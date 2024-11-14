Thursday Nations League Tips: Back Italian job to work against Belgium at 9/5

Italy are worth taking a risk on

Leaky England will concede again

Israel normally score in defeat

Austria really need to win this one to put themselves in a strong position in Group B3, where they are one of three teams currently tied on seven points.

After a slow start, Ralf Rangnick's side have won their last two games, thrashing Kazakhstan 4-0 in the reverse fixture and then beating Norway 5-1. The hosts have a single point on the board, but have only conceded once in their two home games. Back an Austria win and under 3.5 goals at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Austria to beat Kazakhstan and under 3.5 goals SBK 1/1

There is all to play for in Group C4, where only a point separates second placed Armenia and the Faroe Islands in fourth position.

The standout bet would appear to be both teams to score at 6/52.20. Both of these teams have conceded in all four of their Nations League games.

Recommended Bet Back both Armenia and Faroe Islands to score SBK 6/5

Greece won 2-1 at Wembley, but could have scored more goals in a match in which they cut through Lee Carsley's team with ease.

England need a victory, yet they will be without several senior players, particularly in defence. Combine both teams to score and over 2.5 goals, which is 6/42.50 to land again.

Recommended Bet Back both Greece and England to score and over 2.5 goals SBK 6/4

Italy remain top of Group A2, but dropped valuable points in their 2-2 home draw with Belgium, when Lorenzo Pellegrini's sending off allowed the Red Devils to fight back from being two-goals down.

Given that Belgium would have probably lost that match against eleven men and that they have been defeated home and away by France, it's worth backing an Italian win at 9/52.80.

Recommended Bet Back Italy to beat Belgium SBK 9/5

Realistically, Republic of Ireland and Finland look to be battling for which of them will be automatically relegated from Group B2 and which will compete in the relegation play-offs.

The Irish have a three point advantage after winning the reverse fixture. Yet with that victory seeing them score a very late winner, they look overrated here. Back the draw at 12/53.40.

Recommended Bet Back Republic of Ireland and Finland to draw SBK 12/5

Slovenia are third in Group B3, but are level on points with the leaders Norway. The result is pretty difficult to call in this one, with the hosts having only beaten Kazakhstan, while the visitors have yet to win on the road.

What's clearer is that with 34 goals in 37 appearances for his country, Norway's Erling Haaland is generously priced to score at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland to score for Norway against Slovenia SBK 6/4

North Macedonia just need a point to win Group C4, after blowing the opposition away by claiming victory in each of their last three games.

That includes a 3-0 away victory against Latvia. With the hosts having kept three consecutive clean sheets, back North Macedonia to win to nil at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back North Macedonia and Latvia to both score SBK 11/10

France v Israel (Thursday, 19:45)

After losing their opening game against Italy, the French have bounced back with three straight victories and are now second in Group A2.

Israel have lost all four of their games against high-class opposition, yet they have found the net in all of them, which includes a 4-1 defeat to France. A home win and both teams to score is 2/13.00.