Hungary v Republic of Ireland: Three stats based bets for Sunday

ROI full of confidence after beating Portugal

Parrott to do his talking on the pitch

If hosts score then Szoboszlai likely to be involved

Hungary v Republic of Ireland

Sunday November 16

KO 14:00

Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Bet #1 - Back Ireland to cause another shock

The Stat

Hungary are winless in their last seven meetings with Republic of Ireland in all competitions (D4 L3) since a 4-0 win in qualifying for the 1970 World Cup. Republic of Ireland have won their last two World Cup qualifiers - they are looking to register three competitive wins in a row for the first time since November 2016, while they last did so without conceding a goal in October 2015.

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Republic of Ireland to Win SBK 17/5

Bet #2 - Back Parrott to do his talking on the pitch

The Stat

Troy Parrott netted a brace in the Republic of Ireland's 2-0 win over Portugal last time out - it was the fifth game he's scored in for Ireland, winning all five. Only Steve Staunton (8) and Callum Robinson (6) have scored in more games for the nation and won every time.

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Troy Parrott to Score Anytime SBK 7/2

Bet #3 - Back Liverpool midfielder to make an impact

The Stat

Dominik Szoboszlai has been involved in eight goals in his last 12 appearances for Hungary (5 goals, 3 assists). In 2026 World Cup qualifying, he has created 15 chances - seven more than any of his Hungarian teammates.

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Dominik Szoboszlai to Score or Assist SBK 7/5

