66/1 Harry Higgs should relish this test

80/1 Ryan Brehm has FRL history here

50/1 Akshay Bhatia was runner-up in Puerto Rico

Weather forecast for Thursday: It's a sunny day - temperatures are in the high 70s/early 80s throughout - but players will have to deal with a steady 15-16mph North East wind too. The forecast suggests it's consistent so there's no advantage for either wave.

Historically, the morning and afternoon starters have shared FRL honours so nothing sways me either way.

Dig Higgs

Harry Higgs is probably a little bit under the radar this week as he's making his course debut. But the fun-time American is definitely the sort who could make an instant impact.

The most compelling piece of evidence is that he finished tied seventh in Puerto Rico just two starts ago.

That was played on a windy, seaside Paspalum course, the same examination paper he has this week.

Higgs' finest hour was his fourth place in the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island and that too had Paspalum putting surfaces.

Back Harry Higgs each way @ 66/1

A look back at previous editions of this tournament shows how important Putting Average is (no Strokes Gained stats are recorded). Higgs ranks 1st in the field for Putting Average this season so there's another box ticked.

And finally, given the market we're talking about, he loves a fast start too.

Higgs has finished day one inside the top eight in four of his last 10 starts, a very healthy strike rate, and all were on gusty, coastal tracks - Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines, Sea Island and Port Royal (Bermuda).

An afternoon starter at 12.59pm local, there's plenty to like for FRL punt at 66/1.

Brehm can get in the game

Ryan Brehm had a piece of the first-round lead at last week's Valspar Championship thanks to a 66.

He was also sixth after 18 holes at the start of the Florida Swing when opening with a 67 in the Honda Classic.

Back Ryan Brehm each way @ 80/1

There are two other other obvious plus points in his case.

First, given the Paspalum angle, is his victory in the Puerto Rico Open last year. Brehm paved the way for that win with an opening 66.

Second is his Thursday record on this course. Despite decent but not standout finishes of 41-35-33-34, Brehm was the first-round leader in 2016 when it was a Korn Ferry event and seventh after day one in 2020.

He's also an afternoon starter at 12.11pm and is worth a go at 80s.

Believe in Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia made headlines earlier this month after accepting Special Temporary Membership of the PGA Tour.

He earned the right thanks to a second place in the Puerto Rico Open, ranking eighth for Putting Average, so playing well there bodes well for this week.

Bhatia had started out with a 66 to sit second on the first-round leaderboard while he was also second after the opening lap in back-to-back Korn Ferry events in January.

Back Akshay Bhatia each way @ 50/1

One other relevant quick start came when a 67 put him in the top five after 18 holes at El Camaleon in late 2020. Two tournaments later he was second after day one at Pebble at the start of 2021.

Bhatia has played here once before (2020), missing the cut but opening with a 69.

Three years on he looks far better equipped to play well and hopefully via a low one from his 12.47pm start on Thursday.