Football Accumulator Tips: Back Spain in Sunday international acca at 11/4

Spain fancied to win in Turkey and wins for Georgia and Poland

Back Andy's Sunday international acca at 11/4 3.75

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Tip #1 - Back Georgia to beat Bulgaria @ 1/2 1.50

Georgia are a nation that are constantly growing their profile on the international footballing stage, with their latest achievement being reaching the knockout stages of the European Championships - being knocked out by eventual winners Spain in the Round of 16. This accomplishment will fill them with confidence as they aim to qualify for the World Cup next year in a group that also features Turkey and Spain, who are likely to be more of a challenge for Georgia than Bulgaria will be.

If Georgia want to feature at the World Cup next summer, they will have to take maximum points from what looks to be their easiest assignment of the group on paper. Bulgaria are in a really tough spot at the moment having won just two of their six matches in their Nations League C group, which contained Luxembourg, Northern Ireland and Belarus - sides that pale in comparison to the quality of opposition that Bulgaria will face during the qualifying period.

Bulgaria have failed to win any of their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent victory coming against Luxembourg back in November 2024. Georgia must take full advantage of this dismal form.

Tip #2 - Back Spain to beat Turkey @ 8/15 1.53

This is likely to be the toughest game that Spain play during their qualification bid for the World Cup next year. They have been drawn into a group which also includes Georgia and Hungary, making Spain clear favourites to top the group without too much fuss. Despite this being their most challenging task of the qualifying stage, I still back the European Champions to dominate proceedings and come away with all three points.

Luis de la Fuente has transformed this Spain side into the most complete side on the continent after a few years of instability, with their victory in the European Championships last year cementing their position as the most dangerous side in Europe. Spain won the Euro's the hard way, beating Germany and France on the way to the final, before seeing off England in the showpiece event. I don't think there are many sides that can go toe-to-toe with this Spain side without being taken apart.

Turkey finished second in their Nations League B group, behind Wales. The group also featured Iceland and Montenegro, a far cry from the quality of opposition that Spain faced earlier in the year, as they lost in the final of the Nations League to Portugal. Turkey only conceded one goal at home in this Nations League group, but I would expect that to change here seeing as Spain have scored 25 goals across their last 10 matches across all competitions (2.5 per game).

Tip #3 - Back Poland to beat Finland @ 8/13 1.61

This is a really important game in the context of qualifying group G. Poland currently sit third in the group, behind Netherlands and Finland, with the latter having played a few games extra than the other sides in the group. Poland lost to Finland on the road in their most recent qualifying match, but they really should have taken more from the game.

Poland had 24 shots against Finland last time out, with nine of these attempts finding the target, which is a record that is rare for an away side, especially in international football. We can expect Poland to produce similar numbers here and dominate the game, knowing that Finland are currently their main opposition to reaching the World Cup next year. Netherlands are favourites to top the group, leaving Finland, Lithuania, Poland and Malta all fighting for one qualification spot.

Poland were on the end of a few hidings as part of their Nations League A group involvement, but they were dealt a difficult group which included Croatia, Scotland and Portugal. Poland have the quality to rectify their loss against Finland who lost all six of their games as part of their Nations League B involvement, conceding 13 goals across these games and scoring just two.

Recommended Bet Back Georgia, Spain and Poland to Win SBK 11/4

For the best Football Tips and Premier League Predictions this season - head to Andy's Bet Club. Andy's £1m Premier League Predictor gives you a free shot at the £1 million jackpot for your PL 1-20.

Read all our World Cup Qualifier preview and tips here.