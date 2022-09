The next international match in the men's calendar is Qatar v Ecuador on the first day of the World Cup.

The next seven weeks is a frantic time for the domestic leagues but it will pass in a flash. With only a week between the final Premier League game and the start of Qatar 2022, now is the time to assess the favourites and see who is most likely to lift the trophy.

England might have had another patchy break but the good news for Gareth Southgate is there are few nations in a particularly good place after the September internationals - at least not in Europe, where the trophy has been held since 2006.

Here's my guide to the five current favourites.

Confident Brazil (4/1) have the most depth

There was some surprise at Tete's decision to leave Gabriel Jesus out of the latest Brazil squad but you only have to watch one Brazil game to see why it really doesn't matter. The Arsenal striker is likely to be back in by November anyway, should he keep up his good form, to add yet another string to the bow of a side that have lost just once in the last two years.

They are a free-flowing attacking force when they need to be - playing brilliant football during September with Raphinha, Neymar, Richarlison, and Vinicius Junior starring - and yet they also have a more defensive gear, when Casemiro and Fabinho patrol together in a more cautious setup.

There is strength in depth in every position and a starting 11 with lots of experience of playing together, which shows. The only minor concern is their lack of game time against top teams (which is in direct contrast to the European sides thanks to the Nations League), and the fact Brazil have lost their last two against Argentina.

However, Brazil have a simple group and will probably face Uruguay then Spain or Germany (neither of which are particularly strong) before a crunch match against Argentina in the semi-final. In other words, Brazil can pummel the opposition all the way to the latter stages.

France (11/2) set for a major fall

Since 2002, all bar one of the World Cup winners have been eliminated at the group stages four years later. That is no coincidence; nations tend to cling to that era for too long as coaches become overly attached to their heroes, failing to adapt with the times. France, who began the pattern in 2002, are set for a repeat.

France have won just eight of their last 18 matches, and one of their last six. They look a mess as Didier Deschamps experiments with different systems to no avail. The younger players like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga aren't clicking at international level while Deschamps remains keen on bringing Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante back into midfield - despite both being out of form.

That is a hallmark of an era that should already be in the past. Significant issues behind the scenes only add to the sense that France will crash out early.

Argentina (13/2) look almost unbeatable

Lionel Messicould yet win a World Cup. That is the surprising position he finds himself in as Argentina fly to Qatar on a 34-game unbeaten run and as Copa America champions, a feat that has taken some of the pressure off this side.

They know they can go all the way and yet they face the same problem as Brazil. Can a South American team really compete with the top European sides with so little experience coming up against them?

Their 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissima suggests Argentina just might. Messi was brilliant in that match and has been in superb form for his country, but more importantly he seems considerably more supported these days in a balanced team well coached by Lionel Scaloni.

They have a very simple group and perhaps a second round against Australia, which should mean a quarter-final against Netherlands and the aforementioned match up with Brazil in the last four. The draw really has opened up for Tite and Scaloni to repeat the Copa America final in the semis. History suggests Messi will come out on top.

England (13/2) could get lucky again

Things aren't looking good for Southgate at the moment, although the comeback against Germany showed the players are still fighting - and there is still life in his ultra-pragmatic counter-attacking approach. It may yet lead to a surprising success story if England once again enjoy an easy run through the competition.

They should top their group, putting them in the significantly easier half of the draw. From here, England can beat Ecuador or Senegal in the second round and Denmark or Mexico in the quarter-finals, before a semi-final against Belgium or Portugal - both of which are in poor health.

But England still need to be decent. Should Harry Maguire find form, or Southgate find the nerve to replace him, then the Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham partnership in midfield gives hope. Stranger things have happened than England going all the way to the final.

Spain (15/2) face same old problems

A year ago there was some excitement about the Luis Enrique project but things are a bit deflated on the eve of the World Cup. Spain have become a stale possession team again, struggling to create chances due to the lack of a goalscorer up front.

Worse still, Switzerland targeted Spain's weakness from set-pieces during the September break, something others will target in Qatar, and Spain have been far too inconsistent of late - making them too flaky for a serious run.

Even if they top their group, Croatia or Belgium will prove very tough opponents in the second round.

Netherlands (12/1) the best of the rest

Germany have shown their glaring flaws in recent months and seem unlikely to sustain enough momentum to go deep. Belgium still haven't moved on from their rapidly ageing golden generation. Portugal are badly struggling for goals. It would be a huge shock if any of these traditionally strong nations pulled up trees this winter.

But the Netherlands might be back. They enter the tournament on a 15-match unbeaten streak and are looking very organised under Louis van Gaal, using a 3-4-3 with a lot of tactical nous for international football. They aren't good to watch and don't score often, but with plenty of positional rotation and a solid defence, an easy draw means they should at least get to the quarter-finals.