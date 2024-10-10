England v Greece: Back clean sheet & corners combo plus 4/1 Bet Builder

England face Greece at Wembley in Lee Carsley's latest match

Lee Carsley is still in charge as England continue their Nations League campaign with this home titl against Greece on Thursday before a trip to Finland at the weekend.

No surprises that the Three Lions are whopping 1/51.20 favourites at Wembley against the Greeks, who actually top the table on goal difference with only the winners promoted back to the top level of this competition.

So Ivan Jovanovic's side should offer up England's biggest test in this group, but are still huge 9/110.00 outsiders as it's a test England should pass comfortably with the options at Carsley's disposal - especially with Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden all back in the squad after missing the first two games.

Where and when Carsley plays all of his talent, especially with Harry Kane having a slight injury problem, is the manager's problem, and also ours when trying to work out any player props.

For the best match result though, England have looked pretty comfortable at the back so far, they'll dominate the ball here and should be confident of a clean sheet. An England win to nil appeals here at 4/51.80.

For added value here I'm pairing that with England to have over 5.5 corners at 13/20 which should be the minimum really with all the wide players Carsley has and his plan to use them. England have had at least six corners in their last six home internationals including eight against Finland last time out.

It's a conservative play in the corner markets with England tallying 8, 7, 11, 6, 7, 6 in those last six, but yield a nice return along with the match result using Bet Builder on the Sportsbook.

Greek full-backs the best Bet Builder picks

We've got a lot of guesswork in the line-ups with even Carsley admitting he'll likely be making changes for the games with so much football being played.

Ollie Watkins is 10/111.91 to score at Wembley and he should start if Kane is held back for Finland, we should see Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer start as the two in-form wide forwards and Jude Bellingham will play - but could be used deeper where he's currently playing for Real Madrid.

They're mostly pretty short prices in most attacking categories and perhaps best left until the teamsheets come out - but if both start maybe the best cover is Palmer and Saka both to score or assist which is around a 7/52.40 Bet Builder double.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 11/102.11 for 1+ shot on target is another worth a look if he starts ahead of Kyle Walker, while Bellingham has been fouled twice in eight of his last 11 and for Saka that's landed in his last two and in three of five for England.

I'm actually looking at Greece for my featured Bet Builder though and specifically their full-backs Llazaros Rota and Kostas Tsimikas - who you can back at 4/15.00 to both have 2+ fouls at Wembley against England's vast array of wide attacking talent.

AEK Athens right-back Rota is 6/42.50 and Liverpool left-back Tsimikas is 13/102.30 for 2+ fouls - which they both managed against Ireland in their last game.

And when you think of them having to face the likes of Saka, Foden, Palmer, Jack Grealish and Anthony Gordon that's the perfect recipe for further fouls here.