So this is it, after a brilliant tournament Down Under it all comes down to Sunday's final when European champions England can achieve greatness if they can double up by beating Spain in the Women's World Cup final.

Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses dumped out hosts Australia in the semis while Spain saw-off Sweden as both sides booked a first ever Women's World Cup final spot - and a first all-European affair for almost two decades.

England edged out Spain in the quarter-finals of the Euros en route to lifting the trophy - so will it be repeat or revenge at Sydney's Olympic Stadium? Here's our usual five Bet Builder options to look at.

England make history Bet Builder

England would be just the second women's team to be champions of both Europe and the World at the same time if they earn yet another win under Wiegman - who has lost just one of her 38 games in charge.

They're 10/111.88 to lift the World Cup and 17/10 to get the job done in the 90 minutes to add another trophy to Wiegman's incredible CV.

She's made the final in all four major tournaments she's managed in, winning the Euros with the Netherlands and England and losing the World Cup final with the Dutch - she'll be keen to put that right on Sunday.

And it's the usual suspects we have to back as Alessia Russo has been superb in the knockouts and has scored in three of the last four games, so will likely bag another in the final.

Lauren Hemp has matched Russo's scoring record but also provided an assist in the semi-final so needs backing in the goal or assist market at 23/10.

And throw in both teams to score as well with Spain top scorers in the tournament and being so hard to stop scoring.

England to win & both teams to score, Russo to score & Hemp goal or assist

Spanish stars shine Bet Builder

Spain are 9/10 to win the World Cup and 8/52.56 in the 90-minute market, and will have revenge on their minds after losing in extra-time at Wembley in the Euros.

They're the top scorers, with both Aitana Bonmati and Jennifer Hermoso registering three goals and two assists each with Alba Redondo scoring three with one assist.

All three average around one goal or assist per 90 minutes with Redondo topping that stat and also having the highest non-penalty xG in the competition so back her for a goal or assist at 9/52.78.

Teenager Salma Paralluelo has scored crucial goals in the last two games and although she's yet to get an assisted she has 2.0 expected assists so has been creating chances.

Redonado & Paralluelo goal or assist & Bonmati & Hermoso 1+ shot on target

Stats leaders Bet Builder

We always like a Bet Builder with a little bit of everything, so we're rolling up a big five-fold of stats based bets - starting with Alessia Russo who has the most shots and shots on target in the competition.

We're backing Russo for 2+ shots on target in the final, and adding in Rachel Daly and Alba Redondo for 1+ shot on target each.

Daly is behind only Russo in England's shot on target count, while Redondo leads Spain in shots on target in the tournament.

A couple of players near the top of the fouls charts are worth backing too - with Lucy Bronze have multiple fouls in the last two games, and Teresa Abelleira giving away six fouls in last three games.

All in they make up a huge Bet Builder.

Russo 2+ shots on target, Daly & Redondo 1+ shot on target, Bronze & Abelleira 2+ fouls

Leaving it late Bet Builder

This game seems perfect for the new Betfair new 90 Minute Payout offer as they've both got form for late drama in this and the previous major tournament.

Ella Toone scored in the 84th minute and Georgia Stanyway bagged an etra-time winner as England broke Spanish hearts at the Euros to come from behind and win their quarter-final.

And Spain have been at it themselves in the last two rounds - as they scored in the 81st minute, concded in the 91st then scored an extra-time winner themselves against the Netherlands, before a crazy finish against Sweden saw three goals in the last nine minutes including a last-minute winner.

So thinking this could go all the way you can back either team to win in extra-time at 5/15.80, with both teams to score at Evens added in given the firepower on show.

It's also still a final so before all the fireworks explode late on, we'll back it to be a draw at half-time to boost our Bet Builder.

both teams to score, the HT draw & either side to win on penalties

Lauren James redemption Bet Builder

Sarina Wiegman has a big selection issue, a nice problem to have mind you, but still a problem with what to do about Lauren James - England's returning star player who is back from suspension.

James still leads the Lionesses with three goals and three assists from just three starts so Wiegman needs to decide whether to throw her right back into the starting line-up or give Ella Toone a chance to start after performing well in the quarters and semis.

Either way, James will surely see some action and the narrative is all set up for her to make a glorious return and take over this final for England.

Since James has shown the ability to both score and set-up goals then it's worth backing her to do both and redeem herself by helping England lift the trophy.