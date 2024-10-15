Andalucia Masters Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Campillo all set in Sotogrande

Spain's own Jorge Campillo likes a RTJ Sr. test

For the past three years I've been covering amateur golf in Britain and Ireland for an American magazine and I've stored a fair few nuggets along the way, but I've also often found myself staring at the honours boards and wondering to what extent the list of winners is any kind of guide for significant professional-level success.

In the last 30 years, for example, how many winners of major amateur events have won more than once on the main tours?

The Lytham Trophy tally is two (Stephen Gallacher and Thriston Lawrence), the St Andrews Links Trophy (Justin Rose, Richard Finch, Tom Lewis) and the Brabazon Trophy have three each (Peter Hanson, Charl Schwartzel, Jordan Smith), the Irish Amateur four (Padraig Harrington, Michael Hoey, Louis Oosthuizen, Richie Ramsay), the Amateur Championship five (Sergio Garcia, Graeme Storm, Mikko Ilonen, Michael Hoey, Matteo Manassero), the English Amateur six (Paul Casey, Finch, Ross McGowan, Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood, Callum Shinkwin) and the European Amateur Championship is better at eight (Gallacher, Garcia, Gregory Havret, Carl Pettersson, Rory McIlroy, Victor Dubuisson, Lucas Bjerregaard, Nicolai Hojgaard).

In comparison, the Spanish events do very well. The Spanish Amateur has six (Jose Manuel Lara, Garcia, Finch, Gonzalo Fernandez Castano, Joost Luiten and Willett).

But it perhaps the Copa Sotogrande (also known as the European Nations Cup) that has been best at identifying talent because while the total is another solid six (Garcia, McIlroy, Marcel Siem, Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry, Guido Migliozzi), four of them, of course, have become major champions which comfortably trumps the other events.

This week the Sotogrande Resort welcomes the DP World Tour for the second consecutive year and three former winners of that amateur event tee it up - and we'll return to that shortly.

Spain's Jorge Campillo might be in better form than it appears at first glance and a return to sunnier climes and a Robert Trent Jones Senior design might help him contend again.

The three-time DP World Tour winner has never much liked Wentworth but he did land just a fifth sub-70 score in 35 rounds there last month and also his best-ever final round score, too, when T45th.

Next up he was T18th at Club de Campo Villa Madrid, his best finish there in five visits secured with a course career-best of 66.

His T19th in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was also just a second top 20 there in 11 appearances.

Even the T45th last week in Paris had its merits: the closest he'd ever been to the halfway lead in 10 starts there and the only time he's gone sub-70 three times in a week (take this one with a pinch of salt, however - conditions might have helped).

It appeals because he was T19th at the Robert Trent Jones Senior-designed Sotogrande last year when ranking seventh for Strokes Gained Approach.

He's also got two top 20s at RTJ Sr.'s Valderama and two also at his Dar es Salam layout in Morocco - and one of those was his first victory at this level in 2019.

Moreover, the best result of his year came when he was fourth at RTJ Sr.'s The Dunes in the Myrtle Beach Classic on the PGA Tour.

The Dane Thorbjorn Olesen appealed. He's already a three-time winner in the last three seasons, he's hit a nice run of form, was second last time out, a fast-finishing ninth on the course last year and also thrashed a 61 on the RTJ Sr. designed The Dunes on the PGA Tour in May.

His price is about right however and so, instead, second pick goes to his compatriot Jeff Winther who was part of a four-way tie for second with Olesen last week in Paris.

The 36-year-old Winther is an intriguing character who hails from the remarkably named town of Gladsaxe and for many years preferred green-keeping to competing.

A local businessman persuaded him to give tour golf a go and funded his early ventures. Winther is still a little dubious about the lifestyle but it has born fruit and he's displayed a fondness for this time of year.

A top four in Spain in late 2019 saved his card, two years later he claimed his only DP World Tour win in Mallorca in October, a year later he played well in Paris and defended his title nicely, 12 months ago he was again second in Paris and was tied for the lead in this event after 54 holes before finishing sixth.

Last week's effort was a third top 20 in five starts and during that spell his approach play has been excellent. Last week he added a warm putter.

Let's return to those three past winners of the Copa Sotogrande teeing it up this week: 1999 champion Marcel Siem (who was seventh last year), 2013 winner Adrien Saddier and the man who is final pick - Todd Clements.

The Englishman triumphed in 2018, keeping Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen at bay and the Dane, a pick in the last two weeks for the column, has a fine chance.

But we'll take Clements who has made nine of his last 10 cuts and closed his account last week with a 66 (when impressing with his approach play).

He missed the cut last year but we'll let him off that - he might have had slightly high expectations returning to the scene of that win and second time around will be a little less over-excited.

He was T13th a few weeks ago in the Open de Espana, while on the second tier he has been second in Spain and racked up three top 12s in Portugal.

