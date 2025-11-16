World Cup 2026

Hungary v Republic of Ireland: Three stats based bets for Sunday

Hungary v Republic of Ireland betting preview
Get three bets for Sunday afternoon in Hungary

Get three bets powered by Opta stats for Sunday's World Cup qualifier as Republic of Ireland look to build on their excellent win over Portugal and claim at least a play-off spot when they travel to Hungary...

  • ROI full of confidence after beating Portugal

  • Parrott to do his talking on the pitch

  • If hosts score then Szoboszlai likely to be involved

Hungary v Republic of Ireland
Sunday November 16
KO 14:00
Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Bet #1 - Back Ireland to cause another shock

The Stat

Hungary are winless in their last seven meetings with Republic of Ireland in all competitions (D4 L3) since a 4-0 win in qualifying for the 1970 World Cup. Republic of Ireland have won their last two World Cup qualifiers - they are looking to register three competitive wins in a row for the first time since November 2016, while they last did so without conceding a goal in October 2015.

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Republic of Ireland to Win

SBK 17/5

Bet #2 - Back Parrott to do his talking on the pitch

The Stat

Troy Parrott netted a brace in the Republic of Ireland's 2-0 win over Portugal last time out - it was the fifth game he's scored in for Ireland, winning all five. Only Steve Staunton (8) and Callum Robinson (6) have scored in more games for the nation and won every time.

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Troy Parrott to Score Anytime

SBK 7/2

Bet #3 - Back Liverpool midfielder to make an impact

The Stat

Dominik Szoboszlai has been involved in eight goals in his last 12 appearances for Hungary (5 goals, 3 assists). In 2026 World Cup qualifying, he has created 15 chances - seven more than any of his Hungarian teammates.

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Dominik Szoboszlai to Score or Assist

SBK 7/5

Recommended bets

