Belgium v Wales

Thursday, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports

The Nations League may not be everyone's cup of tea, but with promotion and relegation on the line, it's difficult to see beyond a better match this week than Belgium v Wales.

A combined 28 goals between both sides after just eight matches tells you everything you need to know about these two sides. There's been plenty of highs and lows for the home side, who showed exactly what they are capable of when dismantling Poland 6-1 last time out.

However, a 4-1 home defeat to the Netherlands reiterated the need for more if they are to be serious contenders at the Qatar World Cup.

Yet before our attention turns to the Festive period, Belgium have the opportunity to sit top of Group 4 if the Netherlands fail to win in Poland. On the flip side, Wales desperately need points if they are avoid relegation.

Johnson is key threat for Wales

The main positive Wales can take from this fixture is the fact they were able to hold FIFA's number 2 side to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff, thanks to an 86th minute equaliser from Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson.

The young winger also bagged against the Netherlands in their 3-2 defeat in Rotterdam back in June, and Roberto Martinez will need to keep an eye on the pacey winger, as well as the obvious threat of Gareth Bale.

The 21-year-old Johnson has been ever present for Nottingham Forest on their return to the Premier League, scoring against Everton and Bournemouth to date.

Wales must learn to see out games

The main concern for those following the Dragons has been their inability to see games out away from home. Both group games against Poland and the Netherlands saw late goals which cost Wales points and quality opponents like Belgium will punish any mistakes - especially on home soil.

In fact, keeping clean sheets away from home has been an issue for Wales for a while. In their last 13 away matches, Wales have conceded at least twice on seven different occasions, shipping 18 goals in the process.

Rob Page's job has been made even more difficult on Wednesday evening due to the fact several key players are missing. Joe Allen, Ben Davies, Aaron Ramsey and Harry Wilson are all injured, while Gareth Bale has arrived late due to his club commitments in the US.

There's a possibility Page may offer opportunities to his young stars Luke Harris and Jamie Jordan - and despite this being a major chance for the midfielders, an evening marking Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel and Eden Hazard isn't the easiest of tasks.

With that in mind, and the fact Belgium are the Nations League top scorers since the tournament began (37), it's difficult to not look beyond a home win, but with plenty of goalmouth action.

