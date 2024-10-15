Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters 2024: Course and current form stats

Golf Form Guide

Real Club de Golf Sotogrande was officially opened in 1964
Real Club de Golf Sotogrande

With just four events remaining on this season's 'European Tour' calendar, the action moves to Cadiz. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Sotogrande laid out within yards of Mediterranean

  • Puig 22/123.00 ready to claim maiden DP World Tour title

  • Norgaard Moller 22/123.00 can lead Danish challenge

Tournament and Course Notes

• The golfers have travelled to southern Spain, as the DP World Tour tees up in mainland Europe for the 12th and final time this year. Venue for this week's tournament is Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, located in the municipality of San Roque and the province of Cadiz;

• This will be the second time that the course has hosted the Andalucía Masters, having also staged the event in 2023 after the previous host Valderrama jumped ship to join the Saudi-backed LIV Tour;

• Sotogrande, which opened in 1964, has a rich history all of its own. Located 10 miles north of Gibraltar, it was the first Robert Trent Jones course to be designed in Continental Europe. Two years later this resort course hosted its first Spanish Open and has been a regular venue for the European Tour's end of season Qualifying School;

• Between August 2011 and July 2016, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande underwent a thorough restoration of its playing conditions. During this extensive upgrade, bunkers and fairway were modernised, while putting surfaces were reduced to their original size. Over the years, the greens had been extended by more than 40%;

• This project involved the construction of an extensive drainage network, while fairways were re-turfed with 419 Bermuda grass. Greenside bunkers are plentiful, and putting surfaces are undulating. Water comes into play on seven holes, while the first tee at this spectacular venue is situated within 160 yards of the Mediterranean.

Current Form

Led by 'top seed' Jon Rahm 11/43.75, Spain's LIV contingent could be a major factor in this week's tournament.

David Puig 22/123.00 has performed well lately during his excursions on the DP World Tour, finishing third in the Spanish Open and fourth at St Andrews.

The highly-regarded 22-year-old Spaniard seems ready to challenge for his maiden Tour title, which might have happened earlier had he not joined LIV. He's already a champion on the Asian Tour.

And the Danes continue to perform well at DP World Tour level.

Thorbjorn Olesen 20/121.00, Niklas Norgaard Moller 22/123.00 and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 33/134.00 are all in good form.

Norgaard Moller has really enjoyed what Americans call a 'breakout year.'

He secured his maiden DP World Tour victory at the start of September, has maintained solid form since then, and now looks well-placed to claim a spot on next year's PGA Tour.

He's a career-high No 94 in the world, having been outside the top 300 in mid-March.

One other Dane, Jeff Winther 70/171.00, closed 66-64 in Paris over the weekend to finish in a tie-for-second. The experienced Winther also finished sixth at Sotogrande last year.

And don't forget the Hojgaards - Nicolai 35/136.00 and Rasmus 16/117.00 - who both finished top-20 in France on Sunday. Just being top Dane is a major battle in itself nowadays!

Two other names to ponder are Spaniard Jorge Campillo 50/151.00 and Englishman Matthew Jordan 45/146.00.

The 38-year-old Campillo has played steadily in recent weeks, as he decides to concentrate on Europe following one season on the PGA Tour.

He was also a top-20 finisher at Sotogrande last year, along with Jordan who tied-13th.

Jordan looks well placed to qualify for the end of season finale in Dubai, and heads to Spain on the back of consecutive top-10s in Scotland and France, which leaves him at a career-high No 141 in the World Ranking.

Both Campillo and Jordan are potential each-way options.

Betfair Sportsbook

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read The Punter on the Andalucia Masters

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32
Jon Rahm 7 2 1 2
David Puig 4 3 20 13
Thriston Lawrence MC 54 2 26 27 2 1
Nicolai Hojgaard 18 MC 65 MC MC 14 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 13 MC 38 1 17 3 53
Victor Perez 32 45 48 40 33
Matt Wallace 37 43 24 12 1 8 28
Thorbjorn Olesen 2 12 MC 12 33 42 MC
Romain Langasque MC 29 MC MC MC 2 38
Matteo Manassero 49 MC 4 3 MC 6
Jesper Svensson 27 54 MC MC 5 2
Niklas Norgaard Moller 18 12 7 36 1 27 53
Sebastian Soderberg 37 64 MC MC 12
Jordan Smith 13 35 18 7 12 12 MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 18 4 13 MC 1 19 18
Tom McKibbin 27 43 10 30 MC 10 MC
Ewen Ferguson 37 MC 18 36 MC MC
Laurie Canter MC 17 MC 25
Jorge Campillo 37 19 18 45 MC 34 6 MC 52
Rikuya Hoshino 67 29 40 30 8 46
Frederic LaCroix MC MC 17 MC 1 3
Eugenio Chacarra MC 65 40 28
Matthew Jordan 6 10 MC MC 59 66 MC
Marcel Siem 71 Wd 47 31 37
Nacho Elvira MC MC 63 17 39 MC 28
David Ravetto 49 MC MC MC 59 4 1
Connor Syme 37 35 54 17 47 53 38
Adrian Otaegui 57 68 39 18 17 MC MC MC
Daniel Brown 54 MC MC 4 68 MC MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC 1 57 MC 67 39 28
Grant Forrest 35 3 30 5 33 57
Yannik Paul 2 19 24 18 MC MC MC 19 43
John Parry 43 24 1 6 59 37 8 8
Antoine Rozner 62 MC 7 57 34 73 MC
Joost Luiten MC 35 MC 45 6 18 23
Richard Mansell 43 45 MC 45 MC MC 10
Daniel Hillier 25 65 18 MC 53
Bernd Wiesberger 53 MC 63 22 19 6
Julien Guerrier 18 18 MC 57 53 27 43
Calum Hill 18 MC MC 30 MC 53
Sean Crocker Wd 68 3 MC MC 47
Pablo Larrazabal MC 29 MC MC MC
Andy Sullivan MC MC 18 MC 46 27 28 2
Ugo Coussaud MC 29 7 MC 77 42 MC
Adrien Saddier 18 19 MC 36 59 5 3
David Micheluzzi 27 19 39 MC MC 31 10 MC
Sam Bairstow 2 MC 45 30 MC MC Wd 12
Johannes Veerman 8 MC MC MC MC 23
Paul Waring 37 MC 45 12 25 MC 6
Jeff Winther 2 MC 18 MC 17 33 27 MC
Aaron Cockerill 13 MC 35 9 47 MC MC
Matthew Baldwin MC 35 Wd 4 30 18 MC 12
Richie Ramsay MC 24 45 MC 22 39 3
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 10 MC 2 MC Dq MC
Andrea Pavan MC 57 MC 42 22 25 42 12
Todd Clements 37 35 13 MC 45 46 10 28 51
Darius Van Driel 55 MC 18 36 MC 10
Alejandro Del Rey MC 18 54 36 39 MC MC
Tom Vaillant 32 7 18 MC 47 17 MC
Marcus Armitage 43 MC 10 17 MC MC 42 MC
Matthew Southgate 27 43 MC MC MC MC MC Wd MC
Gavin Green 13 MC MC 63 34 9
Jens Dantorp MC 25 MC 57 45 53 MC 43
Scott Jamieson MC 25 MC MC 27 MC
Marcus Kinhult 57 18 MC MC 23 12
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68 MC MC 25 69 MC 13
JaydenTreySchaper MC MC 9 MC MC 39 MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC 45 63 52 39 4 MC
Maximilian Kieffer 32 MC MC 45 34 39 MC
Callum Shinkwin MC 25 MC MC MC 52 MC
Brandon Stone 10 MC 26 27 12 MC 28
Dan Bradbury Won MC 39 35 MC MC 63 23
Max Rottluff 25 MC MC MC 9 27 62
Casey Jarvis 27 MC MC 26 8 MC MC MC
Kevin Chappell MC 26 38
Fabrizio Zanotti 12 43 29 30 MC 67 MC
Jannik De Bruyn MC 61 57 27 78 66 62 MC
Thomas Aiken MC MC MC 36 59 39 14 12
Nick Bachem Wd MC 57 MC MC MC MC 58
Darren Fichardt MC 12 MC MC 34 MC 31
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC 48 MC MC MC MC MC
Eddie Pepperell 53 MC MC 12 MC 39 MC 42 23
Francesco Laporta 6 43 39 MC 27 39 27 12
Andrew Wilson MC 52 MC MC 9 14
Hurly Long MC 29 MC Wd MC 61 MC 38
Manuel Elvira 62 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Marcel Schneider MC MC MC MC MC MC 43
Marco Penge MC MC MC 12 MC MC MC 43
Joel Girrbach 55 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC MC MC 47 MC MC MC
Adri Arnaus MC MC 29 54 MC MC MC 12
David Law 37 64 29 MC 57 68 MC MC
Jacques Kruyswijk MC 45 MC 69 MC
Filippo Celli MC MC 30 MC MC MC MC
Lukas Nemecz 69 Wd MC MC MC 19 28
Ross Fisher 32 MC 52 MC MC MC MC 12
James Morrison 37 MC MC MC 52 MC MC MC 28
Santiago Tarrio MC MC 29 MC 57 MC MC MC 62
Daan Huizing MC MC MC MC Dq 39 MC MC
Frederik Schott MC 13 17 MC 77 MC 43
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC MC 56 33 MC MC
Oliver Wilson 32 MC 40 52 39 62 27 53
Matthis Besard 43 39 MC MC MC MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC MC 61 MC MC 61 MC
Edoardo Molinari MC MC MC MC 12 39 23
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC MC MC Wd 19 MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC 24 MC MC MC MC 68
Tom Lewis MC MC MC MC MC MC MC 10
Lorenzo Scalise MC 54 MC MC MC MC 66 MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 39 MC 79 46 MC MC
MJ Daffue MC MC MC 49
Simon Forsstrom 10 MC MC MC MC MC 28
Will Enefer 67 MC 65 17 MC MC MC MC
Sam Jones 43 45 MC 66 MC MC 42 MC MC
Renato Paratore MC MC 45 MC MC MC MC
James Nicholas MC 68 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Ashun Wu 49 64 MC 68 47 MC MC 53
Gunner Wiebe 8 MC MC MC MC 67 MC MC
Clement Sordet 62 MC MC MC MC MC MC 43
Soren Kjeldsen MC MC MC 57 MC 62 37 MC
Stuart Manley MC MC MC 22 MC MC MC
Jonas Blixt MC 12 78 57 68
Chase Hanna MC MC MC MC MC 75 66 MC MC
Sung Hoon Kang MC 64 69 MC MC MC 37 28 MC
Daniel Gavins Wd MC MC Wd MC Wd
Alexander Knappe 70 MC MC 52 MC MC MC
Gu Xin Chen MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC 17
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC MC MC MC
Alvaro Quiros MC 53 Wd 42 MC
Justin Harding 18 61 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Player 2023
Jon Rahm
David Puig
Thriston Lawrence 34
Nicolai Hojgaard
Rasmus Hojgaard 26
Victor Perez 9
Matt Wallace
Thorbjorn Olesen 9
Romain Langasque MC
Matteo Manassero
Jesper Svensson
Niklas Norgaard Moller MC
Sebastian Soderberg 19
Jordan Smith 34
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Tom McKibbin 34
Ewen Ferguson 13
Laurie Canter
Jorge Campillo 19
Rikuya Hoshino 26
Frederic LaCroix
Eugenio Chacarra
Matthew Jordan 13
Marcel Siem 7
Nacho Elvira 46
David Ravetto
Connor Syme 26
Adrian Otaegui 9
Daniel Brown 39
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC
Grant Forrest MC
Yannik Paul
John Parry Ret
Antoine Rozner
Joost Luiten MC
Richard Mansell 3
Daniel Hillier 19
Bernd Wiesberger
Julien Guerrier MC
Calum Hill MC
Sean Crocker 43
Pablo Larrazabal MC
Andy Sullivan MC
Ugo Coussaud
Adrien Saddier
David Micheluzzi
Sam Bairstow
Johannes Veerman MC
Paul Waring MC
Jeff Winther 6
Aaron Cockerill MC
Matthew Baldwin 52
Richie Ramsay 19
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 59
Andrea Pavan
Todd Clements MC
Darius Van Driel MC
Alejandro Del Rey MC
Tom Vaillant
Marcus Armitage 13
Matthew Southgate 46
Gavin Green 56
Jens Dantorp 56
Scott Jamieson MC
Marcus Kinhult MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
JaydenTreySchaper
Jeong Weon Ko 7
Maximilian Kieffer MC
Callum Shinkwin 63
Brandon Stone
Dan Bradbury 13
Max Rottluff
Casey Jarvis
Kevin Chappell
Fabrizio Zanotti MC
Jannik De Bruyn
Thomas Aiken
Nick Bachem 13
Darren Fichardt
Jordan Gumberg
Eddie Pepperell 43
Francesco Laporta
Andrew Wilson
Hurly Long MC
Manuel Elvira
Marcel Schneider MC
Marco Penge
Joel Girrbach
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Adri Arnaus 19
David Law 46
Jacques Kruyswijk
Filippo Celli
Lukas Nemecz MC
Ross Fisher 52
James Morrison 46
Santiago Tarrio MC
Daan Huizing 39
Frederik Schott MC
Matthias Schwab
Oliver Wilson MC
Matthis Besard
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 34
Edoardo Molinari MC
Dale Whitnell MC
Ricardo Gouveia
Tom Lewis
Lorenzo Scalise
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC
MJ Daffue
Simon Forsstrom MC
Will Enefer
Sam Jones
Renato Paratore
James Nicholas
Ashun Wu
Gunner Wiebe
Clement Sordet 19
Soren Kjeldsen MC
Stuart Manley
Jonas Blixt
Chase Hanna 4
Sung Hoon Kang
Daniel Gavins 65
Alexander Knappe 66
Gu Xin Chen
Om Prakash Chouhan
Alvaro Quiros MC
Justin Harding

