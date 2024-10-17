Shriners Children's Open 2024 First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 45/1 to 100/1

100/1 101.00 David Lipsky lives in Vegas and has two recent R1 leads

45/1 46.00 Harry Hall has been starting fast in birdie-fests

75/1 76.00 Doug Ghim can also cash in on his local knowledge

Weather forecast for Thursday

"Sunny and a fresh breeze," says the forecast for day one in Las Vegas.

Temperatures start in the mid-60s and peak just below 90 in mid-afternoon.

But, notably, the wind picks up as the golfing day goes on. They will be light at around 5mph for the early starters but increase to 17-20mph as the afternoon progresses.

That suggests an advantage for the morning wave and history backs that idea up as each of the last five leaders in Vegas were early starters.

In fact, over the fast five years, 15 players have opened with a 63 or better and 12 came from a morning slot.

David Lipsky came to prominence on the DP World Tour, winning twice, but he's definitely made an impact on this market since returning to his native America.

The Californian was the first-round leader at last month's Procore Championship after laying down a 65 while he was also the pacesetter in April's Zurich Classic pairs event after firing a 61 alongside England's Aaron Rai.

Another 65 put him third after day one of February's Mexico Open.

He's of extra interest here due to being a Las Vegas resident and this will be the third time he's played the event at TPC Summerlin.

Lipsky's results aren't anything special (44-MC) but he did shoot a 65 in round four in 2022 and admits he's practised there for many years and has really mastered playing chips off the Bermuda grass around the greens.

His fast start paved the way for a second-place finish at the Procore and at 106th in the FedExCup standings he's now in great shape to retain his card.

Lipsky sets off from the 1st at 08.23 local and I like him at three-figure odds.

Recommended Bet Back David Lipsky each-way for FRL @ SBK 100/1

I've gone for Harry Hall in my outright preview and his advantageous tee-time means I'll include him for FRL too.

The Englishman is a Las Vegas resident and that helps explain his surprisingly good record in this event: 8-15-26 in his three starts.

Twice, Hall has set out with a 66 here (worth 12th and 17th respectively on the R1 leaderboard) while he's opened strongly in other birdie-fests this season.

Last week he was sixth after round one thanks to a Thursday 65 at the Black Desert Championship while a 63 put him fourth after the opening lap of the John Deere Classic.

Hall won the ISCO Championship a week later (R1 66) and is in fine form as he tees it up on his local patch again.

Back the Brit with the flat cap at 45/146.00 from his 07.50 tee-time.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Hall each-way for FRL @ SBK 45/1

Doug Ghim, another Las Vegas resident, will also be able to sleep in his own bed this week.

The former US Amateur runner-up has made fast starts in each of the last two events, opening with a 66 at the Sanderson Farms and a 65 in the Black Desert Championship.

Those efforts put him sixth after round one at the Black Desert and 14th after 18 holes of the Sanderson Farms.

Also relevant is the 65 he opened with in another desert event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Also played on a par 71, that 6-under lap put Ghim second on the day one leaderboard.

He's not done much in this event yet but it seems only a matter of time given his local knowledge.

Ghim only just qualifies as a morning starter as he tees off at 11.56 local. However, Beau Hossler took FRL honours last year from his 11.51 slot and Ghim should have completed most of his round before the winds get too testing.

Recommended Bet Back Doug Ghim each-way for FRL @ SBK 75/1

Now read Steve Rawlings' Shriners preview here