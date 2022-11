Friday morning big match preview

Iran to be tighter defensively

Onus on Wales to win the game

This feels like a difficult game to assess. Wales were very poor against USA in their opening game while Iran were anything but their usual solid defensive selves against England.

Wales posed more of a threat once Kiefer Moore was on the pitch. However, it's also the case that a game like that where their backs are against the wall can suit Rob Page's side better.

I expect Iran to be more solid defensively against Wales on Friday. That will likely lend itself to an unexciting game given Wales will probably line up with a flat back five again.

Wales will target this match

Wales will have had this game lined up as key to their Group B qualification hopes. A draw against the USA means a win here could see them qualify depending on how USA get on against Iran in the final round of group fixtures.

There are several things I'd have against Iran coming into this game. Carlos Queiroz doesn't set his teams up to win, he sets them up not to lose. He's won just two of his 11 World Cup matches across spells with Portugal and Iran.

Conversely, Iran don't concede many, only seven in 10 prior to the England game where they imploded. Under 2.5 goals is 1.625/8 on the Betfair Exchange and that's a fair price given the game we're likely to see. It's likely they'll revert back to type here and try to avoid another heavy defeat.

Iran's record against European opponents in the World Cup wouldn't raise much hope of a victory. They've drawn two and lost seven of those encounters. With the onus on Gareth Bale and co to win, the value lies with Wales. At 2.166/5, however, their win price is a little skinny.

Dragon unlikely to blow away Iran

The question to ask is: 'How does a Wales win actually look?' They're unlikely to blow Iran away for the reasons mentioned, so Wales to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at 23/10 on the Betfair Sportsbook looks a great way of boosting their win price in what will be a tight affair.

If you're looking to make use of the free £/€2 Bet Builder from Betfair, then it's worth noting that 10 of Wales' 14 goals at their last three major tournaments (Euros and World Cup) have seen at least one of Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey involved as goalscorer or assist provider.