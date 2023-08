Wiegman has reached final of last four tournaments

England unbeaten in this Women's World Cup

England v Spain

Sunday 20 August, 11:00

Live on BBC & ITV

Neville and Sampson made progress, but not enough

When Phil Neville brought down the curtain on his underwhelming three-year tenure as England Women's coach, he left the team ranked sixth in the world, having taken over a side that was in the top three.

His spell in charge had long-since lost its lustre, with defeats to Germany and Brazil and a narrow win over Portugal contributing to the idea that Neville had lost his way and maybe lost interest.

It would be churlish to suggest Neville's tenure was a total failure. He took the Lionesses to the World Cup semi-finals in 2019, but they fell short against the USA, a game famous for Alex Morgan's tea-sipping celebration and Steph Houghton's agonising penalty miss.

Neville was praised by some players - including current England right-back Lucy Bronze - for his player-management and his ability to knit together a team.

Ultimately the former Manchester United star failed to deliver tangible progress beyond what might have happened anyway with the improvement of the WSL, and perhaps we shouldn't be surprised.

Neville had barely any coaching experience when he was given the Lionesses job, and although his predecessor Mark Sampson at least had some good experience and success in the women's game with Bristol Academy, he was far from being seen as an elite coach who could win a major tournament.

Sampson got England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2015, but he was later alleged to have made derogatory race-based comments to Lionesses players Eni Aluko and Drew Spence.

So, Sampson's tenure had ended in acrimony and disgrace (he was sacked for what the FA deemed "inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour"), and Neville's had hit the skids after a bright start. The FA were in a hole, and needed a specialist, someone who was right at the top of the women's game.

England needed Sarina Wiegman.

Wiegman has proven her genius

For Sarina Wiegman to have taken a team to the final of four major tournaments in a row is an extraordinary achievement, one of the greatest coaching feats football has seen.

She won the Euros in 2017, leading her native Netherlands to victory on home soil, and then followed that up by reaching the final of the 2019 World Cup. The Dutch were beaten by an outstanding USA team, with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe in their pomp.

It was that glittering track record that had attracted the FA, and they finally hired a coach with the experience and quality necessary to turn a good team with potential into a great side capable of winning the big prizes. After Hope Powell's 15-year tenure, England had also returned to hiring a permanent female coach.

Wiegman settled on a side for the home Euros in 2022, and while she was a touch fortunate with injuries (the football gods have made her pay for that since), that consistency of selection served England well. A nervy opening-night win over Austria to kick off the group stage was followed by an 8-0 drubbing of Norway and a 5-0 demolition of Northern Ireland.

The knockout rounds started with a nail-biting quarter-final. England were six minutes away from going out to Spain, but the impish Ella Toone produced a leveller, before Georgia Stanway's extra-time rocket sent England through. That brush with disaster seemed to grow belief and focus minds, and Alessia Russo starred in a 4-0 semi-final victory against a hitherto strong Sweden.

England had finally done it, they had broken through the semi-final barrier for the first time since 2009. They had finally picked up the baton passed to them by the generation of Rachel Yankey, Kelly Smith, Karen Carney and Alex Scott.

In front of a packed Wembley crowd, England faced the old foe Germany, who had crushed them 6-2 in that Euros final of 2009.

The little things went England's way - Germany striker Alex Popp was ruled out with injury, Leah Willliamson got away with a handball that German fans are still complaining about to this day, and Chloe Kelly got the break of the ball for her famous winner.

But the key is that England were in position to get those breaks because of Wiegman's tactical excellence and her ability to bring a talented group together and maximise its potential.

Wiegman is known for her charisma and ability to get the best out of players, but she is ruthless too. England veteran Steph Houghton was left out of the Euros squad, despite a clamour for her to be included for her leadership and experience. When there was a chance to give squad players games against Northern Ireland in the Euros group stage, she named an unchanged line-up. The head rules the heart.

Perhaps most importantly of all, Wiegman isn't looking at this England job as a stepping stone to the men's game. Amidst talk she could be approached by Premier League clubs or could even be moved to the England men's job to replace Gareth Southgate, Wiegman coolly insisted she planned to see out her contract until 2025. As always, the Lionesses are her sole focus.

England can secure global glory

Reaching the final of this World Cup has been even more impressive than winning the Euros, as England have battled adversity. Euros stars Beth Mead and Leah Williamson were ruled out with serious injuries, Ellen White and Jill Scott retired, and stand-in skipper Millie Bright recovered from injury just before the tournament began.

England came through bruising knockout encounters with Nigeria (they won on penalties) and Colombia (they came from behind), and then they showed their ruthlessness and determination against the hosts Australia. When Sam Kerr scored a stunning equaliser and the Matildas had momentum, England held on.

England needed a heroine amidst the tumult, and they found one. Lauren Hemp rubber-stamped her credentials as a potential Player of the Tournament as she scored England's second goal and made their third. For the first time in their history, England had reached a World Cup final, and Wiegman has continued her amazing personal journey.

Now only Spain stand between England and the crown. Spain have incredibly talented midfielders like Aitana Bonmati, the unflappable Teresa and the lavishly gifted Alexia Putellas.

However, Jorge Vilda's side has flaws that England can exploit. Goalkeeper Cata Coll lacks elite-level experience, the defence is prone to lapses in concentration, and La Roja were horribly exposed on the counter in a 4-0 group-stage defeat to Japan.

England have the tournament's best keeper in Mary Earps, a true leader in Millie Bright, a wonderful midfield blend with Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway, attacking quality with Lauren Hemp and the returning Lauren James and a striker in Alessia Russo who has filled the void left by Ellen White.

England have the tools to win, and Wiegman has shown she can use those tools. The Lionesses can roar to victory again, so back them to lift the trophy at 10/111.88.