Football didn't quite come home last summer but it might 12 months on when England go in to the Women's Euro 2022 among the frontrunners.

It gets under way at Old Trafford on Wednesday July 6 when tournament hosts England take on Austria. The final is at Wembley on Sunday July 31.

England are 5.24/1 second favourites on the Exchange and only Spain 4.84/1 are shorter than them.

England's winning coach out for more glory

The Lionesses are managed by Sarina Wiegman (pictured below) who was in charge of the Netherlands when they won the previous Women's Euros.

England defeated Belgium 3-0 in one of their warm-up matches last week and will take on Netherlands on Friday.

The Dutch are 7.613/2 fourth favourites in the outright betting behind France 6.05/1.

Germany 8.88/1 and Sweden 9.417/2 are the other nations thought to be in with a shot at glory this summer.

England are in a group with Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland, with Wiegman's women heavy odds-on on the Sportsbook to finish top.

As for the individual honours, Spain forward Alexia Putellas is 6/1 to finish the tournament as top goalscorer after a superb season for the women's Ballon d'Or holder.

England's Beth Mead, Ellen White and Germany's Lea Schuller follow at 9/1.

But don't write off Marie-Antoinette Katoto at 11/1. The Paris Saint-Germain striker has scored 24 goals in 28 appearances for France and bagged eight in eight tournament qualifiers.