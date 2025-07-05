Saturday Football Tips: Back a big game for Beth Mead in 7/1 shot for France v England

France v England

Saturday 5 July, 20:00 kick-off

Live on ITV

A tough start for defending champions England as they face a France side riding an eight-game winning run, capped off with an impressive win over Brazil in their final warm-up game.

Les Bleus are still 21/103.10 outsiders against England, who are 11/82.38 favourites, but Sarina Weigman's side have had some mixed fortunes of late, losing two out of three before a final morale boosting 7-0 win over Jamaica ahead of the tournament.

France lead the recent head-to-head 4-3 - with both teams to score and over 2.5 goals landing in the last four we could have a few goals, but who will show up on the stats sheet?

Leg 1: Beth Meed 2+ fouls

There's a few candidates in the fouls markets but Beth Mead looks the pick at 9/43.25 for 2+ fouls against the French.

Mead gave away two fouls against Jamaica and four against Portugal two games earlier - so both of those coming in big wins with the game a lot easier than this will be here.

I'm happier backing a forward in this market as chasing down defenders often results in more fouls early on in tournament football.

Leg 2: Beth Mead 1+ shot on target

The Beth Mead show continues with the Arsenal star backed to add 1+ shot on target at 8/111.73.

She's managed at least one in four of his last five England games and also managed five in the final three games in the WSL.

One really shouldn't be much of a problem.

Leg 3: Marie-Antoinette Katoto 1+ shot on target

Again, a few options for France here, but at the prices we'll plump for Marie-Antoinette Katoto at 8/151.53 for 1+ shot on target.

The PSG forward has hit the target in seven out of 10 games for France, and for her club side finished off the campaign with five shots on target in five games.

France will give England all they can handle here so there should be opportunities.