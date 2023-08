England come from behind to beat Colombia

Lionesses 17/10 favourites to lift World Cup

Australia up next before potential final v Spain or Sweden

England are the 17/10 favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the FIFA Women's World Cup after narrowly beating Colombia 2-1 in Saturday's quarter-final.

The Lionesses are marginal favourites, just ahead of Spain at 9/52.78, their semi-final opponents Australia at 9/25.30, and Sweden at 5/15.80.

Come from behind win for Lionesses

Despite being pre-match favourites England had to win the hard way, coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

Leicy Santos gave a dangerous Colombian side the lead just before half time, but with six minutes of stoppage time added to the half Sarina Wiegman's women equalised with virtually the last kick of the first period when Lauren Hemp poked home following an error from the Colombia goalkeeper.

Heartbreaking for some punters, Colombia were matched at 1.011/100 to lead at half-time before Hemp's equaliser.

Burnt fingers at the #FIFAWWC



£1,140 matched at 1.01 on Colombia to lead at HT



The HT draw was matched at 44 -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) August 12, 2023

Alessia Russo sealed England's win midway through the second half when she pounced on a kind deflection to fire home across goal from just outside the six-yard box.

Co-hosts up next for England

The Lionesses semi-final will be against co-hosts Australia in Sydney on Wednesday (11:00), meaning they'll have to deal not only with another dangerous opponent but also a hostile home crowd.

However, the Betfair Sportsbook make England 11/102.08 favourites to win the game and set up a World Cup final against either Spain or Sweden who meet in Auckland on Tuesday (09:00).

We'll have match previews of both games at the start of the week.