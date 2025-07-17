Spain v Switzerland: Favourites to win and concede

Spain v Switzerland

Friday 18 July, 20:00

Live on BBC One

Spain living up to favourites tag

The world champions are unsurprisingly the favourites to win this tournament, and so far Spain have looked every inch the potential winners. They have rattled in 14 goals across three games on their way to a 100% record, and there are not yet any hints of disquiet or angst as there have been at previous tournaments.

After her injury hell, Alexia Putellas has reinforced her status as one of the best players in the world. The Barcelona star has already delivered three goals and four assists, and she set up two goals in each of her last two games. Alexia's Barcelona teammate Patri is excelling in a deeper midfield role, Aitana Bonmati is back to full strength after a nasty bout of viral meningitis, and Esther Gonzalez has netted in all three games so far.

That's just a handful of the stars on show. Barcelona teenager Vicky Lopez has looked fantastic for a player with so little experience, Mariona Caldentey has just inspired Arsenal to Champions League glory, and there are other luxury options in Claudia Pina and Salma Paralluelo.

Spain have however conceded a goal in each of the last two games, and they have only managed one clean sheet in their last 11 internationals. Athletic Club goalkeeper Adriana Nanclares has been given the nod ahead of Barcelona's Cata Coll, with the latter having struggled with tonsilitis earlier in the tournament.

Hosts kept dream alive, but only just

Pia Sundhage is one of the most experienced and respected coaches in the women's game, and the 65-year-old Swede has added another impressive achievement to her list. In dramatic fashion, she has led Switzerland to the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

The hosts were sliding out of their home Euros, with Finland leading them 1-0 going into stoppage time in their final group-stage match. However, Geraldine Reuteler's wayward pot-shot fell perfectly for Riola Xhemaili, who turned the ball home from close range to spark wild celebrations in Geneva.

That 1-1 draw saw the Swiss qualify as Group A runners-up, and Sundhage believes that success will inspire the next generation of Swiss footballers. As we saw with Australia at the 2023 World Cup, it's always special for a tournament if the hosts have a good run.

Switzerland's performances against the big hitters don't necessarily inspire confidence. In the recent Nations League they lost home and away to both France and Norway, and in a set of friendlies late last year they lost to Germany and England, although they did beat an experimental France side 2-1.

Xhemaili, Leila Wandeler and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic are all pushing for starting spots, with Wandeler particularly impressive in her cameos in this tournament.

Spain to cruise through, but they might not manage shut-out

When you have so much attacking talent, you don't always have to worry about defensive rigour, and Spain aren't busting a gut to keep clean sheets. Switzerland don't have enough quality to match Spain and go through here, but they can go down swinging.

We can boost Spain's win price of 1/12 to a healthy 6/5 if we back them to win and Both Teams To Score. The Swiss will be roared on by a raucous crowd, and I think even if they are well beaten, they'll keep going until the final whistle.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to win and BTTS @ SBK 6/5

I'll also back Alexia Putellas to produce an assist at 15/82.88. She has already set up four goals, and across the Liga and Champions League she set up 15 goals in the season just gone.