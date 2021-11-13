Sunday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Back Germany to win big again

Goals will flow in crunch tie

Croatia 1.625/8 v Russia 6.25/1; The Draw 4.47/2

Sunday 14 November, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Croatia need to beat Russia to leapfrog them and win Group H. The hosts will have to be positive in this game, which should lead to chances for Russia on the break. Croatia's last four games have all seen at least three goals scored and over 2.5 goals is 2.01/1.

Another defeat for Malta

Malta 8.615/2 v Slovakia 1.4640/85; The Draw 4.03/1

Sunday 14 November, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Malta lost 7-1 at home to Croatia in midweek and though we shouldn't expect Slovakia to win by that sort of margin, they should still claim a comfortable victory. You can back the visitors to win half-time/full-time at 2.35/4.

Slovenia will get job done early

Slovenia 1.321/3 v Cyprus 13.012/1; The Draw 5.14/1

Sunday 14 November, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Cyprus are another team in Group H that have just suffered a big loss. They were defeated 6-0 by Russia on Thursday. Again, it would be too much to expect Slovenia to repeat such a result, but a half-time/full-time win should be possible, this time at 2.0521/20

Germany will win both halves again

Armenia 1.271/4 v Germany 1.121/8; The Draw 10.519/2

Sunday 14 November, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Germany's 9-0 win against Liechtenstein, means that they have won six straight games under Hansi Flick, conceding only one goal and scoring 27. They won the reverse fixture 6-0 and are 1.875/6 to win both halves.

Another big loss for Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein 34.033/1 v Romania 1.111/9; The Draw 10.519/2

Sunday 14 November, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Liechtenstein have just been hammered by Germany and now face a Romanian side, needing a win as they look to claim the play-off spot in Group J. This is another match where the away side should win both halves, with Romania priced at 1.9520/21.

Macedonians could be frustrated

North Macedonia 1.584/7 v Iceland 7.06/1; The Draw 4.1

Sunday 14 November, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

With Romania expected to beat Liechtenstein, the hosts must win this one if they are to hang onto second place in Group J. It might not be easy, with only Germany beating Iceland in their last five games (W1 D3). The draw looks big at 4.1.

Greece can keep it clean

Greece 1.748/11 v Kosovo 5.59/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Sunday 14 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Both of these teams have no chance of even securing a play-off spot in Group B. With Kosovo bottom of the group after a disappointing campaign, third placed Greece look decent value to claim a win and can be backed at 2.68/5 to win to nil.

Goals will come in top of group clash

Portugal 1.511/2 v Serbia 7.87/1; The Draw 4.47/2

Sunday 14 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Portugal are only ahead of Serbia on goal difference at the top of Group A. Serbia's need for a victory here, will surely present Portugal with opportunities. Over 2.5 goals looks likely at 1.9210/11.

Sweden can score in Spain

Spain 1.392/5 v Sweden 10.519/2; The Draw 4.77/2

Sunday 14 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sweden's surprise 2-0 loss to Georgia, has seen them concede the advantage in Group B. They must now win in Spain to claim the automatic qualification spot, which will surely be very difficult. Their 15 shots against Georgia, suggests that Sweden can at least get on the scoresheet, in a match in which they must attack at some stage. Both teams to score is 2.56/4.

