Scotland v Croatia: Back McTominay to bag at 100/30

Scotland winless but competitive in all four UNL games

Croatia blew 3-1 lead in Poland last time out

Scots can at least avoid defeat

McTominay a value option to score

Scotland v Croatia

Friday 15 November, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Clarke's men desperate to end winless run

At any level, a long sequence without a victory starts to become a psychological burden, and Scotland are bearing a heavy load after a run of eight internationals without success. If you stretch back further, Scotland's win over Gibraltar in June is their only victory in their last 16 games.

Despite leading Scotland to back-to-back European Championships, manager Steve Clarke is inevitably under scrutiny after such a disappointing run of results, and he admits the "horrible" sequence has taken its toll on him personally.

However, there's no doubt that qualifying for the World Cup is Clarke's ultimate aim, and there's an argument to say that all is not lost.

Although Scotland had a hugely frustrating European Championship (they claimed a solitary point from three matches), they have at least been competitive at the top level of the Nations League.

They haven't lost any of their games by more than a single goal, and the winning goals against them have arrived in the 70th, 88th and 90th minutes. Last time out, Clarke's side held Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to a goalless draw at Hampden Park.

In terms of the Nations League, Friday night is crunch time, as Scotland could be relegated if they lose and Poland avoid defeat against Portugal.

Torino striker Che Adams misses out with injury, but Jack Hendry, John McGinn and Stuart Armstrong all return. In-form Napoli duo Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay both started against title rivals Inter at the weekend, and could start here.

After keeping a clean sheet against Portugal, 41-year-old keeper Craig Gordon is expected to win another cap.

Croatia still on track despite Warsaw collapse

Croatia would pretty much be nailed on for the Nations League quarter-finals already if they hadn't blown a 3-1 lead against Poland last time out, but Zlatko Dalic's talented side had to settle for a 3-3 draw.

To round off a frustrating night in Warsaw, Croatia had first-choice keeper Dominik Livakovic sent off.

Dalic has worked miracles as Croatia boss, twice reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup (the first time, they went on to be runners-up) and also qualifying for the final of the Nations League.

Indeed, Croatia were just a few spot-kicks away from defeating Spain in that final, and Luis de la Fuente's side went on to be crowned as European champions after that.

Marathon man Luka Modric is still going strong at the age of 39, and he is set to win his 183rd cap. Ivan Perisic is still playing at 35, while Mateo Kovacic could even eclipse Modric one day in terms of caps, as he has reached 106 appearances at the age of just 30.

All of that talent and experience failed to bring joy at the European Championship though, as Croatia failed to win any of their three group-stage matches.

Croatia's games away from home have certainly been fun to watch of late. Six of their last seven games outside Croatia have featured at least three goals, and five of those saw both teams find the net.

Augsburg keeper Nediljko Labrovic is expected to deputise for the suspended Livakovic, while midfielder Lovro Majer and striker Bruno Petkovic have both been ruled out by injury.

Scotland can at least avoid defeat

Scotland have done a great trade in brave failure in this Nations League campaign, but they have been competitive in every match, and I think they are overpriced in the Match Odds market at 3.613/5.

We can back Scotland +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 2.0621/20, which means we win half a unit if the game is drawn, and get a full payout at odds-against if Scotland win. Most of Croatia's best work is done at home, and realistically this isn't a game they need to win to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Recommended Bet Back Scotland +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 2.06

McTominay can continue red-hot form

Although his move to Napoli from Manchester United may have raised a few eyebrows, Scotland star Scott McTominay has settled in superbly in Naples.

The attacking midfielder has netted twice in the league (including the opener against Inter on Sunday) and has found the net in the Coppa Italia. He already has two goals in the Nations League, and scored against Switzerland at the Euros.

At 10/34.33, he is a generous price to score on the Sportsbook, not least because he has scored ten goals across his last 20 internationals. Closer to kickoff, you might get an even better price on the Exchange.