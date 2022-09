Scotland v Ukraine: Back the Scots to beat Ukraine at Hampden



Scotland 2.747/4 v Ukraine 3.052/1, the Draw 3.211/5

19:45

Live on ITV4

Frank Monkhouse: "Scotland start this match sitting second in the table, with their stats for this Nations League campaign showing two wins against one defeat with six goals scored and four conceded.

"The six points tally leaves them a point off the pace set by Ukraine and two better than the third-placed Republic of Ireland, a team that has played a game more.

"Steve Clarke's side opened with a 2-0 win over Armenia at this venue but suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss in Dublin, which upset many supporters and left them calling for the head of the manager.

"Clarke and co got back on track with a 4-1 away win over Armenia, but followers remain unconvinced and will want to see a big performance on Wednesday."

Wednesday Football Bet Builder: Back Ukraine duo & McGinn at Hampden

Paul Higham: "The visitors still have plenty of goal threats - skipper Andriy Yarmolenko has three goals and an assist in his last seven internationals, while Roman Yaremchuk has scored six in his last 16.

"Betfair are giving punters the chance to earn a £5 free bet when they place a £5 Bet Builder on Scotland v Ukraine.

"Ruslan Malianovskyi was a problem in the last game against Scotland, registering an assist and firing in three shots while looking like a danger whenever he had the ball. And for Scotland, John McGinn remains the main man for Clarke, as he's scored 13 and assisted six since the new manager took charge - and his 19 goal involvements in 34 games under Clarke are 11 more than the next best."

Belgium v Wales: Red Devils to slay injured Dragons

Belgium 1.392/5 v Wales 10.09/1, the Draw 5.39/2

19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

Nathan Joyes: "Rob Page's job has been made even more difficult on Wednesday evening due to the fact several key players are missing. Joe Allen, Ben Davies, Aaron Ramsey and Harry Wilson are all injured, while Gareth Bale has arrived late due to his club commitments in the US.

"There's a possibility Page may offer opportunities to his young stars Luke Harris and Jamie Jordan - and despite this being a major chance for the midfielders, an evening marking Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel and Eden Hazard isn't the easiest of tasks.

"With that in mind, and the fact Belgium are the Nations League top scorers since the tournament began (37), it's difficult to not look beyond a home win, but with plenty of goalmouth action."

Poland v Netherlands: Oranje will keep run going

Poland 3.711/4 v Netherlands 2.1211/10, the Draw 3.711/4

19:45

Live on Box Nation

Dan Fitch has tips for 10 Nations League matches on Thursday. Here's one of them:

"Since Louis van Gaal took charge in 2021, the Netherlands are unbeaten in 13 games (W9 D4). The one game that they've failed to win in Group A4 was the 2-2 draw at home to Poland. Netherlands double chance, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is 8/5."