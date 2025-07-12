Euro 2025 Day 12 Tipsheet: Back England and France to secure big wins
England resurrected their title defence with a stunning win over the Netherlands, and now they are looking to make sure of a place in the last eight. Kevin Hatchard has picked out three selections...
-
England should dominate, and Russo can finally score
-
Hemp assist a great price at 7/42.75
-
France can see off ailing Dutch
England v Wales
Sunday 13 July, 20:00
Live on ITV1
England had their backs against the wall ahead of their clash with the Netherlands, but they delivered a performance of quality and determination, shredding the Dutch 4-0. Now a win over Wales would guarantee a spot in the quarter-finals, and the Welsh have understandably found the leap to this kind of level a step too far.
A frustrating 4-1 reverse against France summed up Wales' inexperience in tournament football. They were level at 1-1 late in the first half, only to needlessly concede a penalty which Kadidiatou Diani converted to make it 2-1. Early in the second half, otherwise-impressive keeper Safia Middleton-Patel was caught in possession, and Amel Majri swept the ball into the far corner.
That said, no-one can ever take away the joy Wales felt when scoring their first ever goal in a major tournament, and it felt fitting that it should be scored by living legend Jess Fishlock, who made her Wales debut nearly two decades ago. Wales are here on merit, but like the other tournament debutants Poland, they have found it hard to bridge the gap in terms of quality and experience.
England were irresistible in attack against the Dutch. Lauren James scored twice, including a stunning opener that could and maybe should be regarded as the goal of the tournament so far. Alessia Russo was a handful in attack, and both Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone scored in echoes of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 heroics.
England boss Sarina Wiegman will show no mercy here, and will select her strongest possible team, but with the market expecting one-way traffic, we have to get creative. First of all, let's back Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp to deliver an assist at 7/42.75. Hemp produced eight assists in ten WSL games last season, and she has 21 assists in England games over the course of 51 caps.
We can also put together a Bet Builder that sees England win both halves, Over 3.5 Goals and Russo to score at 13/102.30. Russo has had two goals ruled out for marginal offside calls at this tournament, and I believe that maiden Euro 2025 strike is coming for a player who netted 19 times across the Champions League and the WSL for Arsenal last season.
Wales lost both halves against France and the Netherlands, and they'll face another barrage here against an England team that wants to reach the knockout phase with serious momentum.
Netherlands v France
Sunday 13 July, 20:00
Live on ITV4
The Netherlands came into this tournament in poor form, and their collapse against England has almost certainly ended their tournament in the group stage. Only a big win against France will do the trick, with the Dutch needing to beat Les Bleues by a three-goal margin or greater.
With England assistant boss Arjan Veurink set to take charge of his native Netherlands after the tournament, this team feels like it's just waiting for that reset to happen. They only won three of six in the Nations League, and only took maximum points twice in qualifying.
France are on a high after beating England and Wales, but there is no room for letting up. Coach Laurent Bonadei made big calls ahead of the tournament, leaving out icons Wendie Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer, and he has so far been vindicated.
France have a surfeit of talent in forward areas. Clara Mateo, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Melvine Malard, Kadidiatou Diani, Anel Majri, Delphine Cascarino and Sandy Baltimore are all battling for places in the attacking line. Whichever line-up Bonadei picks, I can't see the Dutch containing it, and I'll back France -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.186/5.
Recommended bets
