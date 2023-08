Five Bet Builders including 28/1 29.00 & 20/1 21.00 shots

A fit Sam Kerr could cause England issues

Could we see penalties at 14/1 15.00 ?

Here we go then - European champions England will hope it's third time lucky as they appear in their third straight World Cup semi-final after losing in 2015 to Japan and 2019 to the USA.

The Lionesses are favourites but standing in their way are tournament hosts Australia after their epic penalty shootout victory over France sparked a football frenzy Down Under.

Now a feverish crowd in Sydney will be roaring them on and making life as tough as possible for England, so a huge game like this calls for only one thing - a Bet Builder special.

Third time lucky for Lionesses Bet Builder

England won their European title on home soil, now they have to beat the hosts to get into the World Cup final but they're experts now at winning games in tournament football.

Keeping the Matildas out in front of a home crowd could prove tough though, and just like Colombia Australia may well be able to beat Mary Earps, but you still have to fancy the Lionesses.

That means England to win & both teams to score, which is 9/25.30, has to be the bet here.

Alessia Russo scored the winner against Colombia and that will do her wonders and should mean more goals to come - and quickly.

The big danger for Australia is they come out too eager, too quickly, and if they do and leave the back door open then Russo can take advantage as England book their spot in the final.

Matildas waltz into final Bet Builder

If the Aussies are to spring something of a shock they'll need two things - their stingy defence and the return of their superstar Sam Kerr.

Australia have kept four clean sheets in five games so far and could well need another - plus they beat England 2-0 in a friendly back in April.

Their star player Sam Kerr had a goal and an assist in that friendly and after coming off the bench in the last two games after injury she could well be handed a dramatic start in the semi-final.

She's only played 77 minutes but 65 of those came in the quarters and just having their record scorer in from the start would give the side a huge boost.

The dreaded penalties Bet Builder

There's usually an angle on one team to win on pens but with Australia at home and England in a third straight semi then you could see either side claiming penalty glory.

And both have done in the last two rounds, with England getting through rather routinely compared to Australia's epic 7-6 win over France that took 20 penalties to settle.

Having goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold take the fifth pen was a eye-catching decision, that didn't pay off as she missed, and I always think if you can't find five outfield players who are better suited for a spot-kick then you're in trouble.

But with the home fans behind them maybe that France shootout was a sign their name is on it - so we'll duck the result and back either side to win via penalties.

It'll be tight all the way so the HT/FT Draw at 3/13.95 is the outright bet while there's just too much firepower on show for it to be 0-0 so both teams to score is added.

Shots on target Bet Builder

With two decent defences on show it's worth a couple of Bet Builders based on player stats away from goals - with both sides at least having enough to get a few shots on target.

Alessia Russo leads the tournament in shots on target and really stepped up her accuracy against Colombia with a perfect three out of three hitting the target - with one going in.

Rachel Daly has also had multiple shots on targetin the last two games to make it three in five at the World Cup so she's worth adding at 23/10 for 2+ shots on target again.

Halye Raso hit the target the last three games, including three times in her two-goal outing against Canada so she should provide a threat for Australia.

And wheter Sam Kerr starts or not it's hard to think of her not having an impact in the game, so while we'll temper expectations slightly, backing her for a shot on target seems sensible.

Bumper fouls five-fold Bet Builder

Hayley Raso has the most fouls on the Australia side, but she's also the most fouled player in the squad this World Cup so it's always a midfield battle when she's around.

Raso has had 2+ fouls in four of five at the World Cup so Evens for another multiple foul game looks a solid bet.

And we'll throw in three other players set to be involved in that midfield scrap, which will be crucial to this semi-final, including Raso's team-mate Katrina Gorry - who is second on the team in fouls this World Cup.

For England, Georgia Stanway has the most fouls on the team and going up against Raso and Gorry will be tough.

And the same goes for Keira Walsh who doesn't give away many fouls usually but will almost have to give away a couple here up against the crowd and the Aussies.

And speaking of the crowd, you can't help feeling they'll put pressure on referee Tori Penso and Ella Toone in particular has an aggressive style that'll see her give two fouls away pretty comfortably. We'll add her in for a bumper five-fold of fouls.