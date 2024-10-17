Golf Tips: Best bets for Shriners Children's Open and Andalucía Masters

Steve thinks Kizzire is over priced for Summerlin succcess at 79/1 80.00

Steve Rawlings: "Tom Kim went off favourite when defending last year and we've seen a few well-fancied winners of late but lots of big outsiders have prospered.

"In the old five-round, multiple-course format, outsiders went in year after year and between 2004 and 2010 every winner went off at a triple-figure price. The likes of Phil Tataurangi, Andre Stolz and Wes Short Jr, to name but three, were almost impossible to spot before the off.

"The 2020 winner, Martin Laird, was matched at a high of 400.0 before the off and the three winners before Cantlay in 2017 were huge outsiders too.

"Ben Martin went off at 250.0 ten years ago, Smylie Kaufman was a 300.0 chance nine years ago and very few people could have picked out Rod Pampling in 2016, who was matched at a high of 670.0...

"Patton Kizzire finished second here on debut back in 2015 and he was fourth two years later, so we know he likes the venue but it's the quirky way he won his two Korn Ferry Tour titles and his first two PGA Tour events that interests me too.

"In-between his two Korn Ferry Tour victories he missed the cut and finished sixth and in-between his first and second PGA Tour wins, he finished 45th and 15th. Since winning the Procore Championship by five strokes last month, he's finished 11th in the Sanderson Farms Championship and 43rd at the Black Desert Championship last week so could he be primed for a unique treble?

"I thought he was too big at 80.0 given his course and current form anyway but the fact that he had two starts in-between his first and second wins and his third and fourth wins is just an added boost."

Dave Tindall: "It's likely that many golf fans didn't know who Harry Hall was when he played in this event for the first few times. In 2021 he entered as the World No.292 and in 2022 as the World No.262. Perhaps a few would have shown some recognition when prompted that he was the English guy in the flat cap.

"Hall finished tied eighth and tied 15th in those two editions while, up to 153rd in the OWGR, he took tied 26th last year. His unexpected success in the Shriners is pretty easy to explain. The Englishman went to the University of Las Vegas and still lives there.

"He'll tee it up this year at 112th in the world rankings but also as a PGA Tour winner. That breakthrough came at the ISCO Championship in July, another birdie-fest event. Hall's 22-under total was matched by four others but he showed his mettle by coming through the playoff.

"It added to Korn Ferry wins in 2021 and 2022, trophies he won with scores of -20 (Wichita Open) and -22 (NV5 Invitational). The 27-year-old returned home in September to try his luck on home soil and performed creditably with 12th in the British Masters and 18th at the BMW PGA Championship.

"And, back on American turf, he was showing off his skills as a birdie-maker once more with rounds of 65-69-64 at last week's Black Desert Championship to lie sixth with 18 to play before stumbling on Sunday. Still, Hall is clearly in fine form, he loves a birdie-fest and he particularly likes one on what is now his home Vegas turf."

Steve Rawlings: "David Lipsky came to prominence on the DP World Tour, winning twice, but he's definitely made an impact on this market since returning to his native America.

"The Californian was the first-round leader at last month's Procore Championship after laying down a 65 while he was also the pacesetter in April's Zurich Classic pairs event after firing a 61 alongside England's Aaron Rai. Another 65 put him third after day one of February's Mexico Open.

"He's of extra interest here due to being a Las Vegas resident and this will be the third time he's played the event at TPC Summerlin. Lipsky's results aren't anything special (44-MC) but he did shoot a 65 in round four in 2022 and admits he's practised there for many years and has really mastered playing chips off the Bermuda grass around the greens.

"His fast start paved the way for a second-place finish at the Procore and at 106th in the FedExCup standings he's now in great shape to retain his card. Lipsky sets off from the 1st at 08.23 local and I like him at three-figure odds."

Steve Rawlings: "Alabamian Lee Hodges caught the eye in the Utah desert last week when he finished eighth at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked eighth for Driving Accuracy, sixth for Greens In Regulation and 16th for Putting Average.

"That was the 29-year-old's first top 10 finish since he cruised to a seven-stroke victory in the 3M Open at the end of July last year and there's every reason to think he might improve on last week's encouraging performance.

"This is the third time he's played in this event, and he hasn't got a brilliant record. He missed the cut in 2022, after a 73 in round two (sat 21st after a 67 on day one), and he was 27th on debut 12 months earlier but that was a fair effort in the circumstances.

"He'd only just graduated to the PGA Tour and until he finished third at The American Express in January 2022, that was his best performance since he'd made the transition from the Korn Ferry Tour.

"The third-place finish in the Californian desert is a great pointer given the conditions are so similar. Both events are set in the desert and the winners always go low, making a ton of birdies...

"Given he amassed a total of 24-under-par when he won the 3M Open wire-to-wire last year, this looks like the sort of test he prefers and he's a nice price at 130.0."

Andy Swales: "TPC Summerlin is a low-scoring layout where 12 of the most recent 14 PGA Tour events have yielded winning totals of 20-under-par or greater. The course has Bentgrass greens that are significantly larger than the Tour average, as well as generously wide Bermuda grass fairways;

"Sand is more of an issue than greenside water which only comes into play on four holes, including each of the last three. Surrounded by rugged desert terrain, TPC Summerlin offers plenty of birdie opportunities and is one of the easier venues for hitting greens in regulation. Therefore, having a hot putter will be essential this week...

"Tom Kim 12/1 is seeking his third straight victory in this event, after winning on his Summerlin debut in 2022. The Korean hasn't teed up in a PGA Tour event since mid-August, although he did represent The International team at the recent Presidents Cup match."

Golf Tips and Predictions for Andalucía Masters

Steve Rawlings: "Jon Rahm is the warm favourite and rightly so given the strength of the field and his current wellbeing. He's won twice on the LIV Tour since finishing seventh in the Open Championship in July, he traded at a low of 1.18 when finishing fifth at the Olympics in August and he was matched at a low of 1.4 at the Open de Espana, before losing the playoff three weeks ago.

"He was also a respectable seventh last time out in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, so it's hard to make a case for taking him on. But I'm happy to swerve him at just 3/1.

"That's the same price he was trading at before the off at the Open de Espana, but he had a great bank of course form there and he's playing here for the first time.

"The in-form Dane, Rasmus Hojgaard, is the only other player trading at less than 25.0 and I'm happy to leave him alone too but I was happy to back his twin brother, Nicolai, at 50.0.

"The twins have eight DP World Tour titles between them, with Rasmus currently leading Nicolai 5-3, but it will be interesting to see where they end up in the fullness of time.

"Both players are straight out of the top drawer and when they're both on song it's almost impossible to split them. But Nicolai has the biggest title in the bag (the DP World Tour Championship), he's already finished second a couple of times on the PGA Tour, and he also contended at the Masters on debut in April before eventually finishing 16th.

"I suspect he's slightly the better player and I'd wager he ends up with the fractionally better career in the end, so I was very surprised to see him open up at 50.0 here given last week's promising performance in Paris.

"A 72 on Friday put him behind the eight ball after an opening 66. However, rounds of 68 and 69 over the weekend saw him finish the week in 18th place. He found water four times throughout the week and that hampered his challenge, but he still ranked first for Greens In Regulation.

"If he can carry forward that improvement with his irons, he's likely to be a factor this week and he's still a fair price at anything over 40.0."

Matt Cooper: "Spain's Jorge Campillo might be in better form than it appears at first glance and a return to sunnier climes and a Robert Trent Jones Senior design might help him contend again. The three-time DP World Tour winner has never much liked Wentworth but he did land just a fifth sub-70 score in 35 rounds there last month and also his best-ever final round score, too, when T45th.

"Next up he was T18th at Club de Campo Villa Madrid, his best finish there in five visits secured with a course career-best of 66. His T19th in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was also just a second top 20 there in 11 appearances.

"Even the T45th last week in Paris had its merits: the closest he'd ever been to the halfway lead in 10 starts there and the only time he's gone sub-70 three times in a week (take this one with a pinch of salt, however - conditions might have helped).

"It appeals because he was T19th at the Robert Trent Jones Senior-designed Sotogrande last year when ranking seventh for Strokes Gained Approach."

Andy Swales: "Between August 2011 and July 2016, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande underwent a thorough restoration of its playing conditions. During this extensive upgrade, bunkers and fairway were modernised, while putting surfaces were reduced to their original size. Over the years, the greens had been extended by more than 40%.

"This project involved the construction of an extensive drainage network, while fairways were re-turfed with 419 Bermuda grass. Greenside bunkers are plentiful, and putting surfaces are undulating. Water comes into play on seven holes, while the first tee at this spectacular venue is situated within 160 yards of the Mediterranean...

"Led by 'top seed' Jon Rahm 11/4, Spain's LIV contingent could be a major factor in this week's tournament. David Puig 22/1 has performed well lately during his excursions on the DP World Tour, finishing third in the Spanish Open and fourth at St Andrews.

"The highly-regarded 22-year-old Spaniard seems ready to challenge for his maiden Tour title, which might have happened earlier had he not joined LIV. He's already a champion on the Asian Tour."