The DP World Tour's 'African Trilogy' reaches a conclusion this weekend, with the co-sanctioned Jonsson Workwear Open.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed Club at Steyn City made its debut on the 'European Tour' in March 2022, when the experienced 'home town boy' Shaun Norris triumphed by three strokes.

As many as 36 players reached 12 under par or better for 72 holes, with the-then 39-year-old Norris crossing the finishing line at 25 below par.

Any player who failed to reach five-under-par after two rounds, was sent-packing ahead of the weekend.

It was the Johannesburg-born pro's maiden title on the DP World Tour, to add to the six he'd already won in Japan. He's also enjoyed multiple victories on each of the Asian and Sunshine tours.

Many of those teeing-up this week will have travelled 730 miles north from last week's co-sanctioned tournament on the Eastern Cape.

Course Characteristics

Sand and water are major features of the officially titled The Club at Steyn City, which opened for business just over eight years ago.

The holes are laid out over gently rolling terrain, with a number of changes in elevation along the route.

Last year's event was only the second time that the course had featured on the Sunshine Tour schedule.

In March 2018 it staged the 54-hole Steyn City Team Championship, which was included in the Tour's Order of Merit.

However, it was not recognised by the World Ranking, which only awards points for individual events.

The winners of this two-man team event were South African pros Hennie du Plessis and Jean Hugo.

This parkland course is not heavily-laden with dense vegetation, while water comes into play on nine holes - via a mixture of sizeable lakes and meandering creeks.

The club is situated around 12 miles north of Johannesburg city centre.

Four To Watch

George Coetzee: Although never the most consistent of performers, the experienced South African is more than capable of winning this week. Is a 14-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, and five-time champion on the European equivalent - with three of these victories coming in South Africa.

Thriston Lawrence: Whenever he tees-up on home soil nowadays, the 26-year-old is definitely a threat. Tied-14th in the SDC Championship last week and was a top-10 finisher at Steyn City 12 months' ago.

Joost Luiten: The six-time DP World Tour winner appears to be heading in the right direction again - up the World Ranking. Having started the year at No 437, he is currently 300. Two podium finishes so far in 2023, plus a tie-for-ninth on Sunday.

Jordan Smith: The Englishman returned to the winners' enclosure last October and is currently just inside the world's top 100. He tied-16th at Steyn City last year and sneaked inside the top 25 on Sunday, thanks to a closing 67 at St Francis Links.

Note: The Sunshine Tour is holding an 18-hole qualifier on Tuesday to determine the remainder of the field.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves