Shriners Children's Open 2024: Course and current form stats

The 17th hole at TPC Summerlin which is laid out approximately 2,700 feet above sea level.

The action moves to Las Vegas for this week's tournament at TPC Summerlin. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Hot putter required on low-scoring layout

  • Local resident Hall 40/141.00 to contend in Las Vegas

  • Power 30/131.00 can build on improved recent form

Tournament and Course Notes

• For the second straight week the PGA Tour tees-up in the desert, after switching states from Utah to Nevada. The 120-mile journey from last week's venue in Ivins, takes the players to Las Vegas for the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin;

• Co-designed by Fuzzy Zoeller and Bobby Weed, TPC Summerlin was opened in 1991, and has been a PGA Tour regular for more than 30 years. Initially one of three layouts to co-host this event, it later became one of two, before assuming exclusive rights in 2008;

• Summerlin was built to the west of Las Vegas city centre, close to Death Valley and in North America's driest desert (Mojave). Laid out approximately 2,700 feet above sea level, TPC Summerlin is located in the shadows of Red Rock Canyon;

• TPC Summerlin is a low-scoring layout where 12 of the most recent 14 PGA Tour events have yielded winning totals of 20-under-par or greater. The course has Bentgrass greens that are significantly larger than the Tour average, as well as generously wide Bermuda grass fairways;

• Sand is more of an issue than greenside water which only comes into play on four holes, including each of the last three. Surrounded by rugged desert terrain, TPC Summerlin offers plenty of birdie opportunities and is one of the easier venues for hitting greens in regulation. Therefore, having a hot putter will be essential this week.

Who is in Good Current Form?

Unfortunately, the field for the Shriners is extremely disappointing, with just one member of the world's top 35 taking part.

At No 43 is Aussie Cameron Davis 35/136.00 who collected his second Tour win back in June.

Davis was unlucky not to earn a wild-card for this year's Presidents Cup match and this will be his first tournament since finishing fifth at the BMW Championship, which was the second of three FedEx Cup Play-Off events.

He tied-seventh in the Shriners 12 months ago and could certainly figure in the desert.

Flying under the radar is Seamus Power 30/131.00, who is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour.

The 37-year-old Irishman is a former world No 28 but has currently slipped outside the top 100.

However, in recent weeks he has posted three top-12 finishes from four starts and could easily figure at TPC Summerlin. The former resident of Waterford now lives in Las Vegas.

Who is showing Good Course Form?

Tom Kim 12/113.00 is seeking his third straight victory in this event, after winning on his Summerlin debut in 2022.

The Korean hasn't teed up in a PGA Tour event since mid-August, although he did represent The International team at the recent Presidents Cup match.

One 'course specialist' taking part this week is Canadian Adam Hadwin 35/136.00 who, similar to Kim, has not competed in a 72-hole tournament since the FedEx Cup Play-Offs in August.

Although the course is not one of the tougher venues on the pro calendar, Hadwin's last 20 rounds here are averaging 66.65, which is still impressive.

Englishman Harry Hall 40/141.00, who secured the first PGA Tour title of his career after surviving a five-man play-off in July, seems at home here.

The Cornwall-born golfer now lives in Las Vegas and, on his TPC Summerlin debut in 2021, tied-eighth.

Form Stats for ANDALUCIA MASTERS

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At TPC Summerlin (2017-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.65: Adam Hadwin (20)
67.05: Matthew NeSmith (20)
67.25: Harry Hall (12)
67.56: Webb Simpson (18)
67.59: Chesson Hadley (22)
67.60: Adam Schenk (20)
67.64: Martin Laird (22)
67.67: Ryan Moore (18)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Summerlin (2014-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32
Tom Kim 50
Stephan Jaeger 2 23 39 40 MC
Davis Thompson 41 33 12
Cameron Davis 5 40 MC
Taylor Pendrith 8 13 22
Matt McCarty 1 63 5 35 1 9 1
Adam Hadwin 41 50 28
Eric Cole 16 MC 46 18 7
Nick Taylor 25 MC 65 MC
Tom Hoge 7 29 13 46
Austin Eckroat 46 18 6
Harris English 6 MC MC 61
JT Poston 33 33 MC
Erik van Rooyen 43 12 MC 33 MC
Ben Griffin 11 37 50 7
Kurt Kitayama 25 MC
Rickie Fowler 16
Kevin Yu 1 MC
Emiliano Grillo 11 33 59
Taylor Moore 42 66 52
Maverick McNealy MC MC 12 45
Ryan Fox 46 11 61 MC MC
Beau Hossler 11 2 MC 12
Adam Schenk MC MC MC
Jhonattan Vegas 23 32 40 61
Brendon Todd 44 22 12
Keith Mitchell MC 3 12 12
Ben Kohles 46 16 64 MC
Lee Hodges 8 48 MC MC
Davis Riley MC 38
Patton Kizzire 43 11 1 MC
Peter Malnati MC MC MC 59 MC
Matt Kuchar MC 13 12
Luke List MC 42 MC
Adam Svensson 25 MC 13 7
Mark Hubbard MC 63 MC MC 61 MC
Charley Hoffman 28 26 12
CT Pan MC MC Wd Wd
Andrew Putnam 25 44 MC
Harry Hall 35 18 MC 12 MC
Patrick Fishburn MC 48 3 MC
Seamus Power 11 11 26 10 28
JJ Spaun 25 Wd 26 3
Ben Silverman 4 MC
Matti Schmid 5 16 40 58 17 64
Vince Whaley 67 16 MC 63
Sami Valimaki MC 63 57 9 MC 12
Chan Kim 46 33 26 12
Chandler Phillips MC 33 13 38
Sam Stevens 37 37 MC
Zac Blair 66 MC 13 45
Rico Hoey 21 68 37 22
Alexander Bjork 68 MC 12
Andrew Novak Wd 23 52
Justin Lower MC 28 7 33
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 46 23 MC 41
Doug Ghim 25 33 47 41
David Skinns MC 37 44 MC
Alex Smalley 25 5 MC MC
David Lipsky MC MC 2 MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 64 MC MC MC 66
Alejandro Tosti 43 MC MC MC
Pierceson Coody MC MC 58 61
Brice Garnett MC 63 41
Chris Gotterup MC MC 22
Nate Lashley 61 55 MC 59
Taylor Montgomery MC Wd MC
Joe Highsmith 6 55 13 MC
Michael Kim MC MC MC Wd
Hayden Springer MC 8 MC MC
Trace Crowe 54 42 MC 7
Jacob Bridgeman 46 11 MC 12
Carson Young 11 48 MC MC
Sam Ryder 40 MC MC MC
Gary Woodland 16 MC 28
Justin Suh 46 MC 37 52
Henrik Norlander 8 28 61 8 53 MC
Hayden Buckley MC MC MC MC
Michael Thorbjornsen Wd 8 50 MC
Kevin Streelman 3 42 MC MC
Greyson Sigg 11 MC 4 MC
Matthew NeSmith MC 48 MC MC
Dylan Wu 69 MC MC MC
Carl Yuan 11 MC MC MC
Joel Dahmen 40 MC 50 64
Nick Hardy 8 28 50 38
Ryan Moore MC MC 45
Martin Laird MC 48 47 MC
Chez Reavie 54 MC 32 MC
Brandon Wu MC 55 13 MC
Daniel Berger 35 7 MC 45
Chesson Hadley 64 55 50 MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart MC 55 MC MC
Robby Shelton MC MC MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC MC MC
Tyler Duncan 25 MC MC MC
Aaron Baddeley MC MC 50 Wd
Chad Ramey 21 Wd 58 52
Roger Sloan 61 61 37 12
Rafael Campos MC MC 13 MC
Joseph Bramlett 21 63 MC MC
Webb Simpson 32 MC
Troy Merritt MC MC MC MC
Nico Echavarria 11 MC MC 22
Garrick Higgo MC MC 26 MC
Norman Xiong 63 MC MC
Bud Cauley MC 5 32 MC
Ryan McCormick Wd MC MC MC
Paul Barjon MC 33 MC MC
Cameron Champ 46 MC MC 45
Tom Whitney 11 MC 47 MC
Ryan Palmer MC
Callum Tarren MC 61 MC MC
Kevin Dougherty MC MC 64 MC
Ben Taylor MC MC MC 52
Francesco Molinari MC Wd MC 62
Tyson Alexander 54 MC MC MC
Will Gordon 35 48 MC MC
Scott Piercy 54 Wd
Dan McCarthy 44 7 35 MC 41 53
Danny Willett MC MC 48 MC MC MC
Trey Mullinax 25 42 MC MC 17
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC
Christo Lamprecht MC MC MC 29
Ian Gilligan
Wilson Furr 46 MC 13 MC
Nicholas Lindheim MC 48 MC
Blaine Hale MC MC 37 30 MC
Scott Gutschewski MC MC MC 30 21
Raul Pereda 54 MC MC MC
Josh Teater MC MC 61 MC
Tim Wilkinson MC MC MC
Philip Knowles 40 MC MC MC MC 13 MC
Erik Matthewson
Caden Fioroni
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Tom Kim 1 1
Stephan Jaeger 44 MC MC 20
Davis Thompson 35 12
Cameron Davis 7 37 27 52 28
Taylor Pendrith 3 44 47
Matt McCarty
Adam Hadwin 2 10 6 34 4 27 MC 10
Eric Cole 3 MC
Nick Taylor 13 MC 47 MC 29 36 32 54 25 56
Tom Hoge MC 4 14 24 MC 7 67 67
Austin Eckroat MC 60
Harris English 28 MC MC 36 MC 4 16
JT Poston 3 20 MC 27 MC MC 4 MC
Erik van Rooyen 23 MC
Ben Griffin MC 60
Kurt Kitayama MC MC MC
Rickie Fowler MC MC MC 4 25
Kevin Yu MC 37 27
Emiliano Grillo MC 73 47 34 MC MC
Taylor Moore MC 24 MC
Maverick McNealy 10 MC MC 37 MC
Ryan Fox
Beau Hossler 7 64 34 29 23 7
Adam Schenk MC 12 3 27 18 MC 20
Jhonattan Vegas MC 28 43 MC
Brendon Todd 28 MC MC
Keith Mitchell 60 MC MC MC MC
Ben Kohles
Lee Hodges MC 27
Davis Riley 28 56
Patton Kizzire 46 75 MC 24 42 4 MC 2
Peter Malnati MC MC 5 MC 15 32 MC 56
Matt Kuchar 35 34 57
Luke List 18 MC MC 13 20 15
Adam Svensson 18 69 MC MC
Mark Hubbard MC 28 44 MC 42 MC 35 MC
Charley Hoffman MC MC 44 MC 74 18 MC MC MC
CT Pan Wd 52 MC MC 57
Andrew Putnam MC 12 11 58 18 MC 33
Harry Hall 26 15 8
Patrick Fishburn
Seamus Power MC 21 MC 41 57
JJ Spaun 46 15 35 MC 15 10 MC
Ben Silverman 47
Matti Schmid 26
Vince Whaley 13 MC
Sami Valimaki
Chan Kim
Chandler Phillips
Sam Stevens 46
Zac Blair 42 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC*
Rico Hoey
Alexander Bjork
Andrew Novak MC MC
Justin Lower MC 20
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 7 37 14 MC MC MC
Doug Ghim MC 56 40 MC
David Skinns
Alex Smalley 61 47
David Lipsky MC 44
Seong Hyeon Kim MC 4
Alejandro Tosti
Pierceson Coody
Brice Garnett MC 51 MC MC 63
Chris Gotterup 44
Nate Lashley 42 MC 35 52 62 MC
Taylor Montgomery 35 15
Joe Highsmith
Michael Kim 18 MC MC MC MC MC 54 16
Hayden Springer
Trace Crowe
Jacob Bridgeman
Carson Young MC MC
Sam Ryder 28 28 MC MC 18 3 MC
Gary Woodland Wd 55 10 18
Justin Suh 56 MC 8
Henrik Norlander 35 MC 65 58 MC MC
Hayden Buckley 64 20 8
Michael Thorbjornsen
Kevin Streelman MC 20 47 MC MC 51 67 61 16 2
Greyson Sigg 28 44 47
Matthew NeSmith 42 2 14 8 18
Dylan Wu MC MC
Carl Yuan 52 MC
Joel Dahmen 7 37 24 58 9 69 MC
Nick Hardy 55 44 MC
Ryan Moore 13 28 MC 13 36 51 15 43 MC
Martin Laird MC 37 11 1 48 28 MC 27 43 18
Chez Reavie MC MC MC 63 MC 24 67 MC
Brandon Wu 56 MC
Daniel Berger 18 MC
Chesson Hadley 7 37 27 MC 18 7 4 62 MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Robby Shelton MC 15 34 42
Camilo Villegas 35 MC 75 16 MC*
Tyler Duncan 18 72 MC MC MC
Aaron Baddeley 37 10 MC 33
Chad Ramey 46 28 14
Roger Sloan MC MC MC
Rafael Campos
Joseph Bramlett MC MC 43
Webb Simpson 46 MC 13 7 15 20 31 56 4
Troy Merritt 64 MC MC 43 63 57 51 48 MC 49
Nico Echavarria MC
Garrick Higgo 46 MC MC
Norman Xiong
Bud Cauley MC 10 MC
Ryan McCormick
Paul Barjon
Cameron Champ 18 MC MC MC 28
Tom Whitney MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC 34 37 7 16
Callum Tarren 23 MC
Kevin Dougherty MC
Ben Taylor 28 MC 29
Francesco Molinari 67 MC 4
Tyson Alexander MC 64
Will Gordon MC 44 MC
Scott Piercy 42 MC MC 19 MC 10 32 24 25 7
Dan McCarthy
Danny Willett 21
Trey Mullinax 56 MC 20 36
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC 27
Kevin Kisner MC 25 56
Christo Lamprecht
Ian Gilligan
Wilson Furr
Nicholas Lindheim 28 MC Wd Wd
Blaine Hale
Scott Gutschewski
Raul Pereda
Josh Teater MC MC
Tim Wilkinson MC
Philip Knowles 64
Erik Matthewson
Caden Fioroni

