</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-manchester-united-premier-league-tips-how-to-back-a-9-2-bet-builder-170823-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 9/2 Bet Builder in Spurs v Man Utd</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city-v-newcastle-premier-league-tips-best-bets-back-champions-to-win-at-home-at-5-2-180823-840.html">Manchester City v Newcastle Tips: Backing City at 5/2 at home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html">Women's World Cup Final: Stellar Sarina is the Lionesses' backbone</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-horse-racing-tips-backing-two-easterby-big-prices-at-16-1-and-25-1-at-ripon-180823-134.html">Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Backing two Easterby big prices at 16/1 and 25/1 at Ripon</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-backs-8-1-silver-samurai-to-shine-among-greys-180823-288.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake backs 8/1 Silver Samurai to shine among greys</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-arrest-3-1-and-dettori-can-detain-newbury-rivals-180823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Arrest 3/1 and Dettori can detain Newbury rivals</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-2-180823-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Odds-on Brown leads by six</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-championship-and-isps-handa-world-invitational-pga-tour-dp-world-tour-150823-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for BMW Championship and ISPS Handa World Invitational</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/bmw-championship-first-round-leader-tips-selections-from-401-to-501-150823-719.html">BMW Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Selections from 40/1 to 50/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/caribbean-premier-league-tips-games-four-and-five-big-runs-keep-outsiders-keen-190823-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Games Four and Five: Big runs keeps outsiders keen</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-25-and-26-invincibles-to-march-on-180823-194.html">The Hundred Tips Games 25 and 26: Invincibles to march on</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/trinbago-knight-riders-v-st-kitts-nevis-patriots-cpl-tips-take-on-skinny-jollies-180823-194.html">Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots CPL Tips: Take on skinny jollies</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-cincinnati-quarter-final-tips-four-heavy-favourites-on-quarter-final-day-180823-778.html">ATP Cincinnati Quarter-Final Tips: Four heavy favourites on quarter-final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-cincinnati-day-4-tips-back-medvedev-to-extend-winning-record-over-zverev-170823-778.html">ATP Cincinnati Day 4 Tips: Back Medvedev to extend winning record over Zverev</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/cincinnati-masters-day-2-tips-norrie-to-end-monfils-resurgence-150823-778.html">Cincinnati Masters Day 2 Tips: Norrie to end Monfils' resurgence</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-trump-indictments-will-prove-catastrophic-for-republicans-150823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Trump indictments will prove catastrophic for GOP</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-betting-odds-donald-trump-drifts-to-13-8-after-new-indictment-150823-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump drifts to 13/8 after new indictment </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-can-trump-win-again-despite-indictments-040823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Can Trump win again despite indictments?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/world-athletics-championships-betting-tips-back-rowden-25-1-among-five-brits-to-watch-170823-186.html">World Athletics Championships: Back Rowden at 25/1 among five Brits to watch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/anthony-joshua-v-robert-helenius-tips-back-aj-to-end-the-nordic-nightmare-early-110823-746.html">Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius: Back AJ to end the Nordic Nightmare early</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-nate-diaz-tips-back-an-early-knock-down-at-4-1-030823-746.html">Jake Paul v Nate Diaz: Back an early knockdown at 4/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvin-backs-33-1-came-from-the-dark-to-light-up-final-day-040823-166.html">Goodwood Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin backs 33/1 Came From The Dark to light up final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/goodwood-racing-tips-free-wind-can-resume-winning-ways-040823-106.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: Free Wind can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Latest </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/7c767d0c05741a8be2dc8ea618fb711018b90cd2.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Transfers Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Women's World Cup Final: Stellar Sarina is the Lionesses' backbone</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-19">19 August 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Women's World Cup Final: Stellar Sarina is the Lionesses' backbone", "name": "Women's World Cup Final: Stellar Sarina is the Lionesses' backbone", "description": "Ahead of England's first ever appearance at a Women's World Cup final, Kevin Hatchard takes a look at how the Lionesses got there, and the coach that took th...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-19T09:01:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-19T09:48:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ahead of England's first ever appearance at a Women's World Cup final, Kevin Hatchard takes a look at how the Lionesses got there, and the coach that took the team to the next level... Wiegman has reached final of last four tournaments England unbeaten in this Women's World Cup Back Lionesses to be champions at 9/10 England v SpainSunday 20 August, 11:00Live on BBC &amp; ITV Neville and Sampson made progress, but not enough When Phil Neville brought down the curtain on his underwhelming three-year tenure as England Women's coach, he left the team ranked sixth in the world, having taken over a side that was in the top three. His spell in charge had long-since lost its lustre, with defeats to Germany and Brazil and a narrow win over Portugal contributing to the idea that Neville had lost his way and maybe lost interest. It would be churlish to suggest Neville's tenure was a total failure. He took the Lionesses to the World Cup semi-finals in 2019, but they fell short against the USA, a game famous for Alex Morgan's tea-sipping celebration and Steph Houghton's agonising penalty miss. Neville was praised by some players - including current England right-back Lucy Bronze - for his player-management and his ability to knit together a team. Ultimately the former Manchester United star failed to deliver tangible progress beyond what might have happened anyway with the improvement of the WSL, and perhaps we shouldn't be surprised. Neville had barely any coaching experience when he was given the Lionesses job, and although his predecessor Mark Sampson at least had some good experience and success in the women's game with Bristol Academy, he was far from being seen as an elite coach who could win a major tournament. Sampson got England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2015, but he was later alleged to have made derogatory race-based comments to Lionesses players Eni Aluko and Drew Spence. So, Sampson's tenure had ended in acrimony and disgrace (he was sacked for what the FA deemed "inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour"), and Neville's had hit the skids after a bright start. The FA were in a hole, and needed a specialist, someone who was right at the top of the women's game. England needed Sarina Wiegman. Wiegman has proven her genius For Sarina Wiegman to have taken a team to the final of four major tournaments in a row is an extraordinary achievement, one of the greatest coaching feats football has seen. She won the Euros in 2017, leading her native Netherlands to victory on home soil, and then followed that up by reaching the final of the 2019 World Cup. The Dutch were beaten by an outstanding USA team, with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe in their pomp. It was that glittering track record that had attracted the FA, and they finally hired a coach with the experience and quality necessary to turn a good team with potential into a great side capable of winning the big prizes. After Hope Powell's 15-year tenure, England had also returned to hiring a permanent female coach. Wiegman settled on a side for the home Euros in 2022, and while she was a touch fortunate with injuries (the football gods have made her pay for that since), that consistency of selection served England well. A nervy opening-night win over Austria to kick off the group stage was followed by an 8-0 drubbing of Norway and a 5-0 demolition of Northern Ireland. The knockout rounds started with a nail-biting quarter-final. England were six minutes away from going out to Spain, but the impish Ella Toone produced a leveller, before Georgia Stanway's extra-time rocket sent England through. That brush with disaster seemed to grow belief and focus minds, and Alessia Russo starred in a 4-0 semi-final victory against a hitherto strong Sweden. England had finally done it, they had broken through the semi-final barrier for the first time since 2009. They had finally picked up the baton passed to them by the generation of Rachel Yankey, Kelly Smith, Karen Carney and Alex Scott. In front of a packed Wembley crowd, England faced the old foe Germany, who had crushed them 6-2 in that Euros final of 2009. The little things went England's way - Germany striker Alex Popp was ruled out with injury, Leah Willliamson got away with a handball that German fans are still complaining about to this day, and Chloe Kelly got the break of the ball for her famous winner. But the key is that England were in position to get those breaks because of Wiegman's tactical excellence and her ability to bring a talented group together and maximise its potential. Wiegman is known for her charisma and ability to get the best out of players, but she is ruthless too. England veteran Steph Houghton was left out of the Euros squad, despite a clamour for her to be included for her leadership and experience. When there was a chance to give squad players games against Northern Ireland in the Euros group stage, she named an unchanged line-up. The head rules the heart. Perhaps most importantly of all, Wiegman isn't looking at this England job as a stepping stone to the men's game. Amidst talk she could be approached by Premier League clubs or could even be moved to the England men's job to replace Gareth Southgate, Wiegman coolly insisted she planned to see out her contract until 2025. As always, the Lionesses are her sole focus. England can secure global glory Reaching the final of this World Cup has been even more impressive than winning the Euros, as England have battled adversity. Euros stars Beth Mead and Leah Williamson were ruled out with serious injuries, Ellen White and Jill Scott retired, and stand-in skipper Millie Bright recovered from injury just before the tournament began. England came through bruising knockout encounters with Nigeria (they won on penalties) and Colombia (they came from behind), and then they showed their ruthlessness and determination against the hosts Australia. When Sam Kerr scored a stunning equaliser and the Matildas had momentum, England held on. England needed a heroine amidst the tumult, and they found one. Lauren Hemp rubber-stamped her credentials as a potential Player of the Tournament as she scored England's second goal and made their third. For the first time in their history, England had reached a World Cup final, and Wiegman has continued her amazing personal journey. Now only Spain stand between England and the crown. Spain have incredibly talented midfielders like Aitana Bonmati, the unflappable Teresa and the lavishly gifted Alexia Putellas. However, Jorge Vilda's side has flaws that England can exploit. Goalkeeper Cata Coll lacks elite-level experience, the defence is prone to lapses in concentration, and La Roja were horribly exposed on the counter in a 4-0 group-stage defeat to Japan. England have the tournament's best keeper in Mary Earps, a true leader in Millie Bright, a wonderful midfield blend with Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway, attacking quality with Lauren Hemp and the returning Lauren James and a striker in Alessia Russo who has filled the void left by Ellen White. England have the tools to win, and Wiegman has shown she can use those tools. The Lionesses can roar to victory again, so back them to lift the trophy at [10/11]. Back England to win the World Cup at [10/11] Bet now", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Kevin Hatchard", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin_hatchard" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="England manager Sarina Wiegman"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">England boss Sarina Wiegman is arguably the best coach in women's football</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/spain-w-v-england-w/32562547" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/spain-w-v-england-w/32562547">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Final%3A%20Stellar%20Sarina%20is%20the%20Lionesses%27%20backbone&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html&text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Final%3A%20Stellar%20Sarina%20is%20the%20Lionesses%27%20backbone" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Ahead of England's first ever appearance at a Women's World Cup final, Kevin Hatchard takes a look at how the Lionesses got there, and the coach that took the team to the next level...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Wiegman has reached final of last four tournaments</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>England unbeaten in this Women's World Cup</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/spain-w-v-england-w/32562547">Back Lionesses to be champions at 9/10</a></strong></h3> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/spain-w-v-england-w/32562547"><strong><strong></strong></strong></a></li> <hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/spain-w-v-england-w/32562547"><strong>England v Spain</strong></a><br><strong>Sunday 20 August, 11:00<br>Live on BBC & ITV</strong></p><h2><strong>Neville and Sampson made progress, but not enough</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>When <strong>Phil Neville</strong> brought down the curtain on his underwhelming three-year tenure as England Women's coach, he left the team ranked sixth in the world, having taken over a side that was in the top three.</p><p>His spell in charge had long-since lost its lustre, with defeats to Germany and Brazil and a narrow win over Portugal contributing to the idea that Neville had lost his way and maybe lost interest.</p><p>It would be churlish to suggest Neville's tenure was a total failure. He took the Lionesses to the World Cup semi-finals in 2019, but they fell short against the USA, a game famous for Alex Morgan's tea-sipping celebration and Steph Houghton's agonising penalty miss.</p><p>Neville was praised by some players - including current England right-back <strong>Lucy Bronze</strong> - for his player-management and his ability to knit together a team.</p><p>Ultimately the former Manchester United star failed to deliver tangible progress beyond what might have happened anyway with the improvement of the WSL, and perhaps we shouldn't be surprised.</p><p>Neville had barely any coaching experience when he was given the Lionesses job, and although his predecessor <strong>Mark Sampson</strong> at least had some good experience and success in the women's game with Bristol Academy, he was far from being seen as an elite coach who could win a major tournament.</p><p>Sampson got England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2015, but he was later alleged to have made derogatory race-based comments to Lionesses players Eni Aluko and Drew Spence.</p><p>So, Sampson's tenure had ended in acrimony and disgrace (he was sacked for what the FA deemed "inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour"), and Neville's had hit the skids after a bright start. The FA were in a hole, and needed a specialist, someone who was right at the top of the women's game.</p><p>England needed Sarina Wiegman.</p><h2><strong>Wiegman has proven her genius</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>For <strong>Sarina Wiegman</strong> to have taken a team to the final of four major tournaments in a row is an extraordinary achievement, one of the greatest coaching feats football has seen.</p><p>She won the Euros in 2017, leading her native <strong>Netherlands</strong> to victory on home soil, and then followed that up by reaching the final of the 2019 World Cup. The Dutch were beaten by an outstanding USA team, with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe in their pomp.</p><p>It was that glittering track record that had attracted the FA, and they finally hired a coach with the experience and quality necessary to turn a good team with potential into a great side capable of winning the big prizes. After Hope Powell's 15-year tenure, England had also returned to hiring a permanent female coach.</p><p>Wiegman settled on a side for the home Euros in 2022, and while she was a touch fortunate with injuries (the football gods have made her pay for that since), that consistency of selection served England well. A nervy opening-night win over Austria to kick off the group stage was followed by an 8-0 drubbing of Norway and a 5-0 demolition of Northern Ireland.</p><p>The knockout rounds started with a nail-biting quarter-final. England were six minutes away from going out to Spain, but the impish Ella Toone produced a leveller, before Georgia Stanway's extra-time rocket sent England through. That brush with disaster seemed to grow belief and focus minds, and Alessia Russo starred in a 4-0 semi-final victory against a hitherto strong Sweden.</p><p>England had finally done it, they had broken through the semi-final barrier for the first time since 2009. They had finally picked up the baton passed to them by the generation of Rachel Yankey, Kelly Smith, Karen Carney and Alex Scott.</p><p>In front of a packed Wembley crowd, England faced the old foe Germany, who had crushed them 6-2 in that Euros final of 2009.</p><p>The little things went England's way - Germany striker Alex Popp was ruled out with injury, Leah Willliamson got away with a handball that German fans are still complaining about to this day, and <strong>Chloe Kelly</strong> got the break of the ball for her famous winner.</p><p>But the key is that England were in position to get those breaks because of Wiegman's tactical excellence and her ability to bring a talented group together and maximise its potential.</p><p>Wiegman is known for her charisma and ability to get the best out of players, but she is ruthless too. England veteran Steph Houghton was left out of the Euros squad, despite a clamour for her to be included for her leadership and experience. When there was a chance to give squad players games against Northern Ireland in the Euros group stage, she named an unchanged line-up. The head rules the heart.</p><p>Perhaps most importantly of all, Wiegman isn't looking at this England job as a stepping stone to the men's game. Amidst talk she could be approached by Premier League clubs or could even be moved to the England men's job to replace <strong>Gareth Southgate</strong>, Wiegman coolly insisted she planned to see out her contract until 2025. As always, the Lionesses are her sole focus.</p><h2><strong>England can secure global glory</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Reaching the final of this World Cup has been even more impressive than winning the Euros, as England have battled adversity. Euros stars Beth Mead and Leah Williamson were ruled out with serious injuries, Ellen White and Jill Scott retired, and stand-in skipper <strong>Millie Bright</strong> recovered from injury just before the tournament began.</p><p>England came through bruising knockout encounters with Nigeria (they won on penalties) and Colombia (they came from behind), and then they showed their ruthlessness and determination against the hosts Australia. When Sam Kerr scored a stunning equaliser and the Matildas had momentum, England held on.</p><p>England needed a heroine amidst the tumult, and they found one. <strong>Lauren Hemp</strong> rubber-stamped her credentials as a potential Player of the Tournament as she scored England's second goal and made their third. For the first time in their history, England had reached a World Cup final, and Wiegman has continued her amazing personal journey.</p><p>Now only <strong>Spain</strong> stand between England and the crown. Spain have incredibly talented midfielders like Aitana Bonmati, the unflappable Teresa and the lavishly gifted Alexia Putellas.</p><p>However, <strong>Jorge Vilda</strong>'s side has flaws that England can exploit. Goalkeeper Cata Coll lacks elite-level experience, the defence is prone to lapses in concentration, and La Roja were horribly exposed on the counter in a 4-0 group-stage defeat to Japan.</p><p>England have the tournament's best keeper in <strong>Mary Earps</strong>, a true leader in Millie Bright, a wonderful midfield blend with Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway, attacking quality with Lauren Hemp and the returning Lauren James and a striker in Alessia Russo who has filled the void left by Ellen White.</p><p>England have the tools to win, and Wiegman has shown she can use those tools. The Lionesses can roar to victory again, so back them <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/spain-w-v-england-w/32562547"><strong>to lift the trophy</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.88</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back England to win the World Cup at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.88</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/spain-w-v-england-w/32562547" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/spain-w-v-england-w/32562547">Back England to win the World Cup at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.88</span></b></a></strong></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Completely free football Acca</h2> <p>You can get a completely free football acca or Bet Builder every remaining weekend in August. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKFB2FREE140823">Opt-in here for yours on 18th-21st</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/spain-w-v-england-w/32562547" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/spain-w-v-england-w/32562547">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Final%3A%20Stellar%20Sarina%20is%20the%20Lionesses%27%20backbone&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html&text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Final%3A%20Stellar%20Sarina%20is%20the%20Lionesses%27%20backbone" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-four-fancies-for-wednesday-310723-140.html">Women's World Cup Tips: Four fancies for Wednesday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eugenie Le Sommer France.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Eugenie%20Le%20Sommer%20France.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-back-xx-1-bet-builder-multi-on-tuesday-310723-1093.html">Women's World Cup Tips: Back 15/1 Bet Builder Multi on Tuesday </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sarina Wiegman.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Sarina%20Wiegman.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/china-v-england-world-cup-tips-back-england-to-get-the-job-done-310723-1133.html">China v England World Cup Tips: Back England to get the job done</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/wiegman.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/wiegman.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-manchester-united-premier-league-tips-how-to-back-a-9-2-bet-builder-170823-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 9/2 Bet Builder in Spurs v Man Utd</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-final-tips---stellar-sarina-is-the-lionesses-backbone-190823-140.html">Women's World Cup Final: Stellar Sarina is the Lionesses' backbone</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/norwich-v-millwall-championship-tips-on-sunday-goalscorer-betting-back-sara-to-score-at-5-1-at-carrow-road-160823-766.html">Norwich v Millwall: Back excellent Sara to score at 5/1 at Carrow Road</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-chelsea-premier-league-tips-best-bets-back-4-1-bet-builder-180823-1063.html">West Ham v Chelsea: Back a Blues win and 4/1 shots Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/completely-free-football-accumulator-tips-bet-builder-tips-selections-from-54-1-to-13-1-world-cup-final-bet-builder-tips-160823-1171.html">Completely Free Acca or Bet Builder: Editor selections including 54/1 acca 13/1 World Cup Final tip</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-v-betfair-expert-bet-builder-battle-tips-for-tottenham-v-man-utd-170823-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov v Betfair Expert: Bet Builder Battle Tips for Tottenham v Man Utd</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">More Women's World Cup 2023</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://banners.streameye.net/6200f278-60b3-4c5e-8199-58ac55074474" style="border:0px #FFFFFF none;" name="WC 2023" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" marginheight="0px" marginwidth="0px" height="300px" width="300px" allowfullscreen>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
GET STARTED
Betfair's Free Bet Calculator
Lay betting calculator
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Home
Football
Women's World Cup 2023
Women's World Cup Final: Stellar Sarina is the Lionesses' backbone
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
Glorious Goodwood
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket