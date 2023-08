Five Bet Builders including 23/1 24.00 & 16/1 17.00 shots

It's was almost a France 98 re-run as Lauren James did a David Beckham and got herself needlessly sent off in a big World Cup knockout game - this time though England Women succeeded where the men failed as they gamely made it through on penalties.

Overcoming a huge blow like getting a red card and then prevailing on the dreaded spot-kicks is not something England football teams usually do, so even though they're now missing superstar James, the Lionesses will go into the game with a decent amount of confidence.

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook.

They're the European champion and now the 5/23.50 World Cup favourites so as long as they can deal with the expectation now on their shoulders they have a lot in their favour as they look to double up.

And for such a big game we're dusting off a Bet Builder special with some of the pick of the multiples depending on just how this game will go - most likely another nerve wracking encounter!

Lionesses march on Bet Builder

England are 4/91.43 favourites and even without James would expect to win, and if they do it'll be on the back on their stingy defence that has yet to concede a goal from open play in this tournament - with just the one China penalty breaching their backline during regulation play.

What they could do with is Alessia Russo finding her scoring boots and converting more of the chances that she's been getting - managing just the one goal so far in the tournament.

Russo's had the second-most shots on target at this World Cup with eight, from 14 efforts, so is hitting the target but not beating the keeper - if she can just sharpen up a bit she'll get her customary 2-3 shots on target in but this time make them count.

It's a similar story for Lucy Bronze, who leads the team in setting up shots on goal and has the fourth-most crosses into the box in the competition but hasn't chalked up an assist as yet.

It has been coming though and Bronze can step up with James out - so at 6/16.80 for an assist she's a great price considering the stats point to her being close to setting up a goal.

Back England to win, Russo anytime scorer & Bronze anytime assist @ 14/115.00 Bet now

Colombia upset the odds Bet Builder

Colombia boss Nelson Abadia is already basking in the glory of his side making the quarter-finals for the first time in their history, so this could just be a free hit for them after beating Jamaica 1-0 in the last 16.

Sometimes history can weigh heavy on the underdogs, but if 6/16.80 shots (in 90 minutes) Colombia come in with a care-free attitude then they could be dangerous - having already beaten Germany in the competition they won't be scared on anyone.

They're 7/24.40 to make the semis by any means necessary and if they do then 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo will have a say in proceedings.

She's scored the first goal four times in the seven matches she's found the net in, but more importantly Colombia have won in all seven of those outings including two at this World Cup - and with England without their shining light could Colombia spring an huge upset thanks to theirs?

Back Colombia to qualify & Caicedo to score @ 16/117.00 Bet now

Penalty Déjà vu Bet Builder

That Nigeria game was not for the feint hearted, and it may not be the last as England teams usually out the fans through the ringer at World Cups - so why should this be any different?

England's men were taken to penalties after a scrappy game against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and there's enough evidence so from Down Under so far to suggest that the women's teams could follow suit.

As both sides have a tough, winning mentality and decent enough defences that could easily result in another tense, watch from behind the couch encounter that only England games at major tournaments can seem to conjure up.

England are unbeaten in 27 competitive games while Colombia have won 16 of their last 24 so neither team is familiar with how to lose.

We know all about England's defence but Colombia have only conceded twice - one a German penalty and one in defeat against Morocco when they'd already qualified for the knockouts.

So the 90-minute draw at 11/43.70 must come into play, as does the Evens on the half-time draw, so we'll play that along with the game going the distance.

It's 8/18.80 for the HT/FT draw along with either side to win on penalties, but England are becoming spot-kick experts of late and after clawing through the last round we'll take the Lionesses to emerge victorious once again.

Back HT/FT draw & England to win on penalties @ 12/113.00 Bet now

Cards and corner counts Bet Builder

Both sides are pretty prolific in terms of corners so why not tackle the popular cards and corners double here and go reasonably high.

Seven total corners is the fewest either side has seen in a game during this World Cup - with three of their eight matches having exactly seven while the other five games had 10 or more in them.

England have won the corner count in all four games with Colombia winning three of four including against Germany so they certainly know how to attack out wide themselves.

In terms of cards, Colombia have had seven to England's four - although they had that straight red for Lauren James - with Colombia having a booking in every game so far.

Colombia's Manuel Vanegas has been booked twice at the World Cup and would be a prime candidate for another while her side would seem the safer bet to see the most cards.

Back England 6+ corners & 1+ cards, & Colombia 4+ corners & 2+ cards @ 14/115.00 Bet now

No James no problem Bet Builder

Sarina Wiegman has had a few headaches to deal with this World Cup but replacing Lauren James is one of migraine proportions given she led England in goals (3) and assists (3) as their leading light.

So who to replace James with in terms of goals and creativity is a huge problem for Wiegman, with the answers possibly involving Chloe Kelly and/or Ella Toone.

One of them could start as a direct replacement for James but England may need them both - they've both been bit-part players so far with two starts each but they are also potential match-winners.

Toone was great in the Euros, started here against Haiti and Denmark after 10 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers but has since dropped to the bench, while she scored England's goal in the Finalissima against Brazil so usually steps up in big games.

Kelly, of course, was England's Euros heroine at Wembley and in limited action Down Under has the joint-most crosses and the most shot-creating actions on the team on average per 90 minutes played, so when she's on the field she's involved and creating chances.

Rachel Daly already has a goal, assist and five shots on target and as England's fastest attacker she too should be heavily involved in covering for James' absence.