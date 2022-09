Ukraine 2.3811/8 v Scotland 3.3512/5, the Draw 3.412/5

19:45

Live on Premier Sports

Frankie Monkhouse says: "This game is set up perfectly and will be one of the main attractions from the final round of Nations League fixtures. There's all to play for here, with both teams knowing their fate lies in their own hands. Win the match and they'll win the group. It's as simple as that for Petrakov and Clarke.

"Ukraine are the favourites following their thumping win over Armenia, but Scotland arrive with their tails up. They have scored nine and conceded two goals in their last three games, with this match coming at the perfect time for both teams...

"Prepare for a nervy 90 minutes involving two free-scoring teams with strong defences and so much on the line. Neither manager will be too quick to go on the offensive, knowing the dangers of being caught on the counter."

ROI 1.374/11 v Armenia 12.5, the Draw 5.04/1

19:45

Live on Premier Sports 2

Daniel McDonnell says: "Armenia sat off Ireland in the first game and allowed them to have the ball. With Ireland lethargic and short of invention, the underdogs settled into proceedings. It gave them a foothold in the game and Kenny's side grew impatient in the second-half before getting sucker punched.

"To justify their favourites tag, it's crucial that Ireland start on the front foot. They have done so in their last three outings - the two matches with Scotland and a draw with Ukraine sandwiched between them - and taken a half-time lead to the dressing room.

"It was only in the Dublin match with the Scots that they held onto that advantage until the end, and there has to be confidence that history will repeat here if Ireland start with a purpose that doesn't allow Armenia to relax. Setting a high tempo is essential. The crowd need a reason to stay energised too."

Greece 2.0621/20 v Northern Ireland 4.67/2, the Draw 3.259/4

19:45

Live on Premier Sports 2

Dan Fitch has tips for all nine of Tuesday's Nations League matches. Here's one of them:

"Greece clinched promotion from Group C2 within four games and then lost to the bottom side Cyprus. That Cyprus victory meant that though third placed Northern Ireland beat Kosovo 2-1 on Saturday, they are still in danger of relegation.

"With Northern Ireland needing a result, both teams to score could land in a fourth successive game for them, this time at odds of 2.26/5."