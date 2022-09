Whilst games won't all be played in big stadia and there'll be no grand launch like originally planned, the momentum from the summer's Euros is certain to carry through into this weekend's action and there's reason to believe that this could be another incredibly competitive title race.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have long been the impenetrable trio and it's Emma Hayes' reigning champions who are again favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy.

Man City could be vulnerable as it remains to be seen how severely the mass exodus of players this summer impacts them, and how quickly their new signings can click. Will it be in time to challenge for top spot? I'm not convinced.

Chelsea side required a point on the final day of the last campaign to clinch a sixth Super League title and held their nerve impressively to twice come from behind to beat Man United.

This summer, they have further strengthened their squad with the addition of defender Kadeisha Buchanan, Eve Perisset and attacking-midfielder Katerina Svitkova who has many accolades to her name already.

Chelsea are still the ones to beat

The strength in depth Hayes has at her disposal is terrifying, last season's golden boot winner Sam Kerr again took the league by storm with a whopping 20 goals to her name and she'll certainly be a contender for that accolade again this time around. With her pace, skill and close control as well as superb instinct and an ability to make the exceptional look effortless, how could you not be excited about more Kerr magic.

They start the defence of their title against Liverpool. It'll be interesting to see how Matt Beard's side do over the course of the campaign however I think the first day of the season will be a harsh reminder of the level of quality they'll be up against this year.

Founding members of the division, Liverpool remain one of just four sides to have won the league title but having enjoyed a number of glory years where they were among the sides competing for the signature of the game's top stars, by 2020 other sides had overtaken them and they were unable to maintain their top flight status. Now, having spent two seasons out of the top tier, they return hoping to grow into one of English football's elite teams once more.

Having won the Championship convincingly last time out, they have added plenty of experience with Gilly Flaherty and the return of Shanice van de Sanden.

Despite some quality acquisitions, I think Chelsea's front line could run riot at Prenton Park. You can back over 3.5 goals in this one at 6/5.

Arsenal against Brighton to kick things off

As for Arsenal, they've managed to keep hold of their star players with Viv Miedema signing a new contract despite much speculation and interest in the Dutch international. She will be part of the same team as Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead.

Miedema found the back of the net 14 times in the league last season and is 9/5 to score two or more against Brighton.

Lina Hurtig has signed from Juventus and you would expect Arsenal to be strong title contenders once more. The Swede links up with her teammate at international level, Stina Blackstenius.

Someone capable of playing anywhere across the front line, she's powerful, dynamic, holds the ball up well and is really strong on and off the ball and is 4/5 to score anytime this weekend.

It's the opening game of the season and I'm going big! I'm backing over 3.5 goals in this one at 9/10.