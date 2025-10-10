Friday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back a Wirtz & Woltemade double and 2/1 shootout in Sweden

Wirtz & Woltemade double worth backing at 2/1 3.00

15:00 kick-off

The bottom two in Group J kick us off on Friday with Kazakhstan in the rare position of being the heavy odds-on favourites at 1/101.10 against a side they've already beaten in the group - with Liechtenstein without a point and without a goal in qualifying so far.

A Kazak win to nil is 4/91.44 and may be the best you can do for almost sure-fire winners, but at 2/13.00 I'll take a home victory and under 2.5 goals - as although Liechtenstein have conceded plenty, Kazakhstan aren't prolific at home. Plus the visitors know this is their last chance to get anything from the group so they'll hopefully be a lot more solid.

Recommended Bet Back Kazakhstan to win & under 2.5 goals SBK 2/1

19:45 kick-off

It's crunch time for Belgium who both their two Group J contenders in back-to-back games - heading to Wales at the weekend but firstly hosting North Macedonia - who they drew 1-1 with in the reverse fixture.

The Red Devils remain favourites to qualify and are 1/81.12 in Gent, but the visitors are unbeaten in 12 competitive outings and although Belgium have a fantastic qualifying record, they're coming off a woeful Nations League and almost threw away a three-goal lead against Wales in June.

A draw isn't totally out of the question at 13/27.50 but I'd rather back the visitors to score in a losing cause, given how shaky the hosts looked when Wales staged that epic, if ultimately unsuccessful, comeback.

Recommended Bet Back Belgium to win & both teams to score SBK 5/2

19:45 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime PPV

It wasn't exactly a regulation win against Iceland for France last time out, needing to come from behind, going down to 10 men then seeing the visitors having a late goal disallowed - but at 1/501.02 it should be much easier task against Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan did manage a draw with Ukraine in their last game, but they were battered 5-0 in Iceland and 6-0 in Sweden in their last two competitive away days - and even though France have injuries up front there's more than enough to dish out another hefty defeat.

We have to work hard here for a decent bet, but with Bet Builder we'll take France to win both halves without conceding, which seems nailed on, but the sweetener is Michael Olise to hit the target in both halves. He's been bang in form for Bayern and France of late and with their injury problems he'll start and play a decent amount of the game.

Recommended Bet Back France win both halves to nil, Olise 1+ shot on target each half SBK 7/2

19:45 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Germany could really do with this run-out against lowly Luxembourg after their recent struggles - losing three in a row before battling to a home win over Northern Ireland. They've not kept a clean sheet in seven so will want to start there and at 1/251.04 we're not expecting too many problems for the hosts.

There's not much value to be had in most match result markets, but in the player props there's a nice little double to be had on Nick Woltemade and Florian Wirtz - who have had differing fortunes in the Premier League so far but can both do some damage here.

Wirtz will welcome a return to the national team and had three shots on target against Northern Ireland - he should prosper again and the form Woltemade is in you have to think he'll find the net at some point.

Recommended Bet Back Woltemade to score & Wirtz 2+ shots on target SBK 2/1

19:45 kick-off

There's not too many realtively 50-50 games on Friday but this is one of them, with Iceland 2/13.00 at home against 11/82.38 favourites Ukraine - who have had a sticky start in losing to France then more surprisingly drawing against Azerbaijan.

Iceland, on the other hand, hammered Azerbaijan 5-0 in their group opener but perhaps more impressive was the fight they showed in their 2-1 defeat in France - and on that form alone they're worthy of a punt at home underdogs.

Iceland have gone nine games without a draw otherwise the stalemate coukd be on the menu, but that trend plus Ukraine being desperate to get a win means I can't see it ending level - with the hosts taking advantage of this poor start for the visitors.

Recommended Bet Back Iceland to beat Ukraine SBK 2/1

19:45 kick-off

Kosov got a huge result last time out in beating Sweden, and they're not 13/201.65 favourites to beat Slovenia - who drew with Sweden and got well beaten in Switzerland. You'd still have them down as the better side tough despite being 11/53.20 underdogs.

Slovenia have won 12 of 13 against sides ranked 90th or lower (Kosovo are 91st) and although Kosovo are on a decent run at home, it's must-win time for Slovenia so give me the visitors at a nice price.

Recommended Bet Back Slovenia to win SBK 11/5

19:45 kick-off

Live on BBCi, BBC One Northern Ireland & BBC Two



Northern Ireland did pretty well in their 3-1 defeat in Germany, but Slovakia did even better with a home win over the Germans that sees them head to Belfast as group leaders after a much less impressive 1-0 win in Luxembourg.

The host are 6/42.50 favourites after six wins and a draw in their last seven home games, with Slovakia still 2/13.00 despite that historic Germany win - and despite losing just one of their last six away World Cup qualifiers (W2 D3).

I think there could be a bit of strength on strength here with Northern Ireland keeping four home clean sheets on the spin and Slovakia, despite away results not being the best recently, certainly operating in a safety first manner. So it's a low-scoring draw for me.

Recommended Bet Back the draw & under 2.5 goals SBK 13/5

19:45 kick-off

Swede are in a bit of a pickle here after that upset loss in Kosovo leaves them with a point from two games and now facing a perfect Swiss side with 4-0 and 3-0 wins under their belts. The hosts are still 7/52.40 slight favourites with their £200m worth of attacking talent in the squad, while Switzerland are 15/82.88 to keep their perfect start rolling.

It is a first home game in the group for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side though, where they've scored 20 goals in five games, but the Swiss can almost match that with 19 goals in six games - even without super expensive forwards such as Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak.

But this will be Switzerland's biggest test against a stunned Sweden desperate for a response and we're hopeful of a shootout given the Swedes have conceded twice in their last three games and Switzerland have shipped at least two in their last three competitive aways.