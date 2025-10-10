Portugal v Republic of Ireland: Back Ronaldo to score in home win

Republic of Ireland v Portugal

Saturday 11 October, 19:45

Ronaldo still the leading light for Portugal

Whatever you think about his histrionics and egocentrism, you can never deny that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to have walked the Earth. His vast treasure trove of personal and team glory will tell you that, and when it comes to the cold hard currency of goals, Ronaldo is rich beyond compare.

No-one has scored more international goals in history (141 and counting), and the 40-year-old will surely reach a thousand professional goals before his glittering career comes to a close.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has had opportunities to move on, but has hitched his wagon to Ronaldo, and the Al Nassr striker continues to deliver. Ronaldo has netted in nine of his last 11 international matches, and has scored three times in this qualifying campaign alone.

Portugal swept aside Armenia 5-0 in Yerevan and then won 3-2 against Hungary. These are impressive results, and having delivered the Nations League title, Martinez is perhaps finally getting the respect he warrants. However, having failed to make the most of their talents at Euro 2022, the Spanish coach knows he will truly be judged on what happens at next year's World Cup finals, as it seems inconceivable the Selecao will fail to qualify.

If you count the penalty shootout win over Spain in the Nations League final, Portugal have won their last five internationals, and they have scored at least twice in all of those matches. On home soil, Portugal have won 12 of the last 13.

Martinez has no major injury concerns apart from the withdrawal of PSG midfielder Joao Neves. Ronaldo is expected to lead the line, the midfield has great strength in depth (Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha are likely to start), and in PSG's Nuno Mendes, Portugal have one of the best full-backs in the world.

Armenia defeat could be impossible to recover from

Optimism rarely lasts long when it comes to the Republic of Ireland these days, and any credit they had gained from their stirring comeback in the 2-2 draw with Hungary disappeared in the very next match. A dismal 2-1 defeat in Armenia punched a hole in the World Cup campaign, and Heimir Halgrimsson's team are bottom of the standings.

Former Iceland boss Halgrimsson admits he had talks with the FAI about his future following the loss in Yerevan, and while he says he has no intention of resigning, he won't cling on to power if he is asked to leave. The players are hurting too - Southampton's Finn Azaz admits the fans have been let down, and there is a determination to put things right.

However, the truth laid bare by the statistics is pretty brutal. The Republic have won just two of their last seven games, and both of those victories were against Bulgaria. Go back further, and it's five wins from the last 18.

Halgrimsson was clearly alarmed by the lack of character and leadership in Armenia, so he has recalled the experienced Seamus Coleman and John Egan. Callum O'Dowda and Sammie Szmodics have pulled out with injury, while Matt Doherty had already been sidelined. AZ striker Troy Parrott faces a late fitness test.

Portugal set for resounding victory

If you look at his time with Portugal and Belgium, Roberto Martinez has been very consistent in qualifying, and Portugal's home record in recent years is outstanding. Portugal have won both qualifiers so far, netting eight goals along the way, and it's hard to see the Republic of Ireland containing them in any way here.

Portugal demolished the same opponents 3-0 in a friendly last year, with Ronaldo scoring twice, and we can use the Betfair Sportsbook's Bet Builder to anticipate a similar outcome here. We can back Portugal -1 on the Handicap, Ronaldo to score and Ronaldo to have two shots on target at 21/202.05. Ronaldo is 8/131.61 just to have six shots, so I don't think it's unreasonable to expect him to hit the target twice.

Conceicao to foul and be fouled

Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao loves to carry the ball and run at defenders, which often makes him the target of clumsy challenges. Like his father Sergio, who was a passionate player and has become an even more passionate coach, little Francisco often likes to give a bit back.

In his last four starts for Portugal, Conceicao has been fouled at least twice, but has also committed a foul. We can back him to be fouled at least twice and to commit a foul with the Bet Builder, and to get us to 11/102.11 I'll throw in Nuno Mendes to be fouled twice too. Mendes carries the ball with real pace and purpose, and he has been fouled twice or more in seven of his last 14 starts for Portugal.