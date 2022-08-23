</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Omega European Masters Each-Way Tips: Wu will relish Crans test
Matt Cooper
23 August 2022 "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/omega-european-masters-each-way-tips-wu-will-relish-crans-test-220822-721.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-23T10:11:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-23T10:22:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ashun wu crans.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour heads up into the Swiss Alps this week for the Omega European Masters and Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Main Bet: Ashun Wu 1pt each-way @ 80/1 In an ever-changing and frenetic golf world a little bit of old-fashioned normality feels like a balm for the soul. Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club and the Omega European Masters is, in many ways, the sort of course and event which the modern thrusters would never understand. True, its honours board has plenty of legends on it - the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam, Nick Faldo and Jose Maria Olazabal - but in recent times it's often fallen to lesser names and the fields have not been the highest quality. The course is also a fiddly affair, one with plenty of potential pratfalls, although not quite to the extent it was after Seve first got his hands on it and turned the greens into upturned saucers that infuriated his peers. The 18th hole is a little like the course in microcosm. From the tee, the players have to hit a fairway that banks like the corner of a velodrome track and tosses most balls into the right rough. Meanwhile, the green is protected (in the loosest sense of the word) by a water hazard that resembles a garden pond. Other than the ticklish nature of the 6,824 yard layout, the two key elements of the test are the set-up (three long and five short holes) and the altitude: Crans is 1,495 metres high in the Swiss Alps which means the ball flies further than normal (in other words the course is even shorter than it appears at first glance). That peculiar test is one China's Ashun Wu has warmed to. The 37-year-old four-time winner on the DP World Tour carded four sub-70 scores on debut in 2017 to finish tied ninth and a year later he signed for a pair of 65s on his way to tied seventh. True, he missed the cut in 2019, but scores of 71-69 were not disastrous and it did come a week after he'd contended in the Scandinavian Masters when he might have been feeling a little raw. He hasn't been seen since making the cut in the co-sanctioned Scottish Open and Barracuda Championship, but he's been in solid form all year making 14 cuts in his 17 starts. What really intrigues is that he made a first visit to Nairobi earlier this year and won the Kenya Open at Muthaiga which is another fiddly track at altitude (1,795 metres) and it also had five par-3s. He also won the 2018 KLM Open on a layout with an extra short hole - The Dutch. That time he contended in the Scandinavian Masters was at The Hills - yet another venue with a bonus par-3. He seems to like them and, with the obvious exception of The Dutch, he likes them even more at height, in the mountains, or just when they're referencing that sort of geographical detail in the title. Next Best: Adri Arnaus 1pt each-way @ 28/1 Adri Arnaus has always reminded me of Ricardo Gonzalez in the sense that he's a big hitter who seems to play a lot of his best golf when you'd think he'd feel hemmed in or restricted. The Argentine cult hero was a winner in Kenya at Muthaiga on the Challenge Tour and then ticked off his first two DP World Tour titles at Crans and Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The link between the three? All of them at altitude, with fastish running fairways and fickle tests. Arnaus very nearly won his first DP World Tour title in Kenya, when second at Karen County Club in 2019. Later that year he was second at Valderrama (another examination that shares some characteristics with this week), tied sixth at Crans and tied fourth at Club de Campo Villa Madrid. He really should have won at the latter last year, eventually finishing second to a fortunate Rafa Cabrera Bello, and he was tied eighth at Muthaiga behind Wu in March, a week before another second at altitude on the high veldt in South Africa. Finally a winner at this level (after claiming home soil success at the Catalunya Championship) he didn't have a bad summer after that, but it wasn't sparkling. He's had time off and can rise again in the thin air he seems to enjoy. Final Bet: Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @ 33/1 A near-miss with the South African last week and I'm inclined to stick with him given that he price has moved up a notch despite another good week (he was tied eighth in the Czech Masters). It was his 12th top 25 of this first full season on the DP World Tour and seven of those efforts have been top 10. The run started with victory at Randpark in Johannesburg and a week later he added a top 20 in the South African Open at Gary Player GC - both on the high veldt. In the new year he was tied second behind Wu in the Kenya Open and then added tied ninth and tied eighth back on the high ground around Johannesburg. Another thin air fiend he's well up to contending again. * Having difficulty working out the place returns? The DP World Tour heads up into the Swiss Alps this week for the Omega European Masters and Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... the likes of <strong>Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam, Nick Faldo and Jose Maria Olazabal </strong>- but in recent times it's often fallen to lesser names and the fields have not been the highest quality.</p><blockquote> <p>The course is also a fiddly affair, one with <strong>plenty of potential pratfalls</strong>, although not quite to the extent it was after Seve first got his hands on it and turned the greens into upturned saucers that <strong>infuriated his peers</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>The 18th hole is a little like the <strong>course in microcosm</strong>.</p><p>From the tee, the players have to hit a fairway that <strong>banks like the corner of a velodrome track and tosses most balls into the right rough</strong>. Meanwhile, the green is protected (in the loosest sense of the word) by <strong>a water hazard that resembles a garden pond</strong>.</p><p>Other than the <strong>ticklish nature of the 6,824 yard layout</strong>, the two key elements of the test are the set-up <strong>(three long and five short holes)</strong> and the altitude: <strong>Crans is 1,495 metres high in the Swiss Alps which means the ball flies further than normal </strong>(in other words the course is even shorter than it appears at first glance).</p><p>That peculiar test is one <strong>China's Ashun Wu</strong> has warmed to.</p><blockquote> <p>The 37-year-old <strong>four-time winner on the DP World Tour</strong> carded <strong>four sub-70 scores </strong>on debut in 2017 to finish tied ninth and a year later he signed for a <strong>pair of 65s</strong> on his way to tied seventh.</p> </blockquote><p>True, he missed the cut in 2019, but scores of 71-69 were not disastrous and it did come a week after he'd contended in the Scandinavian Masters when he might have been <strong>feeling a little raw</strong>.</p><p>He hasn't been seen since making the cut in the co-sanctioned Scottish Open and Barracuda Championship, but he's been in <strong>solid form all year making 14 cuts in his 17 starts</strong>.</p><p>What really intrigues is that he made a first visit to Nairobi earlier this year and <strong>won the Kenya Open at Muthaiga</strong> which is<strong> another fiddly track at altitude (1,795 metres) and it also had five par-3s</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He also won the 2018 KLM Open on a layout <strong>with an extra short hole - The Dutch</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>That time he contended in the Scandinavian Masters was at The Hills -<strong> yet another venue with a bonus par-3</strong>.</p><p>He seems to like them and, with the obvious exception of The Dutch, <strong>he likes them even more at height, in the mountains, or just when they're referencing that sort of geographical detail in the title</strong>.</p><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/omega-european-masters-2022/12512842?selectedMixedItem=366358681" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Adri Arnaus 1pt each-way @ 28/1</a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Adri Arnaus</strong> has always reminded me of Ricardo Gonzalez in the sense that he's a <strong>big hitter who seems to play a lot of his best golf when you'd think he'd feel hemmed in or restricted</strong>.<br><strong></strong></p><p>The<strong> Argentine cult hero</strong> was a <strong>winner in Kenya at Muthaiga</strong> on the Challenge Tour and then ticked off his first two DP World Tour titles at <strong>Crans and Club de Campo Villa de Madrid</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>The link between the three? <strong>All of them at altitude, with fastish running fairways and fickle tests.</strong></p> </blockquote><p><strong>Arnaus</strong> very nearly won his first DP World Tour title in Kenya, when <strong>second at Karen County Club in 2019</strong>.</p><p><img alt="adri arnaus crans.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/adri%20arnaus%20crans.600x337.jpg" width="1280" height="719" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Later that year he was second at Valderrama (another examination that shares some characteristics with this week), <strong>tied sixth at Crans and tied fourth at Club de Campo Villa Madrid.</strong></p><p>He really <strong>should have won at the latter last year</strong>, eventually finishing second to a fortunate Rafa Cabrera Bello, and he was <strong>tied eighth at Muthaiga</strong> behind Wu in March, a week before another second at altitude on the high veldt in South Africa.</p><p>Finally a winner at this level (after claiming home soil success at the Catalunya Championship) he didn't have a bad summer after that, but it wasn't sparkling.</p><p>He's had time off and can <strong>rise again in the thin air he seems to enjoy</strong>.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/omega-european-masters-2022/12512842?selectedMixedItem=366358681" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Final Bet: Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @ 33/1</a></h2><p></p><p>A <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/czech-masters-each-way-tips-chance-for-lawrence-to-Check-in-150822-721.html">near-miss with the South African last week</a> and I'm inclined to stick with him given that he price has <strong>moved up a notch</strong> despite another good week (he was tied eighth in the Czech Masters).</p><p>It was his <strong>12th top 25 of this first full season on the DP World Tour and seven of those efforts have been top 10.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>The run started with <strong>victory at Randpark in Johannesburg</strong> and a week later he added a top 20 in the South African Open at Gary Player GC - both on the high veldt.</p> </blockquote><p>In the new year he was <strong>tied second behind Wu in the Kenya Open</strong> and then added <strong>tied ninth and tied eighth back on the high ground around Johannesburg</strong>.</p><p>Another <strong>thin air fiend</strong> he's well up to contending again.</p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/omega-european-masters-2022/12512842?selectedMixedItem=366358681" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ashun Wu 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/omega-european-masters-2022/12512842?selectedMixedItem=366358681" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Adri Arnaus 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/omega-european-masters-2022/12512842?selectedMixedItem=366358681" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/omega-european-masters-2022/12512842?selectedMixedItem=366358681" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/omega-european-masters-2022\/12512842?selectedMixedItem=366358681","entry_title":"Omega European Masters Each-Way Tips: Wu will relish Crans test"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/omega-european-masters-2022/12512842?selectedMixedItem=366358681">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Omega%20European%20Masters%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Wu%20will%20relish%20Crans%20test&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fomega-european-masters-each-way-tips-wu-will-relish-crans-test-220822-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fomega-european-masters-each-way-tips-wu-will-relish-crans-test-220822-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fomega-european-masters-each-way-tips-wu-will-relish-crans-test-220822-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fomega-european-masters-each-way-tips-wu-will-relish-crans-test-220822-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fomega-european-masters-each-way-tips-wu-will-relish-crans-test-220822-721.html&text=Omega%20European%20Masters%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Wu%20will%20relish%20Crans%20test" target="_blank" 