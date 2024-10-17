Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced across two events up to 149/1

A trio of longshots to trade up to 149/1 150.00

As highlighted in the preview, the Shriners Children's Open has been a decent event for outsiders over the years, so I've picked out a couple in the event at triple figure odds.

Alabamian Lee Hodges caught the eye in the Utah desert last week when he finished eighth at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked eighth for Driving Accuracy, sixth for Greens In Regulation and 16th for Putting Average.

That was the 29-year-old's first top 10 finish since he cruised to a seven-stroke victory in the 3M Open at the end of July last year and there's every reason to think he might improve on last week's encouraging performance.

This is the third time he's played in this event, and he hasn't got a brilliant record. He missed the cut in 2022, after a 73 in round two (sat 21st after a 67 on day one), and he was 27th on debut 12 months earlier but that was a fair effort in the circumstances.

He'd only just graduated to the PGA Tour and until he finished third at The American Express in January 2022, that was his best performance since he'd made the transition from the Korn Ferry Tour.

The third-place finish in the Californian desert is a great pointer given the conditions are so similar. Both events are set in the desert and the winners always go low, making a ton of birdies.

Given he amassed a total of 24-under-par when he won the 3M Open wire-to-wire last year, this looks like the sort of test he prefers and he's a nice price at 130.0129/1.

Recommended Bet Back Lee Hodges (2Us) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Ben Kohles was the first player to win his first two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, straight out of college in 2012, but he's had a chequered career ever since.

This is his third time on the PGA Tour, following two more wins on the Korn Ferry Tour last year so the 34-year-old is very experienced, and it would be brilliant to see him finally win on the PGA Tour, after his horrible near miss at the Byron Nelson in May, when he was matched at just 1.111/9.

Nerves clearly got to Kohles that day. He was the only man in the field to drop a shot at the easy par five finishing hole in round four and he's stumbled a few times since getting back on the PGA Tour.

He shot 73 in the final round of the Puerto Rico Open back in March, having led by two and he would have been disappointed with his weekend performance in Utah last week when he fell from second at halfway to 46th with rounds of 71 and 75 over the weekend.

Despite those hiccups, the fact that he's won all three playoffs he's contended on the Korn Ferry Tour suggests he can get the job done under the gun and if he's ever going to get that illusive first PGA Tour title, this is as good a place as any for him to do so.

Driving Accuracy has been a key stat at TPC Summerlin over the years so the fact that Ben Kohles currently ranks second for that stat on the PGA Tour bodes well and he may just take to the place.

He showed over the first two days last week that he enjoys desert golf and that he's still in fair form and I was happy to chance him at 150.0149/1.

Recommended Bet Back Ben Kohles (2Us) EXC 150.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

The DP World Tour is in Spain this week for the 10th edition of the Andalucia Masters but it's only the second time the event has been staged at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.

Pre-event 25.024/1 chance, Adrian Meronk, took the title here last year and he was the seventh of the nine previous winners to be reasonably well fancied, so it hasn't been a great tournament for longshots, although Christiaan Bezuidenhout and John Catlin both went off at triple-figure odds in 2019 and 2020 when the event was staged at Valderrama.

Matt Cooper makes a strong case for Todd Clements and he's a big price at getting on for 200.0199/1 on the exchange but my sole selection is Sheffield's Sam Bairstow.

The 26-year-old lefthander, who only turned pro two years ago, won on the Challenge Tour last year and it's only a matter of time before he wins on the DP World Tour too.

Now up to 188 in the Official World Rankings following last weeks tied second at the Open de France, where he was matched at as low as 2.166/5, Bairstow looks like he has a big future ahead of him.

In addition to last week's impressive second place finish, he's already finished third in Singapore on the DP World Tour and sixth on the PGA Tour at the ISCO Championship. I was more than happy to chance him at 120.0119/1 given he's no bigger than 80/181.00 on the High Street.

Recommended Bet Back Sam Bairstow (2Us) EXC 120.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

