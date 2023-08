England respond well to pressure

Hemp heroics to continue

Teenage superstar could shine for Spain

Spain v England

Sunday 20 August, 11:00

Live on BBC & ITV

It took England a little while to put a marker down in this tournament but they've shown a versatility, a variety of qualities to make it to this stage, despite their performances often lacking consistency.

They've been smart, shown resilience and dug deep to grind out results when needed, with spells of sparkling skill and quality, often when faced with their toughest of challenges, to remind us all that they should never be underestimated or discounted.

The Euro 2022 champions boast a whole host of players who thrive in high pressure situations, who seem at their creative best when questions are asked and they are now 10/111.88 to add World Cup glory to last summer's success.

"Bring it home!"



"Bring it home!"

Dimitar Berbatov's message to the #Lionesses ahead of the #FIFAWWC final on Saturday:

England have answered every question asked of them

From the outset against Australia, England looked composed, measured, in complete control and not at all phased by the magnitude of the occasion.

Most people thought The Matildas would push England all the way but Sarina Wiegman's side handled everything thrown at them. Despite a depleted squad this summer, there were stand out performances all over the pitch in the semi-finals.

Aside from backing off Sam Kerr for her goal and ultimately inviting her to strike, Millie Bright looked calm and composed for much of the evening, effectively going about her business defensively and also offering a noteworthy threat at the other end of the pitch from set-pieces. She is 9/19.80 to register a shot on target in 90 minutes.

Alessia Russo took her goal exceptionally well but she wasn't always able to receive the ball facing goal. Her all-round game, what she offered in other areas, showed how crucial a team player she is. She is 13/53.60 to find the back of the net for the fourth time this tournament.

After Sam Kerr levelled things in spectacular fashion, Lauren Hemp's influence on the match again proved to be key, she was a danger going forward throughout the match and in addition to her goal, her sublime reverse pass to set up Russo also highlighted her class and quality.

I'm backing her to either score or provide an assist on Sunday at 12/53.35.

The kids are alright

Dynamic teenage sensation Salma Paralluelo really has announced herself on the biggest stage of all this summer. Her impact at this World Cup has been one of dreams and having found the back of the net in the last two rounds, I think she is great value at 16/54.20 to score against The Lionesses.

Having only made her international debut in November, the former athletics champion looks destined for stardom and a glittering career. Her technical ability is sublime and I expect her to cause problems for the England backline.

