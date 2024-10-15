Shriners Children's Open 2024: Course and current form stats
The action moves to Las Vegas for this week's tournament at TPC Summerlin. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Hot putter required on low-scoring layout
-
Local resident Hall 40/141.00 to contend in Las Vegas
-
Power 30/131.00 can build on improved recent form
Tournament and Course Notes
• For the second straight week the PGA Tour tees-up in the desert, after switching states from Utah to Nevada. The 120-mile journey from last week's venue in Ivins, takes the players to Las Vegas for the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin;
• Co-designed by Fuzzy Zoeller and Bobby Weed, TPC Summerlin was opened in 1991, and has been a PGA Tour regular for more than 30 years. Initially one of three layouts to co-host this event, it later became one of two, before assuming exclusive rights in 2008;
• Summerlin was built to the west of Las Vegas city centre, close to Death Valley and in North America's driest desert (Mojave). Laid out approximately 2,700 feet above sea level, TPC Summerlin is located in the shadows of Red Rock Canyon;
• TPC Summerlin is a low-scoring layout where 12 of the most recent 14 PGA Tour events have yielded winning totals of 20-under-par or greater. The course has Bentgrass greens that are significantly larger than the Tour average, as well as generously wide Bermuda grass fairways;
• Sand is more of an issue than greenside water which only comes into play on four holes, including each of the last three. Surrounded by rugged desert terrain, TPC Summerlin offers plenty of birdie opportunities and is one of the easier venues for hitting greens in regulation. Therefore, having a hot putter will be essential this week.
Click here for latest betting on SHRINERS CHILDREN'S OPEN
Who is in Good Current Form?
Unfortunately, the field for the Shriners is extremely disappointing, with just one member of the world's top 35 taking part.
At No 43 is Aussie Cameron Davis 35/136.00 who collected his second Tour win back in June.
Davis was unlucky not to earn a wild-card for this year's Presidents Cup match and this will be his first tournament since finishing fifth at the BMW Championship, which was the second of three FedEx Cup Play-Off events.
He tied-seventh in the Shriners 12 months ago and could certainly figure in the desert.
Flying under the radar is Seamus Power 30/131.00, who is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour.
The 37-year-old Irishman is a former world No 28 but has currently slipped outside the top 100.
However, in recent weeks he has posted three top-12 finishes from four starts and could easily figure at TPC Summerlin. The former resident of Waterford now lives in Las Vegas.
Who is showing Good Course Form?
Tom Kim 12/113.00 is seeking his third straight victory in this event, after winning on his Summerlin debut in 2022.
The Korean hasn't teed up in a PGA Tour event since mid-August, although he did represent The International team at the recent Presidents Cup match.
One 'course specialist' taking part this week is Canadian Adam Hadwin 35/136.00 who, similar to Kim, has not competed in a 72-hole tournament since the FedEx Cup Play-Offs in August.
Although the course is not one of the tougher venues on the pro calendar, Hadwin's last 20 rounds here are averaging 66.65, which is still impressive.
Englishman Harry Hall 40/141.00, who secured the first PGA Tour title of his career after surviving a five-man play-off in July, seems at home here.
The Cornwall-born golfer now lives in Las Vegas and, on his TPC Summerlin debut in 2021, tied-eighth.
Form Stats for ANDALUCIA MASTERS
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At TPC Summerlin (2017-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.65: Adam Hadwin (20)
67.05: Matthew NeSmith (20)
67.25: Harry Hall (12)
67.56: Webb Simpson (18)
67.59: Chesson Hadley (22)
67.60: Adam Schenk (20)
67.64: Martin Laird (22)
67.67: Ryan Moore (18)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Now read more of this week's best Golf tips and previews here!
Last 10 Weeks / TPC Summerlin (2014-23)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W41
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|Tom Kim
|50
|Stephan Jaeger
|2
|23
|39
|40
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|41
|33
|12
|Cameron Davis
|5
|40
|MC
|Taylor Pendrith
|8
|13
|22
|Matt McCarty
|1
|63
|5
|35
|1
|9
|1
|Adam Hadwin
|41
|50
|28
|Eric Cole
|16
|MC
|46
|18
|7
|Nick Taylor
|25
|MC
|65
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|7
|29
|13
|46
|Austin Eckroat
|46
|18
|6
|Harris English
|6
|MC
|MC
|61
|JT Poston
|33
|33
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|43
|12
|MC
|33
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|11
|37
|50
|7
|Kurt Kitayama
|25
|MC
|Rickie Fowler
|16
|Kevin Yu
|1
|MC
|Emiliano Grillo
|11
|33
|59
|Taylor Moore
|42
|66
|52
|Maverick McNealy
|MC
|MC
|12
|45
|Ryan Fox
|46
|11
|61
|MC
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|11
|2
|MC
|12
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|23
|32
|40
|61
|Brendon Todd
|44
|22
|12
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|3
|12
|12
|Ben Kohles
|46
|16
|64
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|8
|48
|MC
|MC
|Davis Riley
|MC
|38
|Patton Kizzire
|43
|11
|1
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|Matt Kuchar
|MC
|13
|12
|Luke List
|MC
|42
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|25
|MC
|13
|7
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|28
|26
|12
|CT Pan
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Wd
|Andrew Putnam
|25
|44
|MC
|Harry Hall
|35
|18
|MC
|12
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|48
|3
|MC
|Seamus Power
|11
|11
|26
|10
|28
|JJ Spaun
|25
|Wd
|26
|3
|Ben Silverman
|4
|MC
|Matti Schmid
|5
|16
|40
|58
|17
|64
|Vince Whaley
|67
|16
|MC
|63
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|63
|57
|9
|MC
|12
|Chan Kim
|46
|33
|26
|12
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|33
|13
|38
|Sam Stevens
|37
|37
|MC
|Zac Blair
|66
|MC
|13
|45
|Rico Hoey
|21
|68
|37
|22
|Alexander Bjork
|68
|MC
|12
|Andrew Novak
|Wd
|23
|52
|Justin Lower
|MC
|28
|7
|33
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|46
|23
|MC
|41
|Doug Ghim
|25
|33
|47
|41
|David Skinns
|MC
|37
|44
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|25
|5
|MC
|MC
|David Lipsky
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|Alejandro Tosti
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|MC
|58
|61
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|63
|41
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|MC
|22
|Nate Lashley
|61
|55
|MC
|59
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|6
|55
|13
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|Trace Crowe
|54
|42
|MC
|7
|Jacob Bridgeman
|46
|11
|MC
|12
|Carson Young
|11
|48
|MC
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|16
|MC
|28
|Justin Suh
|46
|MC
|37
|52
|Henrik Norlander
|8
|28
|61
|8
|53
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Wd
|8
|50
|MC
|Kevin Streelman
|3
|42
|MC
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|11
|MC
|4
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Carl Yuan
|11
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|40
|MC
|50
|64
|Nick Hardy
|8
|28
|50
|38
|Ryan Moore
|MC
|MC
|45
|Martin Laird
|MC
|48
|47
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|54
|MC
|32
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|55
|13
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|35
|7
|MC
|45
|Chesson Hadley
|64
|55
|50
|MC
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|MC
|55
|MC
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|MC
|50
|Wd
|Chad Ramey
|21
|Wd
|58
|52
|Roger Sloan
|61
|61
|37
|12
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|21
|63
|MC
|MC
|Webb Simpson
|32
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|11
|MC
|MC
|22
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|Norman Xiong
|63
|MC
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|MC
|5
|32
|MC
|Ryan McCormick
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Paul Barjon
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|46
|MC
|MC
|45
|Tom Whitney
|11
|MC
|47
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Dougherty
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|Ben Taylor
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|62
|Tyson Alexander
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Will Gordon
|35
|48
|MC
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|54
|Wd
|Dan McCarthy
|44
|7
|35
|MC
|41
|53
|Danny Willett
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|25
|42
|MC
|MC
|17
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Christo Lamprecht
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Ian Gilligan
|Wilson Furr
|46
|MC
|13
|MC
|Nicholas Lindheim
|MC
|48
|MC
|Blaine Hale
|MC
|MC
|37
|30
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|21
|Raul Pereda
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Josh Teater
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Tim Wilkinson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|Erik Matthewson
|Caden Fioroni
|Player
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|Tom Kim
|1
|1
|Stephan Jaeger
|44
|MC
|MC
|20
|Davis Thompson
|35
|12
|Cameron Davis
|7
|37
|27
|52
|28
|Taylor Pendrith
|3
|44
|47
|Matt McCarty
|Adam Hadwin
|2
|10
|6
|34
|4
|27
|MC
|10
|Eric Cole
|3
|MC
|Nick Taylor
|13
|MC
|47
|MC
|29
|36
|32
|54
|25
|56
|Tom Hoge
|MC
|4
|14
|24
|MC
|7
|67
|67
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|60
|Harris English
|28
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|4
|16
|JT Poston
|3
|20
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|23
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|60
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rickie Fowler
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|25
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|37
|27
|Emiliano Grillo
|MC
|73
|47
|34
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|24
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|10
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|Ryan Fox
|Beau Hossler
|7
|64
|34
|29
|23
|7
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|12
|3
|27
|18
|MC
|20
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|28
|43
|MC
|Brendon Todd
|28
|MC
|MC
|Keith Mitchell
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|27
|Davis Riley
|28
|56
|Patton Kizzire
|46
|75
|MC
|24
|42
|4
|MC
|2
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|15
|32
|MC
|56
|Matt Kuchar
|35
|34
|57
|Luke List
|18
|MC
|MC
|13
|20
|15
|Adam Svensson
|18
|69
|MC
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|28
|44
|MC
|42
|MC
|35
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|74
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|CT Pan
|Wd
|52
|MC
|MC
|57
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|12
|11
|58
|18
|MC
|33
|Harry Hall
|26
|15
|8
|Patrick Fishburn
|Seamus Power
|MC
|21
|MC
|41
|57
|JJ Spaun
|46
|15
|35
|MC
|15
|10
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|47
|Matti Schmid
|26
|Vince Whaley
|13
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|Chan Kim
|Chandler Phillips
|Sam Stevens
|46
|Zac Blair
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|Rico Hoey
|Alexander Bjork
|Andrew Novak
|MC
|MC
|Justin Lower
|MC
|20
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|7
|37
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|56
|40
|MC
|David Skinns
|Alex Smalley
|61
|47
|David Lipsky
|MC
|44
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|MC
|4
|Alejandro Tosti
|Pierceson Coody
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|63
|Chris Gotterup
|44
|Nate Lashley
|42
|MC
|35
|52
|62
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|35
|15
|Joe Highsmith
|Michael Kim
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|16
|Hayden Springer
|Trace Crowe
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Carson Young
|MC
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|28
|28
|MC
|MC
|18
|3
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|Wd
|55
|10
|18
|Justin Suh
|56
|MC
|8
|Henrik Norlander
|35
|MC
|65
|58
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|64
|20
|8
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|20
|47
|MC
|MC
|51
|67
|61
|16
|2
|Greyson Sigg
|28
|44
|47
|Matthew NeSmith
|42
|2
|14
|8
|18
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|MC
|Carl Yuan
|52
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|7
|37
|24
|58
|9
|69
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|55
|44
|MC
|Ryan Moore
|13
|28
|MC
|13
|36
|51
|15
|43
|MC
|Martin Laird
|MC
|37
|11
|1
|48
|28
|MC
|27
|43
|18
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|MC
|24
|67
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|56
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|18
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|7
|37
|27
|MC
|18
|7
|4
|62
|MC
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|15
|34
|42
|Camilo Villegas
|35
|MC
|75
|16
|MC*
|Tyler Duncan
|18
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|37
|10
|MC
|33
|Chad Ramey
|46
|28
|14
|Roger Sloan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|43
|Webb Simpson
|46
|MC
|13
|7
|15
|20
|31
|56
|4
|Troy Merritt
|64
|MC
|MC
|43
|63
|57
|51
|48
|MC
|49
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|46
|MC
|MC
|Norman Xiong
|Bud Cauley
|MC
|10
|MC
|Ryan McCormick
|Paul Barjon
|Cameron Champ
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|Tom Whitney
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|37
|7
|16
|Callum Tarren
|23
|MC
|Kevin Dougherty
|MC
|Ben Taylor
|28
|MC
|29
|Francesco Molinari
|67
|MC
|4
|Tyson Alexander
|MC
|64
|Will Gordon
|MC
|44
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|42
|MC
|MC
|19
|MC
|10
|32
|24
|25
|7
|Dan McCarthy
|Danny Willett
|21
|Trey Mullinax
|56
|MC
|20
|36
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|25
|56
|Christo Lamprecht
|Ian Gilligan
|Wilson Furr
|Nicholas Lindheim
|28
|MC
|Wd
|Wd
|Blaine Hale
|Scott Gutschewski
|Raul Pereda
|Josh Teater
|MC
|MC
|Tim Wilkinson
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|64
|Erik Matthewson
|Caden Fioroni
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
CJ Cup Byron Nelson: The Punter's Preview
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 30/1 to 40/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Hainan Classic 2025: Form stats for this week's co-sanctioned event
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Hainan Classic Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Aphibarnrat primed in China