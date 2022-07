England v Spain

Wednesday 20 July, 20:00

Live on BBC

England are going from strength to strength

Given their dominant displays, the versatility to their approach and their solid defensive displays, England surely have to be favourites to come through their quarter-final match against the nation who were favourites to go all the way before a ball had been kicked at Euro 2022, Spain.

It's hard to believe when watching this free flowing and dominant England side that in previous tournaments they had been criticised for lacking a clinical edge and a ruthlessness that is now very much there and can take them all the way.

In this, a home event, they have already scored more goals (14) in three games than Sarina Wiegman's side did en route to the title back in 2017; 13 of which have come in their last two games.

In both of those games England took control very early on and demonstrated the threat they boast both out wide and through the centre.

They face a different challenge in the knockout phase against a Spanish side that will look to control possession from the outset but as shown so far in this tournament, seem to run out of ideas and flair in the final third.

I think England certainly have enough about them to do what Germany did and press them high and in doing so, exposing the fact that they do not have a plan B.

At 23/20, I like the look of over 2.5 goals in this one as I think England will work their way in behind this Spanish backline with relative ease when they are in possession.

Russo the right player to lead the line

I personally think Alessia Russo has done enough to warrant a place in the starting XI. Her second goal against Northern Ireland alone should see her given some kind of reward - a lifetime supply of calippos or something that many of us mere mortals would envy for the rest of our days.

The control, the touch, the turn and finish, I must be responsible for at least 10,000 views that the clip has had on social media. She did miss one glorious opportunity to complete another hat-trick for England but aside from that, looked sharp and clinical in front of goal. She is 23/10 to score anytime against Spain.

Beth Mead is currently leading the way for the Golden Boot at Euro 2022 and I don't think I'm the only non-English person who is firmly on board the Beth Mead love train. She has scored in all three games so far and is remarkably 7/5 to score or provide an assist on Wednesday night.