West Ham's Jarrod Bowen won his first England call up as Gareth Southgate announced his squad for four Nations League matches next month.

Leicester full-back James Justin is also in the squad for the first time.

England will kick off their Nations League campaign against Hungary on 4 June before taking on Germany three days later.

After that it's a re-run of the Euro 2020 final as they host Italy on 11 June. A rematch with Hungary finishes the run at Wembley on 14 June.

Southgate will want to do well in the Nations League but, more importantly, the matches are an opportunity to step up preparations for this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

Fikayo Tomori, who has had an impressive season winning Serie A with AC Milan, as been recalled to the squad.

There were also recalls for Newcastle's Kieran Trippier, Man City's Kyle Walker and Leeds' Kalvin Phillips, but no place for Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho.

With the action coming thick and fast for the Three Lions in June, it's going to almost feel like a major tournament summer for fans. Of course, we would usually be getting ready for a World Cup now, but this year's in Qatar takes place in the winter.

England kick-off against Iran on November 20 - at 11am on a Monday morning, in case you were in any doubt this World Cup would be a little different.

Who will be in Southgate's starting line-up that day? The England manager strikes a fine balance between picking players on form and remaining loyal to those who have served him well in the past.

First, there are the linchpins who will be picked as long as they don't suffer injury - Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice and Jordan Pickford.

There are Southgate favourites who nevertheless cannot take their places for granted on current form. Harry Maguire 4/9, John Stones 3/10 and Luke Shaw 4/5 fall into this category.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had another good season for Liverpool but never quite convinced under Southgate. The Reds right-back is even odds, while Jack Grealish 6/4 and Bukayo Saka 9/4 may be competing for the same attacking berth.

Bowen is 13/2 as he bids to take his chance in the upcoming Nations League fixtures. Tammy Abraham, who has scored 27 goals for Roma this season, is 20/1.

Some players have serious work to do if they're to play their way into the team. Rashford, for example, is out to 9/1 to start against Iran.