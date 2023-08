France can exploit Australia's defensive weakness

England to beat Colombia but it may not be pretty

Leg 1: France to win qualify @ 4/71.56 and Le Sommer to score @ 15/82.84

The first quarter-final on Saturday might be the most intriguing one of the lot.

You have the co-hosts Australia looking to finally reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. Then you have France, who are hoping to finally win something with, and for, such legends as Renard and Le Sommer.

The narrative is there but where's the value? So far, Australia have generally managed to perform when it's been needed. They dispatched Denmark relatively well and got through the group. However, we can't ignore how Nigeria carved them up when the pressure was on.

The eyes of the nation and the world are on them and with the quarters hoodoo lingering above Australia, the pressure might tell.

Additionally, it seems like Sam Kerr will start and we don't know how fit she is and how prepared she is physically for this match up. This might throw off the balance they've started to find in attack. This is why I've taken France to qualify at 4/71.56. This covers us in case the nerves get to both teams and it ends up in ET and penalties.

In terms of penalties at the World Cup, France have been involved in two shootouts, winning one won in 2011 against England and losing the other in 2015 to Germany.

It's worth noting that Renard and Le Sommer scored their penalties in those shootouts. On the other hand, Australia have been in only one and that was a loss in 2019 against Norway, where Kerr missed. This could be crucial in the mind games of penalties, if it comes to that.

The reason I bring up the Nigeria game above, is because it showed that Australia can be attacked. With France in fine goalscoring form in their last two matches, this weakness in Australia concerns me.

In their last two games, France have scored 10 goals and that kind of form can't be ignored. Le Sommer was rested in their game against Panama, but it didn't matter as Diani scored a hat-trick.

With Le Sommer back in the starting line-up, she scored twice in the last game to add to her great goal in the group stage against Brazil. With these two strikers leading the line, I expect them to create chances and find openings.

Leg 2: Back England and under 2.5 goals @ 7/42.70

England go into this game after a nervy penalty shoot out win against Nigeria. Throughout the match they looked unimaginative going forward and their task wasn't made any easier by Lauren James "doing a Beckham". She will be a big miss in this quarter-final.

England seem to be sticking with their 3-5-2 formation so they can fit in Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo, as well as covering the defence better. However, as well as it worked against China, it failed in their last match. I imagine they will stick with it here, but its weakness has been shown.

Colombia are now the rank outsiders in the tournament but will come into this with no fear. The players and coach have stated in the press that they know they have a chance and that beating Germany in the Group stage has given them hope of another upset.

We can't ignore Colombia beating Germany game in terms of form. As well as being possibly the match of the tournament, it showed that Colombia could match the Germans physically and Mayra Ramirez was particularly incredible. This is why I imagine England will continue with the 3-5-2, to counter the Colombian press and to nullify Ramirez up front on her own.

What worries me in terms of the spectacle, is that both teams have been involved in low scoring games. Three out of four games for both teams have ended up in under 2.5 goals.

Considering that this game could get nervy, the 7/42.70 for England and under 2.5 goals can't be ignored. If England do score the first goal, Colombia will have to press in even greater numbers and that could mean a late second. With England missing James and misfiring in some of their previous games, under 2.5 seems a safe pick.