silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Jonsson Workwear Open: Hot putting the key at Steyn City</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-20">20 March 2023</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Jonsson Workwear Open: Hot putting the key at Steyn City", "name": "Jonsson Workwear Open: Hot putting the key at Steyn City", "description": "Following Matthew Baldwin's win in the SDC Championship, the DP World Tour remains in South Africa for the second edition of the Jonsson Workwear Open. Steve...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/jonsson-workwear-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-putting-the-key-at-steyn-city-200323-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/jonsson-workwear-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-putting-the-key-at-steyn-city-200323-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-20T09:37:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-20T10:37:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Steyn City Championship course.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Following Matthew Baldwin's win in the SDC Championship, the DP World Tour remains in South Africa for the second edition of the Jonsson Workwear Open. Steve has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here... Low scores expected at easy venue Hot putter required at Steyn City Read my WGC Dell Technologies Match Play preview here Tournament History The first edition of the Jonsson Workwear Open was co-sanctioned between the Challenge Tour and the Sunshine Tour and staged 13 months ago at Durban Country Club. JC Ritchie won the event by six over Belgium's Christopher Mivis with a 26-under-par total but the event that concerns us when considering this second renewal is the once-only staged Steyn City Championship, won by fellow South African, Shaun Norris, who amassed a 25-under-par total to beat Dean Burmester by a stroke at this week's venue - The Club at Steyn City. Venue The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa Course Details Par 72, 7,716 yardsStroke Average at the Steyn City Championship - 70.01 Built on a former quarry, on land described as being barren to the point of being dead, like last week's venue, the Club at Steyn City is a Jack Nicklaus-design but unlike last week's links track, the Club at Steyn City is straightforward resort course. Built with the recreational golfer very much in mind, construction started in 2009 on a disused granite quarry and the course opened in April 2015. Water is in-play on seven holes, there are 75 bunkers on the layout, and the track is described as undulating with elevation changes. The greens and tees are Bentgrass and the generous fairways and rough are fescue/rye grass to ensure a green playing surface all year round. Although long on paper, the course is at altitude so it plays much shorter than the yardage suggests and it's a very easy set-up. The scoring was low here at the Steyn City Championship and we can expect much the same here. As already stated, the winner, Shaun Norris, reached 25-under-par but he opened the event with rounds of 64 - 62 to reach -18 at halfway to tie Ernie Els' longstanding 36-hole DP World Tour scoring record that dated all the way back to the 2004 edition of the now defunct Heineken Classic. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Very disappointingly, as was the case last week, this event won't be shown on Sky Sports The 2022 Steyn City Championship Result Here's the top-five and ties at last year's event at the venue, with traditional and Strokes Gained stats. Shaun Norris -25 DA 40 DD 66 GIR 13 SC 9 PA 1Dean Burmester -22 DA 61 DD 36 GIR 65 SC 23 PA 3Oliver Bekker -19 DA 5 DD 50 GIR 13 SC 59 PA 28Matti Schmid -19 DA 18 DD 4 GIR 41 SC 8 PA 14James Hart Du Preez -18 DA 69 DD 25 GIR 44 SC 32 PA 2JB Hansen -18 DA 35 DD 26 GIR 18 SC 25 PA 5Tapio Pulkkanen -18 DA 45 DD 3 GIR 64 SC 4 PA 14 Stats KeyDA = Driving AccuracyDD = Driving DistanceGIR = Greens In RegulationSC = ScramblingPA = Putting Average Shaun Norris -25 Tee 57 App 4 ATG 31 T2G 13 P 1Dean Burmester -22 Tee 1 App 29 ATG 2 T2G 1 P 34Oliver Bekker -19 Tee 3 App 12 ATG 32 T2G 4 P 30Matti Schmid -19 Tee 5 App 53 ATG 24 T2G 15 P 9 James Hart Du Preez -18 Tee 38 App 36 ATG 35 T2G 47 P 36JB Hansen -18 Tee 4 App 61 ATG 67 T2G 45 P 3Tapio Pulkkanen -18 Tee 12 App 64 ATG 1 T2G 11 P 22 Stats KeyTee = Strokes Gained off the Tee App = Strokes Gained on ApproachATG = Strokes Gained Around the GreenT2G = Strokes Gained Tee to GreenP = Strokes Gained Putting What Will it Take to Win the Jonsson Workwear Open? Given we only have one event at the venue to peruse, we can't give the stats too much weight but for what it's worth, putting was the key to victory. Norris ranked first for Strokes Gained Putting and four of the top five in the Putting Average rankings finished inside the top-five and ties. At a course this easy, where there's nothing complicated about the layout, and low scores are the norm, it usually boils down to who holes the most putts over the four days and that was certainly the case at the Steyn City Championship last year. Is There an Angle In? South Africans have a very good record in their homeland whenever the DP World Tour visits and they dominated the Steyn City Championship here last year. I'd always favour the home contingent over the Europeans but I wrote words to that effect last week before the inaugural edition of the SDC Championship (won by Matthew Baldwin) and they didn't have a look in. The Europeans completely dominated the event and Jaco Ahlers was the only South African in the top-eight! In-Play Tactics Again, we have only one event here to look at but it's no surprise to that the winner was up with the pace all the way. It's hard to make ground up when everyone's making birdies and having sat second, trailing by a stroke, after round one, Norris was never headed after leading by three at halfway, and five of the seven players to finish inside the top-five and ties sat inside the top-four and ties at halfway. This isn't a tough track by any means and the hardest hole on the course averaged only 0.21 over-par at last year's Steyn City Championship but it is the last hole they'll encounter all week so if the leader needs a par four there on Sunday if his lead his narrow, especially if they're in search of their first win on the DP World Tour, it may be dangerous to assume they'll register a par for the win. I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and with details of any selections. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Steyn%20City%20Championship%20course.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Steyn City Championship course.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Steyn City Championship course.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Steyn City Championship course.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Steyn City Championship course.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="The Club at Steyn City"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The Club at Steyn City</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211629710" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.211629710","entry_title":"Jonsson Workwear Open: Hot putting the key at Steyn City"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211629710">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Jonsson%20Workwear%20Open%3A%20Hot%20putting%20the%20key%20at%20Steyn%20City&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjonsson-workwear-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-putting-the-key-at-steyn-city-200323-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjonsson-workwear-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-putting-the-key-at-steyn-city-200323-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjonsson-workwear-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-putting-the-key-at-steyn-city-200323-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjonsson-workwear-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-putting-the-key-at-steyn-city-200323-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjonsson-workwear-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-putting-the-key-at-steyn-city-200323-167.html&text=Jonsson%20Workwear%20Open%3A%20Hot%20putting%20the%20key%20at%20Steyn%20City" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Following Matthew Baldwin's win in the SDC Championship, the DP World Tour remains in South Africa for the second edition of the Jonsson Workwear Open. Steve has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong> Low scores expected at easy venue </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Hot putter required at Steyn City </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Read my WGC Dell Technologies Match Play preview <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wgc-dell-technologies-matchplay-2023-tips-and-preview-scheffler-all-set-to-defend-final-wgc-event-200323-167.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><h2>Tournament History</h2><p>The first edition of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.211629710">Jonsson Workwear Open</a> was co-sanctioned between the Challenge Tour and the Sunshine Tour and staged 13 months ago at Durban Country Club.</p><p><strong>JC Ritchie </strong>won the event by six over Belgium's Christopher Mivis with a 26-under-par total but the event that concerns us when considering this second renewal is the once-only staged Steyn City Championship, won by fellow South African, <strong>Shaun Norris</strong>, who amassed a 25-under-par total to beat Dean Burmester by a stroke at this week's venue - The Club at Steyn City.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p>The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p>Par 72, 7,716 yards<br>Stroke Average at the Steyn City Championship - 70.01</p><p>Built on a former quarry, on land described as being barren to the point of being dead, like last week's venue, the Club at Steyn City is a <strong>Jack Nicklaus-design</strong> but unlike last week's links track, the Club at Steyn City is straightforward resort course.</p><p>Built with the recreational golfer very much in mind, construction started in 2009 on a disused granite quarry and the course opened in April 2015.</p><p><img alt="Shaun Norris Steyn.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Shaun%20Norris%20Steyn.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Water is in-play on seven holes, there are 75 bunkers on the layout, and the track is described as undulating with elevation changes. The greens and tees are Bentgrass and the <strong>generous fairways</strong> and rough are fescue/rye grass to ensure a green playing surface all year round.</p><p>Although long on paper, the course is at altitude so it plays much shorter than the yardage suggests and it's a very easy set-up.</p><blockquote>The scoring was low here at the Steyn City Championship and we can expect much the same here.</blockquote><p>As already stated, the winner, Shaun Norris, reached 25-under-par but he <strong>opened the event with rounds of 64 - 62 to reach -18 at halfway to tie Ernie Els' longstanding 36-hole DP World Tour scoring record</strong> that dated all the way back to the 2004 edition of the now defunct Heineken Classic.</p><p><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/Johannesburg_or_tambo_airport?utm_source=windfinder.com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=redirect&utm_content=https://r.search.yahoo.com/_ylt=AwrkOPVpEhhk7XAIWmJ3Bwx.;_ylu=Y29sbwMEcG9zAzEEdnRpZAMEc2VjA3Ny/RV=2/RE=1679327977/RO=10/RU=https%3a%2f%2fwindfinder.com%2fforecast%2fJohannesburg_or_tambo_airport/RK=2/RS=HZ6pM2GkmgpuK3KDhPgxJlcFqQ8-">Weather Forecast</a></p><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p>Very disappointingly, as was the case last week, this event won't be shown on Sky Sports</p><h2>The 2022 Steyn City Championship Result</h2><p>Here's the top-five and ties at last year's event at the venue, with traditional and Strokes Gained stats.</p><p><strong>Shaun Norris -25 DA 40 DD 66 GIR 13 SC 9 PA 1<br>Dean Burmester -22 DA 61 DD 36 GIR 65 SC 23 PA 3<br>Oliver Bekker -19 DA 5 DD 50 GIR 13 SC 59 PA 28<br>Matti Schmid -19 DA 18 DD 4 GIR 41 SC 8 PA 14<br>James Hart Du Preez -18 DA 69 DD 25 GIR 44 SC 32 PA 2<br>JB Hansen -18 DA 35 DD 26 GIR 18 SC 25 PA 5<br>Tapio Pulkkanen -18 DA 45 DD 3 GIR 64 SC 4 PA 14</strong></p><p><strong>Stats Key<br></strong>DA = Driving Accuracy<br>DD = Driving Distance<br>GIR = Greens In Regulation<br>SC = Scrambling<br>PA = Putting Average</p><p><strong>Shaun Norris -25 Tee 57 App 4 ATG 31 T2G 13 P 1<br>Dean Burmester -22 Tee 1 App 29 ATG 2 T2G 1 P 34<br>Oliver Bekker -19 Tee 3 App 12 ATG 32 T2G 4 P 30<br>Matti Schmid -19 Tee 5 App 53 ATG 24 T2G 15 P 9 <br>James Hart Du Preez -18 Tee 38 App 36 ATG 35 T2G 47 P 36<br>JB Hansen -18 Tee 4 App 61 ATG 67 T2G 45 P 3<br>Tapio Pulkkanen -18 Tee 12 App 64 ATG 1 T2G 11 P 22</strong></p><p><strong>Stats Key<br></strong>Tee = Strokes Gained off the Tee <br>App = Strokes Gained on Approach<br>ATG = Strokes Gained Around the Green<br>T2G = Strokes Gained Tee to Green<br>P = Strokes Gained Putting</p><h2>What Will it Take to Win the Jonsson Workwear Open?</h2><p><strong></strong> <br>Given we only have one event at the venue to peruse, we can't give the stats too much weight but for what it's worth, putting was the key to victory.</p><blockquote>Norris ranked first for Strokes Gained Putting and four of the top five in the Putting Average rankings finished inside the top-five and ties.</blockquote><p>At a course this easy, where there's nothing complicated about the layout, and low scores are the norm, it usually boils down to who holes the most putts over the four days and that was certainly the case at the Steyn City Championship last year.</p><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2><p>South Africans have a very good record in their homeland whenever the DP World Tour visits and they <strong>dominated the Steyn City Championship here last year</strong>.</p><p>I'd always favour the home contingent over the Europeans but <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/sdc-championship-2023-tips-and-preview-sensational-scramblers-set-to-shine-at-st-francis-120323-167.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">I wrote words to that effect last week </a>before the inaugural edition of the SDC Championship (won by <strong>Matthew Baldwin</strong><strong>) and they didn't have a look in.</strong></p><p><img alt="Matthew Baldwin wins SDC.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Matthew%20Baldwin%20wins%20SDC.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote>The Europeans completely dominated the event and Jaco Ahlers was the only South African in the top-eight!</blockquote><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p>Again, we have only one event here to look at but it's no surprise to that the winner was up with the pace all the way.</p><p>It's hard to make ground up when everyone's making birdies and having sat second, trailing by a stroke, after round one, <strong>Norris was never headed after leading by three at halfway</strong>, and five of the seven players to finish inside the top-five and ties sat inside the top-four and ties at halfway.</p><p>This I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and with details of any selections.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter 