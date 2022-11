The World Cup produced a shock result to rival the greats today as Saudi Arabia came from behind to defeat Argentina.

What odds did Saudi Arabia hit for the win?

Trailing 1-0 to a Lionel Messi Penalty, and with the tournament second favourites having a trio of goals disallowed, the Saudis touched the maximum odds of 1000.0 to win the game.

And punters clearly felt argentina were a good thing - just look at the amounts wagered at short odds...

£313,126.04 traded on Argentina at 1.021/50

£1,773,110.70 traded on Argentina at 1.031/33

£989,330.34 traded on Argentina at 1.041/25

£4 traded at 1000 on Saudi Arabia! pic.twitter.com/tD7t3hR9OR -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) November 22, 2022

But Herve Renard's tenacious operators produced a stunning two-goal salvo in five minutes at the start of the second half to edge ahead.

And they clung on to that advantage to seal the victory weathering waves of Argentine attacks in a frantic half.

Exchange customers still think Argentina will make it out of the group - they are 1.68/13 to qualify while Saudi Arabia are outsiders of the quartet at 2.35/4. Mexico and Poland make up the four. They play this afternoon at 4pm, Mike Norman has previewed that game here.

What has Argentina's defeat done to the betting?

Defeat sees Argentina plunge in the betting with Exchange bettors pushing them out to 9.617/2 to win the World Cup and pushing England - 6-2 victors in their opening fixture - to 8.415/2 seond favourites.

Brazil remain clear favourites at 4.216/5.