Monday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Get 3/1 on Germany in group decider

Paul Higham is backing 3/14.00 Germany to edge out Slovakia in their group decider, Northern Ireland to sign off with a welcome win and the Dutch to cruise over the line at 6/42.50...

Germany v Slovakia

19:45 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Could the mighty Germans have to settle for a play-off spot? They top the group and now just have to avoid defeat against Slovakia to book their spot in this decider.

Slovakia stunned the Germans 2-0 in the group opener, but losing in Belfast means that the visitors now need to win in Leipzig to claim top spot as the Germans hold the goal difference advantage with both sides level on points.

And the bookies don't fancy their chances with Slovakia 10/111.00 having lost five of six on the road, while Germany are 1/51.20 and the draw, which will do the hosts just fine, priced at 11/26.50.

Slovakia have to attack but they're not exactly a gung-ho side, so I can see this one being a bit tight, with Germany only needing the draw - there's also serious form in terms of goals with only one in six for Germany and one in 10 Slovakia games seeing both teams score.

Recommended Bet

Back Germany to win and under 2.5 goals

SBK 3/1

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg

19:45 kick-off
Live on BBC Three, BBC Two Northern Ireland & BBCi

It's been so near yet so far for Northern Ireland after back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Germany and Slovakia - who got that dramatic win on Friday to leave the Irish playing for nothing but pride. They're 1/31.33 to sign off with a win though and they'll get great backing at Windsor Park after their efforts in this group.

The Irish won the reverse 3-1, with that being Luxembourg's only goal of the campaign so I expect the hosts will take this seriously and keep a clean sheet and collect three fully deserved points.

Recommended Bet

Back Northern Ireland win to nil

SBK 1/1

Malta v Poland

19:45 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Malta sprung a huge shock by beating Finland on Friday, but they're 10/111.00 to cause an even bigger one against Poland, who will have to settle for a play-off spot after their draw against the Dutch left them three points behind the leaders but needing the Oranje to lose to Lithuania along with a 14-goal swing.

Malta haven't scored at home during this campaign but they've kept things pretty tight at the back generally, so with a huge gap in talent but perhaps a lack of urgency, this could be a rather laboured away victory - and an away victory nonetheless. 

Recommended Bet

Back Poland and under 3.5 goals

SBK 10/11

Netherlands v Lithuania

19:45 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Technically the Dutch still need just a point, but in real terms they can already start planning for the World Cup so they could make a few changes against Lithuania - who gave the Netherlands a game in the 3-2 reverse fixture defeat but have gone 16 games without a win and have lost six of seven away from home.

So even a much-changed home side in celebratory mood should easily overcome a rather downtrodden visitors, but Lithuania don't concede too many so it could be a case here of the Dutch just easing down over the line.

Recommended Bet

Back Netherlands win and under 3.5 goals

SBK 6/4
 

Montenegro v Croatia

19:45 kick-off

Croatia have qualified for a fourth straight World Cup at a bit of a canter so make the short trip to neighbouring Montenegro with nothing much on the line, but still as big 2/71.29 favourites after winning their first ever meeting 4-0 in September.

Croatia haven't extended themselves much on the road though so this is another case of the much better side just taking it easy a bit, but still having more than enough to get the win - so we'll back the score grouping here with a clean sheet.

Recommended Bet

Back Croatia to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0

SBK 8/5

Czech Republic v Gibraltar

19:45 kick-off

It's the play-offs for the Czechs and a chance here to stretch their legs a bit and score a few goals as 1/331.03 favourites to extend their 15-game unbeaten home run - against Gibraltar who've lost 27 World Cup qualifiers in a row.

There's not much value about anything with to do with the Czechs apart from backing their top marksman Patrik Schick to enjoy a return to the starting XI after a short appearance off the bench in a midweek friendly.

He's got four goals in qualifying including one in the reverse and after three goals in two games for Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the international break he's in great scoring form.

Recommended Bet

Back Schick to score 2+ goals

SBK 7/5

Now read Alan Shearer's latest Betfair exclusive on why England have to win the World Cup

Recommended bets

