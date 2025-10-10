World Cup 2026

Saturday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back goals for Haaland & Italy plus 9/2 Spain Bet Builder

Paul Higham's best bets for Saturday's World Cup qualifiers include backing goals for Erling Haaland, more goals for Italy and a 9/25.50 Spain Bet Builder...

Latvia v Andorra

14:00 kick-off

Latvia's only win of the group came in the opening game in Andorra, although they did draw their home game with Albania too, and they're 1/21.50 to do the double - which they will surely do even if Andorra make them work for it.

It's almost exactly a year since Andorra last scored a goal, which earned a rare win, but they've also been keepingthe scores respectable in all their defeats - including losing just 1-0 against Latvia and a combined 3-0 to England over two games.

Latvia and under 2.5 goals was tempting but just in case the hosts get an early goal to open the floodgates we'll back the clean sheet and home win, which is reasonably priced at evens.

Latvia win to nil

Hungary v Armenia

17:00 kick-off

No wins for Hungary from their first two games despite some decent football - as they lost a 3-2 thriller against Portugal and played with 10 men when throwing away a two-goal lead to draw with the Republic of Ireland, so they could really do with converting as 2/71.29 home favourites.

Armenia beat Ireland at home last time out but they're 10/111.00 outsiders here with a poor away record - it is a record though that shows they usually find the net on the road, scoring in four of five away days.

And I like the visitors' chances of bagging a goal here, as Hungaryhave shown they can win a shootout with their firepower but their defensive issues have been the glaring problem.

Hungary to win & both teams to score

Norway v Israel

17:00 kick-off

Much like Erling Haaland, Norway are in flying form and banging in the goals - with their amazing 11-1 win over Moldova almost doubling their tally to 23 goals with just three conceded, two of those going to Israel in the reverse fixture.

Norway are 2/111.18 and Haaland is 2/51.40 to score as the bookies believe this will be a breeze for the hosts with Israel 12/113.00 shots - but they will bring a goal threat with them.

Nobody has a bigger goal threat than Haaland recently though, with a goal in nine straight games for club and country including scoring four against Moldova last time out, so he should be good for another couple at the very least.

Haaland 2+ goals & Norway win with over 2.5 goals

Bulgaria v Turkey

19:45 kick-off

No points, no goals and seemingly no hope for Bulgaria according to the bookies with them a whopping 11/112.00 for a home win against Turkey - despite the 2/91.22 visitors arriving after being handed a 6-0 thrashing by Spain.

Bulgaria lost both their openers 3-0 but will hope Turkey's failure to keep a clean sheet in six of the last seven can help them break their goal drought - going by some of Turkey's away results I think they can.  

Turkey to win & both teams to score

Estonia v Italy

19:45 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Estonia are 33/134.00 at home here after going three games without a goal, which included a 5-0 drubbing in Italy, and the visitors will be aiming for something similar to keep in touch with table toppers Norway.

So we have to go for a big one here for a couple of reasons - as Norway's 11-1 win over Moldova gives them a goal difference edge that Italy just have to try and chase down as it could decide the group winners, and with Gennaro Gattuso in charge he'll keep them streaming forward looking for goals even if they're a few up early.

Italy win & over 4.5 goals

Portugal v Ireland

19:45 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Portugal left it late to beat Hungary and make it two wins from two, and they're well fancied at 1/81.12 to extend their winning start to the group against 19/120.00 shots Republic of Ireland - who lost in Armenia after drawing against Hungary to leave them bottom of the standings.

Something similar to the 3-0 win Portugal enjoyed in a June 2024 friendly between the two wouldn't be a surprise - especially with just one clean sheet in seven for the Irish - but the visitors could offer a threat, and both teams have scored in six of Portugal's last seven at home.

And it's that habit of the hosts conceding that we'll side with again to deliver at a decent price.

Portugal to win & both teams to score

Serbia v Albania

19:45 kick-off

It's a good game this one with Albania a point ahead of Serbia, having played a game more, as they battle for second place behind England in the group. Serbia are 4/61.67 for a win that would give them one hand on that play-off spot - but the two sides did play out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture.

Serbia don't lose many, or concede many goals, at home - before being thrashed by England they'd gone seven unbeaten on home turf with five clean sheets in a row, and with Albania's games not filled with goals recently we'll back the hosts to grab the win without their usually stout defence being breached. 

Serbia to win to nil

Spain v Georgia

19:45 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Qualifying from this four-team group should be a piece of cake for Spain, as they've already showed with 3-0 and 6-0 wins over Bulgaria and Turkey and now host second-placed Georgia as 1/101.10 shots.

Georgia have some top talents in the squad, star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should play but has been struggling with injury and while Spain have big absentees themselves such as Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Dani Carvajal, there's obviously huge strength in depth and given how Georgia play the hosts should get plenty of chances.

And a player props treble gets the nod here led by Mikel Merino, who has had seven shots on target, with four goals, in two games but we'll also include Georgia's big goal threat Georges Mikautadze who is in red-hot form so should at leats test the keeper.

Spain win, Merino 2+ shots on target & Mikautadze 1+ shot on target

