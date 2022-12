Back Rashford to hit the target again

Mbappe has 9 World Cup goals in 11 games

Back 14/1 Bet Builder on game going to pens

Read and follow our daily Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Right, here we go, we're into the big leagues now as England face defending champions France for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Both teams have been pretty impressive, with unbeaten England the joint-top scorers in the competition even with a 0-0 draw thrown in there.

The French, meanwhile, did suffer an upset loss against Tunisia when Didier Deschamps made nine changes, but they came flying through the last 16 with a Kylian Mbappe masterclass against Poland.

And there's no doubt Mbappe will be the big danger, but France and England have quality players all over the pitch, so there's plenty of options when it comes to player performance options in your Bet Builders.

As usual here we've got three options for three different outcomes or patterns for the game to go, with a touch of value hopefully bumping up our profit.

Kane & Rashford carry England through

Two things have been impressive for England so far, their defence that has had three clean sheets in a row, and their varied attacking options that has seen eight different players combine for their 12 goals.

England can get goals from all over, but Harry Kane will need to star here to get the Three Lions through. He got his 11th tournament goal against Senegal and that could open the floodgates.

Kane will fancy scoring against club mate Hugo Lloris, but the England skipper's also got three assists here so we'll add Kane in the 'score or assist' market at 11/10.

France have also conceded in every game and haven't looked too convincing at times - and another man who could have another big game is Marcus Rashford, even if he doesn't start.

I actually think Rashford will start on the bench, but he'll come on to either see the game out or save it - either way with three goals, 10 shots and six on target he can have a big impact. Back him for 2+ shots on target at 7/2.

Back England to qualify, Kane goal or assist & Rashford 2+ shots on target @ 13/1

Magical Mbappe does it all by himself

OK, let's not muck about here, Kylian Mbappe is a superstar and he has the stats to back him up - nine World Cup goals from 11 games, and France have won all nine of those games he's started.

He's scored in each of his last four World Cup starts, six in total, throwing in two assists for good measure, and it's almost unthinkable that France will win this game without him having a big say in it.

Mbappe also shoots - a lot - he's had 10 shots on target in this World Cup and hit the target multiple times in four of his last five World Cup outings, so 13/10 on him having 2+ shots on target here is worth a bet in itself.

Finally, if Mbappe is to dominate this game, he'll have to get the better of Kyle Walker, who won't be beaten for pace easily but there's a bit more to the Frenchman's game than just sheer speed.

Backing 2+ fouls by Walker at 15/8 just looks like common sense, and also pumps up our Bet Builder nicely.

Back France to qualify, Mbappe to score & 2+ shots on target, Walker 2+ fouls @ 16/1

It all comes down to the dreaded pens

These teams don't look like ones that can sit back and see out too many games, while all their strengths are in forward areas so both teams to score at 3/4 looks nailed-on.

It could also go the full distance though, and it's anyone's game if it comes down to penalties - England did lose the Euros final on spot-kicks but France were also knockout out of that tournament on pens.

Mbappe of all people was the culprit as he missed the decisive fifth France penalty and who knows how he'll handle that pressure this time if he's in the same situation.

I'd probably just give Pickford the edge over Lloris but your best move here is backing either side to win on penalties at 4/1.

Both sides made fast starts in the last 16 but both their last two group games finished 0-0 at half-time and with the pressure ramped up a notch here then a half-time draw at 11/10 adds that cherry on top of our Bet Builders that we're looking for.