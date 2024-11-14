Thursday Nations League Tips: Back Italian job to work against Belgium at 9/5
Italy should have beaten Belgium when they last met and Dan Fitch thinks that they will get the job done this time, as he previews Tuersday's Nations League fixtures...
Italy are worth taking a risk on
Leaky England will concede again
Israel normally score in defeat
Kazakhstan v Austria (Thursday, 15:00)
Austria really need to win this one to put themselves in a strong position in Group B3, where they are one of three teams currently tied on seven points.
After a slow start, Ralf Rangnick's side have won their last two games, thrashing Kazakhstan 4-0 in the reverse fixture and then beating Norway 5-1. The hosts have a single point on the board, but have only conceded once in their two home games. Back an Austria win and under 3.5 goals at 1/12.00.
Armenia v Faroe Islands (Thursday, 17:00)
There is all to play for in Group C4, where only a point separates second placed Armenia and the Faroe Islands in fourth position.
The standout bet would appear to be both teams to score at 6/52.20. Both of these teams have conceded in all four of their Nations League games.
Greece v England (Thursday, 19:45)
Greece won 2-1 at Wembley, but could have scored more goals in a match in which they cut through Lee Carsley's team with ease.
England need a victory, yet they will be without several senior players, particularly in defence. Combine both teams to score and over 2.5 goals, which is 6/42.50 to land again.
Belgium v Italy (Thursday, 19:45)
Italy remain top of Group A2, but dropped valuable points in their 2-2 home draw with Belgium, when Lorenzo Pellegrini's sending off allowed the Red Devils to fight back from being two-goals down.
Given that Belgium would have probably lost that match against eleven men and that they have been defeated home and away by France, it's worth backing an Italian win at 9/52.80.
Republic v Ireland v Finland (Thursday, 19:45)
Realistically, Republic of Ireland and Finland look to be battling for which of them will be automatically relegated from Group B2 and which will compete in the relegation play-offs.
The Irish have a three point advantage after winning the reverse fixture. Yet with that victory seeing them score a very late winner, they look overrated here. Back the draw at 12/53.40.
Slovenia v Norway (Thursday, 19:45)
Slovenia are third in Group B3, but are level on points with the leaders Norway. The result is pretty difficult to call in this one, with the hosts having only beaten Kazakhstan, while the visitors have yet to win on the road.
What's clearer is that with 34 goals in 37 appearances for his country, Norway's Erling Haaland is generously priced to score at 6/42.50.
North Macedonia v Latvia (Thursday, 19:45)
North Macedonia just need a point to win Group C4, after blowing the opposition away by claiming victory in each of their last three games.
That includes a 3-0 away victory against Latvia. With the hosts having kept three consecutive clean sheets, back North Macedonia to win to nil at 11/102.11.
France v Israel (Thursday, 19:45)
After losing their opening game against Italy, the French have bounced back with three straight victories and are now second in Group A2.
Israel have lost all four of their games against high-class opposition, yet they have found the net in all of them, which includes a 4-1 defeat to France. A home win and both teams to score is 2/13.00.
Recommended bets
Back Austria to beat Kazakhstan and under 3.5 goals @ 1/12.00
Back both Armenia and Faroe Islands to score @ 6/52.20
Back both Greece and England to score and over 2.5 goals @ 6/42.50
Back Italy to beat Belgium @ 9/52.80
Back Republic of Ireland and Finland to draw @ 12/53.40
Back Haaland to score for Norway against Slovenia @ 6/42.50
Back North Macedonia and Latvia to both score @ 11/102.11
Back France to beat Israel and both teams to score @ 2/13.00
