Shriners Children's Open 2024: Course and current form stats

Hot putter required on low-scoring layout

Local resident Hall 40/1 41.00 to contend in Las Vegas

Power 30/1 31.00 can build on improved recent form

Tournament and Course Notes

• For the second straight week the PGA Tour tees-up in the desert, after switching states from Utah to Nevada. The 120-mile journey from last week's venue in Ivins, takes the players to Las Vegas for the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin;

• Co-designed by Fuzzy Zoeller and Bobby Weed, TPC Summerlin was opened in 1991, and has been a PGA Tour regular for more than 30 years. Initially one of three layouts to co-host this event, it later became one of two, before assuming exclusive rights in 2008;

• Summerlin was built to the west of Las Vegas city centre, close to Death Valley and in North America's driest desert (Mojave). Laid out approximately 2,700 feet above sea level, TPC Summerlin is located in the shadows of Red Rock Canyon;

• TPC Summerlin is a low-scoring layout where 12 of the most recent 14 PGA Tour events have yielded winning totals of 20-under-par or greater. The course has Bentgrass greens that are significantly larger than the Tour average, as well as generously wide Bermuda grass fairways;

• Sand is more of an issue than greenside water which only comes into play on four holes, including each of the last three. Surrounded by rugged desert terrain, TPC Summerlin offers plenty of birdie opportunities and is one of the easier venues for hitting greens in regulation. Therefore, having a hot putter will be essential this week.

Who is in Good Current Form?

Unfortunately, the field for the Shriners is extremely disappointing, with just one member of the world's top 35 taking part.

At No 43 is Aussie Cameron Davis 35/136.00 who collected his second Tour win back in June.

Davis was unlucky not to earn a wild-card for this year's Presidents Cup match and this will be his first tournament since finishing fifth at the BMW Championship, which was the second of three FedEx Cup Play-Off events.

He tied-seventh in the Shriners 12 months ago and could certainly figure in the desert.

Flying under the radar is Seamus Power 30/131.00, who is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour.

The 37-year-old Irishman is a former world No 28 but has currently slipped outside the top 100.

However, in recent weeks he has posted three top-12 finishes from four starts and could easily figure at TPC Summerlin. The former resident of Waterford now lives in Las Vegas.

Who is showing Good Course Form?

Tom Kim 12/113.00 is seeking his third straight victory in this event, after winning on his Summerlin debut in 2022.

The Korean hasn't teed up in a PGA Tour event since mid-August, although he did represent The International team at the recent Presidents Cup match.

One 'course specialist' taking part this week is Canadian Adam Hadwin 35/136.00 who, similar to Kim, has not competed in a 72-hole tournament since the FedEx Cup Play-Offs in August.

Although the course is not one of the tougher venues on the pro calendar, Hadwin's last 20 rounds here are averaging 66.65, which is still impressive.

Englishman Harry Hall 40/141.00, who secured the first PGA Tour title of his career after surviving a five-man play-off in July, seems at home here.

The Cornwall-born golfer now lives in Las Vegas and, on his TPC Summerlin debut in 2021, tied-eighth.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight At TPC Summerlin (2017-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.65: Adam Hadwin (20)

67.05: Matthew NeSmith (20)

67.25: Harry Hall (12)

67.56: Webb Simpson (18)

67.59: Chesson Hadley (22)

67.60: Adam Schenk (20)

67.64: Martin Laird (22)

67.67: Ryan Moore (18)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves