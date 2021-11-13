To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Podcast

Sunday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Back Germany to win big again

Hansi Flick
Will it be a seventh straight win for Hansi Flick when Germany take on Armenia?

Dan Fitch is expecting Germany to enjoy another handsome win when they take on Armenia, as he previews Sunday's UEFA World Cup qualifiers...

"Germany’s 9-0 win against Liechtenstein, means that they have won six straight games under Hansi Flick, conceding only one goal and scoring 27."

Back Germany to win both halves against Armenia at 1.875/6

Goals will flow in crunch tie

Croatia 1.625/8 v Russia 6.25/1; The Draw 4.47/2
Sunday 14 November, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports Football

Croatia need to beat Russia to leapfrog them and win Group H. The hosts will have to be positive in this game, which should lead to chances for Russia on the break. Croatia's last four games have all seen at least three goals scored and over 2.5 goals is 2.01/1.

Another defeat for Malta

Malta 8.615/2 v Slovakia 1.4640/85; The Draw 4.03/1
Sunday 14 November, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Malta lost 7-1 at home to Croatia in midweek and though we shouldn't expect Slovakia to win by that sort of margin, they should still claim a comfortable victory. You can back the visitors to win half-time/full-time at 2.35/4.

Slovenia will get job done early

Slovenia 1.321/3 v Cyprus 13.012/1; The Draw 5.14/1
Sunday 14 November, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Cyprus are another team in Group H that have just suffered a big loss. They were defeated 6-0 by Russia on Thursday. Again, it would be too much to expect Slovenia to repeat such a result, but a half-time/full-time win should be possible, this time at 2.0521/20

Germany will win both halves again

Armenia 1.271/4 v Germany 1.121/8; The Draw 10.519/2
Sunday 14 November, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Football

Germany's 9-0 win against Liechtenstein, means that they have won six straight games under Hansi Flick, conceding only one goal and scoring 27. They won the reverse fixture 6-0 and are 1.875/6 to win both halves.

Another big loss for Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein 34.033/1 v Romania 1.111/9; The Draw 10.519/2
Sunday 14 November, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Liechtenstein have just been hammered by Germany and now face a Romanian side, needing a win as they look to claim the play-off spot in Group J. This is another match where the away side should win both halves, with Romania priced at 1.9520/21.

Macedonians could be frustrated

North Macedonia 1.584/7 v Iceland 7.06/1; The Draw 4.1
Sunday 14 November, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

With Romania expected to beat Liechtenstein, the hosts must win this one if they are to hang onto second place in Group J. It might not be easy, with only Germany beating Iceland in their last five games (W1 D3). The draw looks big at 4.1.

Greece can keep it clean

Greece 1.748/11 v Kosovo 5.59/2; The Draw 3.613/5
Sunday 14 November, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Football

Both of these teams have no chance of even securing a play-off spot in Group B. With Kosovo bottom of the group after a disappointing campaign, third placed Greece look decent value to claim a win and can be backed at 2.68/5 to win to nil.

Goals will come in top of group clash

Portugal 1.511/2 v Serbia 7.87/1; The Draw 4.47/2
Sunday 14 November, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Portugal are only ahead of Serbia on goal difference at the top of Group A. Serbia's need for a victory here, will surely present Portugal with opportunities. Over 2.5 goals looks likely at 1.9210/11.

Sweden can score in Spain

Spain 1.392/5 v Sweden 10.519/2; The Draw 4.77/2
Sunday 14 November, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sweden's surprise 2-0 loss to Georgia, has seen them concede the advantage in Group B. They must now win in Spain to claim the automatic qualification spot, which will surely be very difficult. Their 15 shots against Georgia, suggests that Sweden can at least get on the scoresheet, in a match in which they must attack at some stage. Both teams to score is 2.56/4.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back over 2.5 goals between Croatia and Russia at 2.01/1
Back Slovakia to beat Malta half-time/full-time at 2.35/4
Back Slovenia to beat Cyprus half-time/full-time at 2.0521/20
Back Germany to win both halves against Armenia at 1.875/6
Back Romania to win both halves against Liechtenstein at 1.9520/21
Back North Macedonia and Iceland to draw at 4.1
Back Greece to beat Kosovo to nil at 2.68/5
Back over 2.5 goals between Portugal and Serbia at 1.9210/11
Back Spain and Sweden to both score at 2.56/4

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Malta v Slovakia (Half Time/Full Time)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 November, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Malta/Malta
Malta/Draw
Malta/Slovakia
Draw/Malta
Draw/Draw
Draw/Slovakia
Slovakia/Malta
Slovakia/Draw
Slovakia/Slovakia
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Slovenia v Cyprus (Half Time/Full Time)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 November, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Slovenia/Slovenia
Slovenia/Draw
Slovenia/Cyprus
Draw/Slovenia
Draw/Draw
Draw/Cyprus
Cyprus/Slovenia
Cyprus/Draw
Cyprus/Cyprus
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Croatia v Russia (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 November, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Liechtenstein v Romania (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 November, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Liechtenstein
Romania
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Armenia v Germany (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 November, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Armenia
Germany
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: North Macedonia v Iceland (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 November, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
North Macedonia
Iceland
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Portugal v Serbia (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 November, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Spain v Sweden (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 November, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Greece v Kosovo (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 November, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Greece
Kosovo
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More World Cup 2022