">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Taylor" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469312">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harris English</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469216">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469216">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Wise</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Wise" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470399">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Wise" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="310" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470399">310</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sepp Straka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470521">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470521">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mackenzie Hughes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15281129">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15281129">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Meronk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14840059">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="440" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14840059">440</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Herbert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035824">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035824">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Stallings</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469301">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469301">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Thompson" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26962136">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Thompson" data-market_id="1.211628886" data-price="540" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26962136">540</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html%23gobet-1.211628886">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html%23gobet-1.211628886">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628886" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.211628886","entry_title":"Golf Tips: Best bets for WGC Matchplay, Corales Puntacana and more"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211628886">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Golf%20Tips%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20WGC%20Matchplay%2C%20Corales%20Puntacana%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html&text=Golf%20Tips%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20WGC%20Matchplay%2C%20Corales%20Puntacana%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/corales-puntacana-championship-first-round-leader-tips-harry-to-turn-on-the-style-210323-719.html">Corales Puntacana Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Harry to turn on the style </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/7397760fbaae66210a18aab784e2ede5a5357863.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/7397760fbaae66210a18aab784e2ede5a5357863.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wgc-dell-technologies-match-play-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-take-a-chance-on-cody-210323-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Take a chance on Cody </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cody Gribble at the Valspar.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Cody%20Gribble%20at%20the%20Valspar.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wgc-dell-technologies-matchplay-2023-tips-and-preview-scheffler-all-set-to-defend-final-wgc-event-200323-167.html">WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: Scheffler set to defend final WGC event</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/7a057e0ec1a43df21081320c435597287b302173.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/7a057e0ec1a43df21081320c435597287b302173.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/" class=" "> LIV Golf </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1679489076" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Golf Tips: Best bets for WGC Matchplay, Corales Puntacana and more
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Golf
Tennis
Other Sports
Politics
Rugby
Snooker
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket