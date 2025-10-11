Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's Sunday Match Odds 90 WCQ Acca at 5/2

Denmark fancied to end Greece's World Cup hopes

Austria can keep up 100% win record in Romania

Poland can complete Andy Robson's Sunday acca at 5/2 3.50

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Tip #1 - Back Denmark to beat Greece 8/13 1.61

Denmark have won two of their three qualifying matches so far, without conceding a goal and scoring nine in the process. They sit top of their qualifying group with Scotland and Wales being the most obvious threats. Denmark have already avoided defeat against both sides, having recorded a 3-0 win over Greece and drawn 0-0 with Scotland in the opening qualifying game.

Greece lost 3-1 to Scotland last time out, they were unlucky to lose that game given the underlying numbers, but it leaves their qualifying chances in tatters, with Greece now sitting four points behind Denmark and Scotland, with only one automatic qualifying spot available.

Whilst Greece may have been unfortunate in their defeat against Scotland last time out, they were clearly second best in their 3-0 defeat to Denmark a few months ago.

Denmark had more shots (15-4) and shots on target (8-1), inevitably resulting in Denmark dominating the xG battle (1.58-0.17) and controlling the game. These metrics are even more impressive when considering that Denmark were the away side on that day.

Tip #2 - Back Austria to beat Romania @ 8/11 1.73

Austria have won all five of their qualifying matches so far as they attempt to reach the World Cup and build on the success that they had in the European Championships last summer. Their success is built on playing with energy and intensity, traits you would always expect from a Ralf Rangnick side.

Austria hit 10 goals against San Marino last time out to take their goal tally in qualifying to 19 goals across just five matches, only conceding two goals across these games as well. Romania are Austria's biggest threat in the group on paper, but find themselves eight points behind Austria, with Bosnia currently acting as the closest challengers.

Romania lost 2-1 against Austria when the sides faced off a few weeks ago as part of qualifying. Romania's issue was that they struggled to create chances and ended the game with a measly xG of 0.71, from three shots on target. Austria generated an xG of 1.28 on that occasion and can all but wrap up qualification with all three points here.

Tip #3 - Back Poland to beat Lithuania @ 1/3 1.33

Poland find themselves in a battle with Finland and Netherlands for top spot in this group. This scrap will be more pressing to the Dutch, who are favourites to top the group, but find Poland and Finland to be a constant nuisance.

Poland have won three of their five qualifying matches so far, they're the second best team in the group, behind the Netherlands, and will be optimistic of their chances of taking control of the group here, or at least cutting off Finland from the race, with the other two contenders facing off at the same time as this game.

Lithuania have failed to win any of their six qualifying matches so far. They have managed to draw three of these games, so there is a small bit of steel about the home side. However, Poland ran out 1-0 winners in the initial meeting between the sides and were totally dominant in the game. They should have scored more with the 2.27 xG they created from 24 shots, and I'd back them for a comfortable win here.

Recommended Bet Back Denmark, Austria and Poland all to Win SBK 5/2

There are plenty more Football Predictions for this weekend, including Premier League Bet Builder Tips, over on my website, Andy's Bet Club.